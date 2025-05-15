I didn’t know I needed Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson in a Netflix heist — until I heard about this upcoming thriller

Every now and then, a movie announcement hits and makes you pause. Not because the premise sounds good (though this one definitely does), but because the cast is compelling.

That was me when I first read that Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson are teaming up for a Netflix heist thriller, as announced in the streamer’s 2025 Upfront. I didn’t even need the title. I saw those two names next to each other and thought: Wait…what?

The movie in question is called “Here Comes the Flood.” If that name doesn’t already sound like a stylish, high-stakes thriller, I don’t know what does. Netflix claims this thriller “promises to keep you on the edge of your seat,” and I have high hopes it will based on the cast alone.

Add Daisy Edgar-Jones into the mix, and you’ve got the kind of casting that makes me want to refresh Netflix's X account in hopes of a surprise first look.

Sadly though, there's no release date yet. No trailer. Not even a first-look image. Just a few names, a genre, and a vague description, and somehow that’s enough to have me all in. Here’s everything we know about “Here Comes the Flood” so far.

‘Here Comes the Flood’ on Netflix — what we know right now

(Image credit: Getty/ Jeff Spicer / Stringer)

We don’t have many details right now, but Netflix Tudum did provide the casting update along with a small synopsis (which is likely to expand closer to the release date):

“Here Comes the Flood is an unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses.”

Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson and Daisy Edgar-Jones seem to be gearing up for an intense heist based on this description alone. The three stars — known for everything from “The Equalizer” to “The Batman” to the standalone sequel “Twisters” — are set to lead a story that will probably be full of deception.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Fernando Meirelles and written by screenwriter Simon Kinberg, “Here Comes the Flood” already sounds like it could be a very twisty heist thriller.

Meirelles isn’t just directing as he’s also producing alongside Kinberg and Audrey Chon under the Genre Films banner. Samson Mucke will executive produce.

Given the filmmaker’s track record, I have a lot of faith in “Here Comes the Flood.” He’s proven time and again (whether it’s the intensity of “City of God” or the quiet tension of “The Two Popes”) that he knows how to craft stories that are both gripping and emotionally layered.

Kinberg is no stranger to conflict-driven storytelling either. Best known for writing “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and several entries in the “X-Men” franchise, Kinberg has a knack for crafting sharp dialogue, emotional tension and explosive action. His work often centers on complex relationships, making him a natural fit for a stylish heist thriller.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

As far as Netflix thrillers go, this one could be especially slick. Of course, I don’t want my expectations to be too high considering we really don’t have many details to go on. But the streamer seems to be pretty consistent in the genre, and even if the story is weak, I’m confident the cast will more than make up for it.

In other words, we don’t know when the vault opens, but we’re already circling the block. With this level of talent behind and in front of the camera, “Here Comes the Flood” could end up being a really exciting Netflix thriller.

For now, you can stream the best thrillers on Netflix for some solid entertainment, or check out our general guide on the best Netflix movies.