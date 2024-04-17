5 best new to Hulu movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Spring has sprung, and with it tons of new movies are arriving on Hulu. While the streaming service is better known for its TV shows than its movies, but that doesn't mean you should sleep on its top-notch film library.

This month, the best movies on Hulu are joined by some award-winning titles praised by critics and audiences alike. Leading the pack are blockbusters like Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" and the DCEU powerhouse "Wonder Woman." But you'll also find some offbeat thrillers like the thought-provoking "Take Shelter" or "The Host," a monster movie by "Parasite" director Bong Joon-Ho.

We've separated the wheat from the chaff by consulting the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes to include only the most positively reviewed films new to Hulu. So you know that most critics have given them their stamp of approval. So turn on the TV, grab some popcorn, and get ready to start watching. Here are the best movies new to Hulu this month.

'Little Women' (2019)

Hot on the heels of her success with "Lady Bird," "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig delivered the moving adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1868 novel "Little Women" that we didn't know we needed. Gerwig’s version takes a non-linear approach to Alcott’s story of four sisters growing up in Civil War-era Massachusetts.

Gerwig does a masterful job of maintaining this beloved coming-of-age tale while infusing it with her own style of humor, heart, and sorrow. And given her actor-focused directorial style, it's no surprise that "Little Women" boasts an all-star cast including Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson and more.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it on Hulu starting April 22

'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Countless actresses have donned the Wonder Woman leotard, but this was the first film where the famous superheroine got the spotlight all to herself. Gal Gadot was a great pick for the character, who leaves the protection of the only home she's ever known — the women-only paradise island of Themyscira — to join the fight of World War I, which she believes was started by the god Ares to destroy mankind.

Patty Jenkins, known for writing and directing her breakout film, "Monster," led what would become one of the most critically acclaimed installments of the DC Extended Universe series. "Wonder Woman" is packed with stunning visual effects that complement and the film's romance feels realistic without being overdone, pairing well with a touch of humor sprinkled throughout.

Genre: Action/adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it now on Hulu

'Take Shelter' (2011)

“Take Shelter” follows the journey of a seemingly ordinary family man (Michael Shannon) who becomes haunted by apocalyptic dreams and visions of a looming storm. Fearing for the safety of his loved ones, he begins fashioning an elaborate backyard shelter.

Though his wife (Jessica Chastain) expresses concern for his mental health and insists on counseling, he refuses to stop building his bunker, even when it threatens to cost him the family he is trying to protect. With nuanced performances from Shannon and Chastain, "Take Shelter" is a thoughtful thriller full of twists and turns that tackles serious subject matters and raises some interesting questions about how far we're willing to go for the people we love.

Genre: Drama/mystery, thriller, horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch it now on Hulu

'The Host' (2006)

Before he found international acclaim with "Parasite," Oscar-winner Bong Joon-Ho directed a number of fantastic films, including his seminal monster movie "The Host."

The legendary director weaves together a chilling tale inspired by real-life reports that begins with American military personnel dumping toxic chemicals into South Korea’s Han River. A few years later, a horrific giant creature emerges from the water to attack people and abduct a young woman (Go Ah-sung). Her father, Gang-Du (Song Kang-ho) leads a rescue mission to get her back, though he must overcome obstacles and officials in his path.

Genre: Horror/comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch it now on Hulu

'Captain Phillips' (2013)

Part of "Captain Phillips" was shot near my hometown (a cafe there named a dish after Tom Hanks after he stopped by for a bite during filming), so I'm legally obligated to include it on this list. In the film, which is inspired by a true story, Hanks plays the titular container ship captain who was taken hostage by Somali pirates in 2009.

Hanks' Captain Phillips is pragmatic and seemingly unflappable, risking his life to safeguard his crew from the dangerous men who board his ship. As the situation looks increasingly dire, he puts on a brave face and confronts the pirate leader (Barkhad Abdi) he maintains his resolve despite mounting peril. Director Paul Greengrass keeps the tension high, delivering a suspenseful, gripping movie that places the audience squarely into Phillips' shoes.

Genre: Drama/action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch it now on Hulu