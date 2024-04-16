5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Peacock and more (April 16-22)

There are plenty of must-watch new movies arriving on the best streaming services this week with Netflix, Peacock and more offering excellent new flicks for subscribers to enjoy.

It’s a particularly strong week for premium streaming as this week will see the debut of both “Dune: Part Two” and “Immaculate." The former is the sci-fi epic that has dominated social media conversation for weeks (you've probably see the "Lisan Al Gaib" reaction meme already), and the latter is a highly engaging horror film starring Sydney Sweeney. Plus, awesome indie chiller “Late Night with the Devil” arrives on Shudder, and “Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver” comes to Netflix.

These are just some of the new movies you can watch this week, so check out the full list down below. Don’t forget, there are also loads of new TV shows to watch this week as well.

'Dune: Part Two' (PVOD)

It’s only April but “Dune: Part Two” is practically guaranteed to be one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2024. Director Denis Villeneuve brings audiences back to the desert planet of Arrakis for this sequel to his 2021 science fiction epic, and as all good follows-up should, “Dune: Part Two” raises the bar with an engaging narrative, a compelling cast of characters and some of the most pulse-raising action sequences you will see in any blockbuster this decade. It’s a masterful movie.

Set directly after its predecessor, “Dune: Part Two” sees Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), embed themselves within the Fremen clan, with Paul also developing a romantic relationship with the hardened Chani (Zendaya). But the scars of his family's destruction at the hands of the sinister House Harkonnen still burn at Paul. Eventually he is forced to make the difficult choice between his true love and his destiny as the mythical Lisan Al Gaib.

“Dune: Part Two” packs a seriously star-studded cast including Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Stellan Skarsgård.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting April 16

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Immaculate' (PVOD)

Sydney Sweeney’s star continues to rise and while her appearance in comic book flop “Madame Web” was a rare career misstep, “Immaculate” gets her right back on track as a talent to watch. In this skin-crawling horror, Sweeney plays Cecilia, an American who moves to Rome to take her vows at a remote convent in the remote Italian countryside. However, once settled into the nunnery she uncovers dark secrets, and what starts as a spiritual journey quickly descends into a living nightmare as the convent’s twisted plans for her are revealed.

“Immaculate” is one of those movies that is best enjoyed knowing as little as possible before watching, so I’ll keep this short to avoid accidentally spoiling something. I’ll just say, that “Immaculate” is comfortably one of my biggest surprises of the year so far. Not only is Sweeney excellent in the lead role, but the story goes to some really unexpected and quite hardcore places. Fair warning, this movie won’t be for you if you have a delicate disposition. But if you can handle blood, it's a real must-watch.

Buy on Amazon starting April 16

'Late Night with the Devil' (Shudder)

Speaking of surprisingly solid horror movies released earlier this year, “Late Night with the Devil” proves there is still life to be found in the overused found footage genre. Creatively framed as an episode of a '70s late-night talk show, “Late Night with the Devil” stars David Dastmalchian as Jack Delroy, the host of a struggling chat show named “Night Owls”. In a desperate bid to boost his tumbling ratings, Jack invites a supposed possessed girl onto his show with predictably dire consequences.

“Late Night with the Devil” is one of the most creatively inspired horror movies of the last few years. Directors Colin and Cameron Cairnes uses the talk show format to great effect, while also giving viewers a peek behind the velvet curtains at what happens during commercial breaks (these scenes are smartly presented in black and white). The horror flick is a real showcase of Dastmalchian’s talents, and it builds to a haunting finale that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Stream on Shudder starting April 19

'Migration' (Peacock)

Illumination’s latest animated feature is flying onto Peacock this week after a solid run in theaters at the tail end of 2023. This cute family movie follows a family of ducks who decide to leave their New England home behind and take a trip to sunny Jamaica. The dad of the clan, Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), is initially reluctant to leave the safety of their pond but with encouragement from his wife, Pam (Elizabeth Banks), and two energetic kids he eventually agrees to make the long journey south.

However, their maiden migration soon goes awry when a rainstorm forces them to fly off course and end up in New York City. Undeterred, the family decides to push on with their travel plans but their adventure is only just beginning. A charming family comedy about the importance of getting out of your comfort zone and never being afraid of a little adventure, “Migration” is an entertaining animated movie that will appeal most strongly to younger viewers.

Stream on Peacock starting April 19

'Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver' (Netflix)

The first “Rebel Moon” movie landed on Netflix in December 2023 with a bit of a thud. It made little lasting impression on the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched movies list, and its critical reception was far from kind (it holds a shocking 21% score on Rotten Tomatoes). Because of this, there is considerably less hype for its sequel, but “Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver” could be a surprise hit that course corrects the missteps of its predecessor (or it could be another stinker...).

The second chapter in the “Rebel Moon” saga will once again center on former soldier turned rebel Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her army of recruits from across the galaxy as they take a stand against the powerful forces of the Imperium. Much to Kora’s shock, her primary adversary, Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) has also returned, and the elite warrior will be forced to face her past to defeat an enemy she thought dead. Even if the “Rebel Moon” franchise can be accused of sporting a fairly derivative sci-fi universe, its production values are pretty darn impressive.

Stream on Netflix starting April 19