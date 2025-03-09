4 overlooked sci-fi movies on Netflix you (probably) haven't seen

Don't miss out on these sci-fi film gems

Matt Damon in Elysium
(Image credit: Alamy)

Browsing through movies on Netflix can feel like an endless pursuit. There are so many original films, a deep archive and trending TV shows that it’s hard to keep up.

The popular streaming app is a goldmine for science fiction movies, yet you may not know it because they're buried within Netflix's endless library. If you dig deep enough, you'll find some hidden gems.

But who has time for that? We do.

We found four sci-fi Netflix movies that are definitely worth checking out, even if you may have skipped over them. Some have taken on a new meaning in light of recent world events, and a few were so buried when they came out that you might not know they even existed.

While none of these films were a major hit with critics, they all related a compelling narrative and plenty of sci-fi action.

'The Midnight Sky'

THE MIDNIGHT SKY starring George Clooney | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube THE MIDNIGHT SKY starring George Clooney | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

I’m convinced people might have skipped "The Midnight Sky" because it starts so slowly.

George Clooney plays a grizzled scientist in the year 2049 left alone in a base station. He’s trying to find a habitable planet for those who survived an apocalypse, now long departed.

The slow start involves Clooney’s character using a microwave and eating food; it is a bit dull at first. I imagine the movie was going for an eerie "2001: A Space Odyssey" vibe. Fortunately, the movie really picks up after that and involves a few twisty plot turns.

What makes it work the most? For science fiction fans, it’s usually about what we bring to the movie, perhaps imagining what a post-apocalyptic future might actually look like and how we’d feel. For the most part, Clooney — who directs and stars — nails it. The world he creates seems believable, right down to the unpredictable weather and feelings of isolation.

Watch on Netflix

'What Happened to Monday'

What Happened to Monday | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube What Happened to Monday | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

My latest discovery, "What Happened To Monday," is widely overlooked, likely because the premise sounds so strange. It’s about seven identical siblings, each with a distinct personality (and played by Noomi Rapace), living in a dystopian future in the year 2073.

The sisters — who are each named for the day of the week — live in hiding because it’s illegal to have multiple children. Each day of the week, one of them plays the same person: Karen Settman, who works at a financial institution.

Yet, what makes the movie so compelling is that mass population is a real issue. We reached 8 billion people worldwide in 2022, and we’ll hit 9 billion in 2037. While the population growth percentage will slow by 2073, we’ll still hit 10 billion by 2080. Themes in the movie about population control feel somewhat inevitable.

Watch on Netflix

'Elysium'

ELYSIUM - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube ELYSIUM - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube
Watch On

This Matt Damon film from 2013 is overlooked due to another even better film from 2009 by the same director, "District 9." Neill Blomkamp even explores similar themes of transhumanism (e.g., what happens when aliens or tech is mixed with human biology).

The plot focuses on Damon’s character trying to go off-world to seek medical help after he is exposed to radiation. He dons an exoskeleton and battles an evil corporation.

Since "District 9" is so innovative and unique, "Elysium" can feel like a misstep. It only has 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet there’s a lot to love here and the film is even more relevant in 2025 than ever before, particularly regarding healthcare access.

Watch on Netflix

'Time Trap'

Don’t let the B-movie trappings of "Time Trap" turn you off. Yes, most of the movie takes place in the same underground cave and the acting feels a bit forced, but what works so well is that this is not "Back to the Future" all over again.

Instead of sending someone back in time, "Time Trap" explores the nature of time itself and how we all experience it differently. No spoilers here, but the movie is also masterful (for B-grade escapism, at least) in how it builds and sustains suspense.

You might second guess what you are seeing, which is all part of the fun. Thankfully, not a single person folds a sheet of paper in half and sticks a pencil through it to explain time travel.

Watch on Netflix

John Brandon
John Brandon

John Brandon is a technologist, business writer, and book author. He first started writing in 2001 when he was downsized from a corporate job. In the early days of his writing career, he wrote features about biometrics and wrote Wi-Fi router and laptop reviews for LAPTOP magazine. Since 2001, he has published over 15,000 articles and has written business columns for both Inc. magazine and Forbes. He has personally tested over 10,000 gadgets in his career.

Matt Damon in Elysium
