‘Mickey 17’ is an unforgettable sci-fi fever dream — and Robert Pattinson steals the show

Bong Joon-ho has more than proven himself as a capable director. Just look at his Oscar-winning thriller “Parasite,” which took home Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

That’s why I’ve had my eye on his latest project, the sci-fi comedy “Mickey 17,” now playing in theaters. Honestly, I didn’t even need to watch a trailer since Bong and Robert Pattinson were more than enough to sell me on it.

I caught an early screening of “Mickey 17,” and by the time the credits rolled, I was completely floored. I knew it was going to be a strange experience, but I didn’t expect it to be one of the weirdest movies I’ve seen in ages.

The movie follows Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), a crew member on a colonization mission to the icy planet Nilfheim. His job is to take on hazardous tasks with the knowledge that if he dies, he’ll be cloned with memories intact. But after a mission goes sideways, Mickey 17 returns to find that a new clone, Mickey 18, has already taken his place.

Even from that premise alone, you know you’re in for a wild ride. And the movie wastes no time throwing you into its bizarre world. In the first five minutes, Mickey finds himself trapped in a snowy crevasse, only to come face-to-face with some truly strange-looking creatures that’ll make you do a double take.

“Mickey 17” is an impeccably crafted sci-fi comedy that keeps the suspense and humor running high from start to finish.

‘Mickey 17’ fully embraces its weirdness

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The reason “Mickey 17” works so well is that it fully embraces its own weirdness. This self-awareness lets it dive deep into oddball territory without completely throwing you off.

Within the first 10 minutes, the movie establishes its eccentric tone by introducing Mickey Barnes, whose almost childlike way of speaking and acting makes him instantly intriguing.

Then, we’re quickly thrown into a flashback explaining how Mickey ended up agreeing to be cloned and why he’s now stuck at the bottom of a crevasse.

The entire lead-up to his current predicament is both hilarious and compelling. The original Mickey has no clue what he’s signed up for since he just wanted off Earth and was desperate enough to take the job no one else wanted: being an “Expendable.”

From there, he’s subjected to some truly wild scenarios, like being exposed to radiation outside the ship just so scientists can observe how his body reacts.

Then there’s another Mickey (like the fourth or fifth clone) testing the air quality outside on a new planet. When he inevitably gets poisoned, the scientists lock him in a chamber to study his slow, painful death in hopes of developing a vaccine. Because yes, Mickey still feels pain.

It’s a relentless, almost cruel cycle, one that would be horrifying if not for Mickey’s voiceover. His humor constantly reminds us that this is, after all, a black comedy.

(Image credit: Warner. Bros Pictures)

The weirdness works so well because the cast fully commits to playing wildly different, over-the-top characters.

Mark Ruffalo’s Kenneth Marshall holds a position of authority in the world of “Mickey 17,” but despite enforcing strict rules, he’s ridiculously goofy and almost unbearable at times because half the time, he has no idea what he’s talking about. It’s frustrating to watch someone so incompetent treat workers with such blatant disrespect.

Then there’s Ylfa (Toni Collette), another cold and ruthless figure who serves as a clear commentary on real-world corporations and individuals who dehumanize their workers. Seeing her alongside Kenneth is both unsettling and bizarre since they're an unusual power couple who indulge in luxury aboard the ship while the workers are left with scraps, cramped beds, and even a strict calorie limit.

These characters are purposely exaggerated and completely detached from social norms, which is exactly why the weirdness of the plot, characters, and world-building all click together — even if the odd nature is quite upfront to begin with.

Robert Pattinson gives one of his best performances

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the best things about “Mickey 17” has to be Robert Pattinson’s performance. He’s not just playing clones, but he’s playing clones with completely different personalities, so you don’t even need to see their numbers to know who’s who.

Mickey 17 is soft-spoken and full of childlike wonder, while Mickey 18 is gruff, careless, and totally unbothered. It almost feels like two different movies at times, and that’s all thanks to Pattinson’s impressive range.

There have been plenty of Mickeys, but No. 17 is the one who truly sticks with you. Pattinson gives him this nasally, slightly whiny voice that starts off amusing but gradually transforms into something actually quite raw.

Mickey is so soft-spoken and vulnerable that you instinctively root for him, but what makes him truly compelling isn’t just his misfortune. Unlike so many movies where characters seem doomed by fate, Mickey’s struggles feel more layered, like they’re shaped by real choices and circumstances.

One of the things Bong doesn’t get enough credit for is how well he works with actors, and that really shines through in his collaboration with Pattinson. The way they shape Mickey’s voice and almost silent-movie-style physicality is key to making the movie’s wild tonal shifts work.

You’ll have a real fun time with ‘Mickey 17’

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Mickey 17” isn’t the kind of movie I’d normally go for, but after two hours of sci-fi weirdness, I walked away pleasantly surprised because, honestly, I had a great time.

The performances are solid, but what really stands out are the character dynamics. These relationships ensure you’re thoroughly entertained all the way through.

Mickey’s relationship with Nasha (Naomi Ackie), a security officer who ends up becoming his protector, adds an interesting layer to the story. Their romance gives the movie some extra heat, but more than that, Nasha’s grounded, no-nonsense nature makes Mickey feel more real.

Ackie naturally has that charm anyway so it was fun watching her flirty (and often spicy) interactions with Mickey. And you can only imagine her delight when she discovers there are two Mickeys in her bedroom.

Then there’s Mickey’s best friend, Timo, played by the always-excellent Steven Yeun. He doesn’t get a ton of screen time, but he doesn’t really need much setup or backstory. From the jump, he’s all smiles and smooth words on the surface, but beneath the charm lies a cunning streak, one that won’t hesitate to twist the knife.

That ruthless side comes through loud and clear when he casually leaves Mickey 17 stranded in the snowy crevasse, fully aware that saving a clone is a waste of effort.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

There’s a lot I’ve intentionally left out since it’s better to go in with minimal knowledge like I did. But just know you’ll (probably) have a great time if you enjoy weird sci-fi flicks or just anything that involves Robert Pattinson.

He goes all in with a performance that’s so wild and unhinged, you can’t help but be hooked. He makes every version of Mickey impossible to look away from, leaving you rooting for him no matter how many times he comes back.

At its core, “Mickey 17” offers more than just big ideas on a big screen. It’s a sharp look at how exploitative systems convince workers they’re disposable, and how the most radical thing someone can do is refuse to buy into that lie.

Once the credits roll, you’ll realize that theme is woven into almost every scene, driving the story in ways that might not be obvious at first. The insightful storytelling and pure entertainment are what make every Bong Joon-ho movie feel like a gift worth savoring.