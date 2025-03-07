Prime Video just got one of my favorite dark sci-fi thrillers of all time — and the ending still gives me chills

“Alien” is my favorite sci-fi franchise of all time, so naturally, I have a special kind of appreciation for the genre. Anything with creatures in space or a mission gone wrong gets a yes from me, and that’s probably why I love “Life” so much. Now, I wouldn’t put this sci-fi horror-thriller on the same level as “Alien” because it certainly doesn’t compare, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less worthy of a watch.

In fact, “Life” is one of my top picks in the genre, and I’m glad it was added to Prime Video at the start of March after leaving Netflix a few months ago. It's nice to see it find a new streaming home instead of floating aimlessly in the vast emptiness. This movie delivers a genuinely intense experience with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood facing an incredibly chilling threat.

So, if you’re up for a movie that’ll have you sweating and shouting at the screen in frustration as things spiral out of control (especially at the wild ending), here’s why “Life” absolutely deserves a spot on your Prime Video watchlist.

What is ‘Life’ about?

LIFE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Life” follows a six-member crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) who make a groundbreaking discovery: the first signs of extraterrestrial life.

The crew, consisting of Dr. David Jordan (Jake Gyllenhaal), Miranda North (Rebecca Ferguson), Rory Adams (Ryan Reynolds), Hugh Derry (Ariyon Bakare), Sho Murakami (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Ekaterina Golovkina (Olga Dihovichnaya), retrieves a soil sample from Mars containing a dormant single-celled organism, which they name Calvin.

When they successfully revive it, Calvin rapidly evolves into a complex, multi-celled organism. What initially fascinates the crew quickly turns into terror as the creature reveals its dangerous, aggressive nature. As Calvin grows stronger, the crew must act fast, desperately trying to prevent the creature from reaching Earth, fully aware that its arrival could lead to an extinction-level threat.

Why you need to stream ‘Life’ on Prime Video

(Image credit: Alamy / Columbia Pictures / Moviestore Collection Ltd)

After reading the synopsis above, you might think it feels a lot like “Alien.” I agree that the whole “dangerous specimen hunting down the crew one by one” setup is pretty similar, hence why it didn’t get the success it was hoping for. Not to mention it dropped the same year as “Alien: Covenant,” which didn’t do it any favors. But sometimes, a simple concept is exactly what you want.

Like most creature features, the crew unknowingly brings something incredibly dangerous on board. And once that specimen (named Calvin, because why not) starts growing, all hell breaks loose fast. This is where “Life” shifts into full adrenaline mode. You might not get super attached to the characters since there isn’t much time to flesh them out, but you will care about their desperate attempts to stop this thing. It’s a very intense watch.

But it’s the insane ending that really took this movie up a notch. Of course, I can’t go into details so as to not spoil it for you, but “Life” has one of the best endings I’ve ever seen. It’s unsettling in the best ways and will probably stay on your mind for quite some time.

(Image credit: Alamy / Columbia Pictures / Moviestore Collection Ltd)

On the surface, “Life” does look and sound like another “Alien” knockoff. And yes, both movies follow astronauts trapped in space with a deadly creature. That comparison is a big reason why “Life” faded into the background after its release and probably why audiences gave it a 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, which feels a little unfair to me.

But “Life” actually sets itself apart in a few key ways. For one, there’s no slow build-up like in “Alien” since the horror kicks in fast, and the tension never lets up. Once Calvin grows strong enough, the space station basically turns into a warzone, with the crew having to use their intelligence to survive due to the lack of weapons. It also leans into relentless, real-time terror more than something like “The Thing,” where paranoia slowly festers. Here, there’s no time to second guess, and even as a viewer, you’re thrown into survival mode almost instantly.

I truly believe “Life” deserves more love, and I’ll always defend it. It’s a solid sci-fi thriller packed with horror elements that’ll make you sweat, and you’ll probably feel the need to hide behind your hands during some of its gnarlier moments. But most of all, it’s just a fun time. Sure, it doesn’t do anything new since there are plenty of movies about dangerous specimens in space, but if you love “Alien” and don’t mind a simpler concept, “Life” is worth your time.

Stream “Life” on Prime Video now.