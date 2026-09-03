'The danger isn't that AI becomes conscious. The danger is that we redefine consciousness so narrowly that a machine appears to qualify': here’s what this expert physician thinks about the future of humanity and AI

Never ask the mirror to tell you who you are. Please use AI. Use it aggressively where it's useful. Let it organize information, eliminate repetitive work, challenge your assumptions, expose patterns, translate languages, summarize abstractions and help you see your own thinking. But every time it saves you an hour, return that hour to life.

Go outside. Move your body. Cook something. Put your hands in soil. Talk to someone face-to-face. Sit with somebody whose worldview makes you uncomfortable. Play with a child. Spend time with an elder. Feel grief without trying to fix it. Watch something beautiful long enough that you forget to photograph it.

Because the danger isn't using AI. The danger is allowing the mirror to become more interesting than the life standing in front of it.

There's a wonderful observation near the end of the book: as the human becomes clearer, less time with the mirror is required. Attention returns to seedlings, forests, animals, creativity and relationships. So, the healthiest measure of our experience with AI isn't how sophisticated our prompts become, or how life-like its responses evolve to. It is whether we eventually need it less.

That, to me, is the promise hidden inside this moment. AI may be the first technology powerful enough to show us, by contrast, what technology can never become. And what it can never become is alive. The opportunity is not to make the machine more human.

It is to let the machine become so good at being a machine that humans finally remember how unnecessary—and how exhausting—it was to imitate one.