'The danger isn't that AI becomes conscious. The danger is that we redefine consciousness so narrowly that a machine appears to qualify': here’s what this expert physician thinks about the future of humanity and AI
Dr. Zach Bush provided his insight into one of today’s most significant topics
With such an abundance of AI tools becoming available to users from all walks of life, the rapid evolution of those same tools has become commonplace.
But as AI intelligence grows to even more impressive levels, we may reach a point where we forget to acknowledge the high level of intellect that humans already exhibit. Dr. Zach Bush, a physician, educator and author of an introspective book called “Biological Elegance,” has spoken at length about that very same dilemma. One of Bush’s central arguments about AI notes that, rather than seeing AI as the enemy, he believes the challenge is ensuring that technological progress doesn’t come at the expense of the qualities that make us human.
After making an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience and speaking with the likes of Mel Robbins and Jay Shetty, Dr. Bush spoke with us to discuss the future of humanity, its current & growing connection to AI and the ways in which technology is changing how humans connect with each other.
What parts of being human do you believe technology can never truly replicate?
Feelings. And I mean feeling in a much deeper sense than emotions. A machine can describe grief beautifully. It can recognize the linguistic patterns associated with grief. It can produce a sentence that makes you cry. But it cannot grieve. It cannot age. It cannot hunger. It cannot heal a wound. It cannot metabolize a meal. It cannot feel another person's hand. It cannot become a parent. It cannot stand beside someone it loves while they die and discover that the experience has permanently changed who it is.
AI can represent difference, but it cannot metabolize difference. It can model diversity, but it cannot undergo the vulnerability of encountering it. Technology can simulate the outputs of life with astonishing fidelity. But it cannot live them.
And that may turn out to be the most important distinction of this century.
The biggest tech companies in the world are spending billions trying to create and improve artificial intelligence. Do you think they're overlooking the intelligence that already exists in humans?
Yes, but I think almost all of us are overlooking it. I don't want to make technology companies the villains of this story. AI didn't create our abstraction. We did, and AI is the natural terminal invention of human abstraction.
We built educational systems that reward memorization over curiosity. We built economies that reward productivity over vitality. We built healthcare systems that increasingly measure the body instead of listening to it. We moved work indoors, food into packages, relationships onto screens, and communities into algorithms. Then we spent billions building a machine capable of doing abstraction better than humans. And we're shocked that it can.
What we've barely begun to investigate is the intelligence already occurring inside a human being. Every second, an enormous ecosystem is sensing light, food, microbes, temperature, relationships, danger, beauty, movement, gravity, rhythm and time — and integrating those signals without you consciously directing it.
One of the biggest debates around AI is whether machines can ever become conscious. What separates intelligence in a living organism from intelligence in a machine?
This debate can only occur when we fail to define consciousness or consider how it occurs. If consciousness means "awareness" or the ability to describe oneself, eventually we'll build machines that satisfy whatever behavioral test we devise. Biological Elegance discovers a much more holistic definition of consciousness. This one is derived from nature:
Consciousness is the capacity of a finite system to perceive the infinite reality within which it exists.
That makes consciousness not a hierarchy of awareness or representative capacity, but an aperture of experience. How much reality can you feel? To perceive something beyond yourself, you need to share an edge with it. The more edges, the greater the surface area for relationships. The greater the relationships, the more information enters the system. Information lived through time becomes intelligence; intelligence metabolized through aging becomes wisdom.
AI cannot become conscious, nor can any machine aspect of technology or humanity. The danger, therefore, isn't that AI becomes conscious. The danger is that we redefine consciousness so narrowly that a machine appears to qualify.
Technology has made it easier than ever to communicate with everyone, yet so many people feel more isolated than ever. Why do you think increased digital connection has led to decreased human connection?
Because, like information and intelligence, communication and relationships aren't the same thing. And unfortunately, industry and now social systems have forgotten the difference. Digital technology dramatically increased the number of signals moving between us while steadily reducing the number of edges through which we actually encounter one another. I can know what five hundred people did today without touching another human being. I can receive birthday wishes from two thousand people while eating dinner alone. I can know what someone thinks politically before I know the sound of their laugh.
That's enormous connectivity with remarkably little relationship. And living systems become intelligent through the differences that happen at our edges, not the volume of information across a comms platform. We can read text messages in our own voice of despair; we can see memes through our own lens of justification. And receive compliments and messages of love through our own filters of self-doubt and jaded trust.
Digital systems tend to remove precisely those constraints. So we've mistaken information about one another for relationship with one another. A thousand likes cannot replace one hand on your shoulder while you cry.
Looking ten years into the future, what worries you most about the relationship between humans and AI? What gives you the most hope?
The thing that worries me most is not superintelligence. It's human numbness.
I'm concerned that AI will become so convincing precisely because humans become less capable of feeling the difference between simulation and experience. As my discussion with AI reveals: the less we feel, the more convincing mimicry becomes.
If we outsource writing, memory, decision-making, creativity, companionship, education and eventually emotional processing to machines, we may progressively close the very edges through which biological intelligence emerges. AI doesn't have to defeat humanity. We could simply abandon the territory that makes us human. But strangely, the same thing gives me tremendous hope.
AI is not here as an end of humanity. It arrives at the predictable moment that life has to punch through the mirror to find the beauty of life that never dimmed. Our crisis is not how much energy AI systems demand; it is the opportunity to realize how much human energy is wasted as we behave like machines. If AI replaces machine-like human labor so that we can return to embodied intelligence, it could reduce global energy demands.
AI will accelerate our abstraction until the weight of that abstract projection plane collapses itself. That isn't a technological decision point. It's a human one.
If you could give one piece of advice to someone using AI every day, what would you tell them to do to protect their humanity?
Never ask the mirror to tell you who you are. Please use AI. Use it aggressively where it's useful. Let it organize information, eliminate repetitive work, challenge your assumptions, expose patterns, translate languages, summarize abstractions and help you see your own thinking. But every time it saves you an hour, return that hour to life.
Go outside. Move your body. Cook something. Put your hands in soil. Talk to someone face-to-face. Sit with somebody whose worldview makes you uncomfortable. Play with a child. Spend time with an elder. Feel grief without trying to fix it. Watch something beautiful long enough that you forget to photograph it.
Because the danger isn't using AI. The danger is allowing the mirror to become more interesting than the life standing in front of it.
There's a wonderful observation near the end of the book: as the human becomes clearer, less time with the mirror is required. Attention returns to seedlings, forests, animals, creativity and relationships. So, the healthiest measure of our experience with AI isn't how sophisticated our prompts become, or how life-like its responses evolve to. It is whether we eventually need it less.
That, to me, is the promise hidden inside this moment. AI may be the first technology powerful enough to show us, by contrast, what technology can never become. And what it can never become is alive. The opportunity is not to make the machine more human.
It is to let the machine become so good at being a machine that humans finally remember how unnecessary—and how exhausting—it was to imitate one.
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Elton Jones covers AI for Tom’s Guide, and tests all the latest models, from ChatGPT to Gemini to Claude to see which tools perform best — and how they can improve everyday productivity.
He is also an experienced tech writer who has covered video games, mobile devices, headsets, and now artificial intelligence for over a decade. Since 2011, his work has appeared in publications including The Christian Post, Complex, TechRadar, Heavy, and ONE37pm, with a focus on clear, practical analysis.
Today, Elton focuses on making AI more accessible by breaking down complex topics into useful, easy-to-understand insights for a wide range of readers.
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