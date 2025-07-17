Netflix just added one of the most deliriously entertaining action-thriller movies ever made — and I’m not ashamed how much I love it

When I discovered that Netflix was becoming the new streaming home for ‘Wanted’ this week, I was going to declare it one of “ultimate guilty pleasure” watches, but on reflection, I’m not even slightly sorry about adoring this loud-and-brash action-thriller movie that plays out like a graphic novel come to life.

This is a movie where elite assassin in training Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) can curve bullets around corners, shoot the wings off a common household fly and smack his smarmy best friend (played by Chris Pratt) in the face with a keyboard, only for the cascading keys to spell out “f**k you” in midair (the second “u” is represented by one of the guy’s teeth). It’s awesome!

Released in 2008, and inspired by the comic book series of the same name by Mark Millar, it’s punky, garish, immature and absolutely packed with cinematic style. The stacked cast list also includes Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman and rap artist Common.

There was talk of a sequel around release in the late 2000s, which sadly never materialized, but that’s OK because ‘Wanted’ remains one of the most endlessly rewatchable movies I’ve ever seen. And now that it’s on Netflix, you’re going to want to drop everything and get on board for this nonstop wild ride.

What is ‘Wanted’ about?

Wanted Official Trailer #1 - Morgan Freeman Movie (2008) HD - YouTube Watch On

Wesley Gibson (McAvoy) is stuck in a rut — working a dead-end office job, being cheated on by his girlfriend and suffering from regular panic attacks.

He seems like a complete no-hoper until he learns that his estranged father has been murdered, and the person responsible for killing his dad now has Wesley in his crosshairs. Discovering he possesses unique and very lethal abilities, Wesley joins an underground society of assassins known as The Fraternity.

Trained by the underground group's expert leaders, Fox (Jolie) and Mr. Sloan (Freeman), Wesley's life takes an unexpected turn, and he soon becomes the ruthless killer he was born to be. But as he adjusts to (and starts to enjoy) his new life as an expert assassin, he also uncovers a deeper conspiracy.

Here’s why you stream ‘Wanted’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / AJ Pics / Alamy)

The term “like a comic book come to life” gets thrown around a lot — most recently with “Superman” — but “Wanted” truly does feel like the pages of a graphic novel have been converted to film. This is not a world of gritty action or grounded set-piece moments; it's the stuff of youthful wish fulfillment.

In “Wanted,” everything is heightened. The bullets fly regularly and with serious ferocity, and to add even more excitement to the mix, they curve in midair to make physically impossible trick shots possible. Every movie of mayhem is a complete joy, and oozes with flair and slick style.

There’s no doubt that the movie’s extremely juvenile attitude will alienate some viewers, but this isn’t a movie concerned with offending. It’s nonstop immaturity all the way through, and it asks you to get on board with that or shut up and go watch something else. It’s the type of movie that shows not one, but two, middle fingers to anybody who calls it “a bit over the top.”

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy)

I can’t even pretend there’s deeper substance beyond the gleeful violence and the screenplay laced with profanity. “Wanted” certainly isn’t deep, but it’s seriously good fun nevertheless. And if you can embrace the chaos, it offers nonstop thrills that will have you fist pumping through sheer excitement.

While none of its A-listers are exactly challenged with the material, McAvoy, Jolie and Freeman make for a solid trio of leads, and each member of The Fraternity is given their moment to shine.

Or in McAvoy’s case, their moment to stop being a loser and start kicking some butt. "Wanted" doesn’t gently cross over the line into overkill; it speeds in a supercharged sports car across it, laughing all the way to its next target.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Cinematic / Alamy)

“Wanted” is one of those movies that I turn to when I want completely mindless entertainment, and that’s certainly no criticism. It knows exactly what it is, and it plays to its intended audience near perfectly.

So, if you’re after cinematic escapism that will have you grinning like a child from the drop, look no further. Just don’t let any actual children watch with you. Seriously, this is one ultra-violent and very crude action-thriller movie.

Looking for more Netflix watches? Here’s a guide to everything new being added to the streaming service in July 2025, as well as a roundup of all the new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, for subscribers looking to watch a critically acclaimed effort.

Watch "Wanted" on Netflix now