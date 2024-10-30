These are the 10 scariest movie scenes of all time

In the world of horror, certain scenes linger in our minds, becoming unforgettable hallmarks of exceptional filmmaking. Even the most devoted horror fans often have a scene that haunts them. Be it a tense chase, a masked figure emerging from the shadows or a moment that catches you off guard. These scenes are what make horror so thrilling, leaving audiences gripping their seats and holding their breath.

TRICK OR STREAM Welcome! This article is part of Trick or Stream, a seasonal series in which members of the Tom's Guide staff share what they're planning to watch for Halloween 2024 and their takes on the horror genre, with the goal of helping you find great movies that you might want to stream during spooky season.

If you’re seeking intense horror recommendations for Halloween, look no further. Our team has curated a list of their creepiest, most unforgettable scenes from some of the genre’s finest films. Each pick shows the power of visual storytelling and the psychological depth horror can reach, tapping into universal fears and creating a lasting impact on viewers.

Without further ado, here are 10 of the creepiest movie scenes of all time, and why they’re worth experiencing this Halloween.

'Annihilation' (2018) — the screaming mutant bear

Alix Blackburn Staff Writer, Streaming

The screaming mutant bear scene in “Annihilation” is one of the most unsettling moments I’ve ever witnessed in film. The bear’s unnatural scream, eerily mimicking human vocalizations, made me so uncomfortable that I had to pause the movie to catch my breath.

Set in a claustrophobic environment, the scene shows three characters who are tied up, unable to do anything but watch in horror as the bear tears apart their friend, absorbing her skull and vocal cords. When it approaches them, it lets out a scream that sounds exactly like their deceased friend calling for help. The chill that runs down my spine is overwhelming, and I can't help but cringe at the sheer discomfort of it all. This eerie mimicry only adds to the psychological terror, leaving both the characters and the audience questioning what remains of their friend and what has become of her in this horrifying new form.

Stream "Annihilation" on Paramount Plus

'The Exorcist III' (1990) — unsettling chase in hospital hallway

Rory Mellon Entertainment Editor (UK)

“The Exorcist III” isn’t a great movie. In fact, it’s arguably a downright bad movie. However, despite its many flaws, it contains a jump scare that genuinely had me leaping off my sofa in terror (and I consider myself somebody who doesn’t scare very easily).

Referred to as the “hospital hallway scene” it sees a nurse slowly make her way around a psychiatric ward, entering and exiting a patient’s room, only to be suddenly pursued by a malevolent force carrying an oversized pair of scissors. The harsh sound design sells this sequence beautifully alongside the unsettling quick camera zoom. Plus, the audience is cleverly lulled into a false sense of security by the cop in the background and watching the nurse lock the door behind her. It’s a great example of a jump scare that is earned, with the slow build-up adding tension before an explosive reveal.

“The Exorcist III” may not be a horror classic like its predecessor but the “hospital hallway scene” is as effective at sending a chill down your spine as anything found within the 1973 original.

Stream "The Exorcist III" on Peacock

'Alien' (1979) — the classic chestburster

Malcolm McMillan Senior Streaming Writer

I'll be honest, it's tough for movies to scare me. This isn't because I'm some iron-willed alpha male. It's just ... well, I know I'm watching a scary movie. It's tough for me to suspend disbelief, so I often won't watch horror movies unless something else draws me in. Again, I'm not saying this as if it's a good thing. Horror is an incredible genre of filmmaking and it bums me out that it doesn't work for me more.

But “Alien” is a perfect example of a horror movie having something else to draw me in, because when I first watched it I was expecting a traditional science fiction movie rather than a tense horror movie in space. And this scene is considered one of the scariest for a good reason.

You're not expecting a scare in the scene in the first place, and as the scene builds towards its scare, you can hear a heartbeat “padam, padam” in the background that builds with the scene as it goes on. Then you're hit first with the writhing of John Hurt, then the panic of the crew, and then the sudden gush of blood from Hurt's chest and then just when you think it's over, the Alien bursts from his chest. It doesn't quite hit me the same now that I've seen it, but the first time I saw it is something that will stick with me forever.

Stream "Alien" on Hulu

'Rasputin the Mad Monk' (1966) — Christopher Lee's bar entrance

James Frew Fitness Editor

To many horror fans, Christopher Lee will always be best known for his two-decade-long stretch as Count Dracula in the 60s and 70s. But it's his portrayal of Grigori Rasputin in Hammer Horror's 1966 film “Rasputin The Mad Monk” that chills me the most. From the moment Lee steps into the bar in the first scene, he is imposing and genuinely terrifying as the death-defying Rasputin. Lee hulks his way through the bar with a loud, gruff voice and imposing presence with very little accompaniment.

I find horror most effective when it reflects what you're afraid of in real life, and for me, that's the unpredictability of other people. This opening scene sets the tone for the character as the type of person you'd do well to keep away from for fear of what he might do to you — friend one moment, enemy in the blink of an eye.

Rent/buy "Rasputin the Mad Monk" on Apple TV

'The Strangers' (2008) — masked intruder lurking in the shadows

Ryan Epps Staff Writer

As a horror connoisseur, it's hard to give me a major scare. I'm one to fall head over heels for scenes drenched in either the campy or psychological in films from “Event Horizon” to “Hereditary”. But one movie and one scene in particular still leaves me up at night, and it might literally be the reason why I still have sleeping problems to this day.

Released way back in 2008, “The Strangers” took me by surprise when I first saw it as a budding 15-year-old. I remember it so clearly because my mother was out of town that weekend and the unsettling premise of a group of psychos terrorizing a couple left me traumatized more than I care to admit. I've yet to tap into the newer stuff, as that original outing — based on real-world events, I might add — left such a lasting effect on my mind.

And it's this scene that really made it all the creepier, all the more timeless in its approach to digging deep into your skin: when Liv Tyler's Kristen McKay strides casually into the living room, going about a somewhat normal routine and but the tiniest glimpse of a masked man can be seen in the shadows of the background. Its subtlety is really what drives this film home as an instant terrifier and its climax remains one of the most unsettling endings in horror movies. If you're in the mood for a creepy skin crawler of a horror flick that will most certainly keep you up at night, “The Strangers” is the right call. Just make sure all your doors and windows are properly locked ahead of time.

Stream "The Strangers" on Max

'Midsommar' (2019) — that traumatizing cliff jump

Kaycee Hill Tutorials editor

You know, as someone who usually hides behind a pillow during scary movies, I was completely unprepared for that scene in “Midsommar”. Just remembering the way they showed that poor man's face makes my stomach turn. It wasn't even the typical horror movie stuff I could dismiss as just special effects — it felt way too real, and that's what still haunts me.

What makes this sequence particularly unsettling is how it forces viewers to confront mortality in an unusually direct way. Unlike typical horror movie deaths that often happen quickly or in the shadows, this scene lingers, drawing out the moment with almost documentary-like detachment. This significant scene was just one of many that highlighted how Ari Aster successfully subverts tropes and expectations, and how modern horror movies like “Midsommar” push the boundaries of what audiences can actually process.

Stream "Midsommar" on Max

'Night of the Living Dead' (1968) — Helen Cooper meets her demise

Philip Michaels Managing Editor

It's likely become customary to chuckle politely at “Night of the Living Dead." It was, after all, made 56 years ago on a budget of “how much do you have on you right now?” I, myself, have a good laugh whenever the actor playing the sheriff — actually the movie's production manager pulling double duty — mutters “Yeah, they're dead, they're all messed up.” But watch “Night of the Living Dead” late at night, with the lights down and the shades drawn, and see if you don't come down with a severe case of the creeps.

To that end, there's no scene creepier than when Helen Cooper — the long-suffering, much put-upon wife to the clearly doomed Harry — meets her own grisly demise, made only more unsettling by the fact that she's killed by her zombified daughter. Director George A. Romero does not cut away from the scene, leaving you to imagine the horror of matricide.

No, we get to stick around for the whole grizzly encounter, learning to our horror that nothing — not even familial bonds — is going to save us when our number is up. If you are watching “Night of the Living Dead” with the lights off, I guarantee this is the scene that will have you diving for the dimmer switch and maybe regarding members of your own family with a little bit of added suspicion for the rest of the night.

Stream "Night of the Living Dead" on Max

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001) – Bilbo goes wild

Nick Pino Managing Editor, TV and AV

This scene traumatized me as a child. Here I am, trying to watch an epic fantasy tale unfold, and all of a sudden, Bilbo goes crazy when he sees Frodo wearing the ring. They're supposed to be safe in Rivendell. I thought as a viewer I'd be safe in Rivendell. But no. Here comes crazy-eyed Bilbo to take the ring back. Sure, the Balrog, the Cave Troll and The Watcher in the Lake were also scary. But Bilbo looking like he's been possessed by the ghost of Charles Dickens is an image that will haunt me for the rest of my life.

Stream "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" on Max

'Pee Wee's Big Adventure' (1985) — Large Marge

Mike Prospero U.S. Editor-in-Chief

“On this very night, 10 years ago, along this same stretch of road in a dense fog just like this. I saw the worst accident I ever seen…” OK, so maybe Large Marge's monologue — and subsequent jump scare — might not be the scariest movie scene of all time, but its abruptness in what is otherwise a child's dream come true will certainly rattle you more than the fact that there's no basement in the Alamo. But what makes this truly work is not just Marge herself in full Tim Burton creepiness, but the following scene where Pee Wee walks into the diner and announces “Large Marge sent me!”

Buy or rent "Pee Wee's Big Adventure" on Amazon

'Smile' (2022) — that super intense ending

Jack Ridsdale Sleep Deals Writer

I don’t usually expect newer horror films to scare me, but the final scene of “Smile” gave me nightmares. Throughout the movie, the main character, Rose, encounters past victims of the Smile monster, each meeting a gruesome fate. In the climax, we finally see the monster as its victims do. For Rose, it appears as her mother, a twisted, nightmarish version of the figure who traumatized her.

The monster sheds its human shell, brutally tearing off its face to reveal raw flesh and rows of jagged teeth, before possessing Rose by crawling into her mouth. The pulled-out shot of the monster entering her is truly terrifying, combining gore, disturbing imagery, and striking cinematography. That image is burned into my brain — and I still haven’t gathered the courage to watch the sequel…

Stream "Smile" on Hulu