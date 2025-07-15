One of the year’s best horror movies is now streaming — and you’re not prepared for how dark this nightmare gets

In 2022, directors Danny and Michael Philippou unleashed “Talk to Me” on the world, and it quickly became one of my favourite horror movies of not just the 2020s, but of the entire 21st century. The low-budget Australian chiller was scary, impactful and just so darn intense.

Just when I thought it was safe to put away the nightlight, the filmmaking siblings have returned to inflict some fresh hell on viewers in the form of “Bring Her Back,” the pair's latest supernatural psychological horror. While less “scary” than “Talk to Me,” the uber-disturbing flick starring Sally Hawkins (in a career-best role) is still capable of giving you vivid nightmares.

If watching horror in a dark movie theatre is a little too intense for you, then you’ll be pleased to know that “Bring Her Back” has recently arrived on premium streaming services, including Amazon and Apple.

Now you can watch from the comfort of your own home, with as many bright lights switched on as you wish. Though if you can handle it, keep them switched off for the best watching experience.

“Bring Her Back” is brilliant not just because of its grotesque body shock moments, but because underneath its numerous skin-crawling scenes, it’s an emotionally resonant movie about trauma.

The Philippous have quickly developed a reputation as horror masters, and “Bring Her Back” solidifies them as filmmakers capable of delivering so much more than cheap thrills.

What is ‘Bring Her Back’ about?

Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong) are step-siblings thrown into the foster system following the traumatic death of their father.

Assigned to the remote home of the seemingly friendly but unquestionably oddball Laura (Sally Hawkins), the troubled Andy is fiercely protective of Piper, who is partially sighted. The pair is also introduced to Oliver (Jonah Wren Philips), a mute boy also under Laura’s care.

As they settle into their new surroundings, things get increasingly sinister as Laura’s true intentions are revealed to be seriously dark, and Oliver becomes ever more disturbed.

Am I being vague here? You betcha, but that’s because “Bring Her Back” slowly peels back its layers to reveal true terror, and I wouldn’t want to spoil a single unhinged moment.

‘Bring Her Back’ mixes extreme horror with genuine heartbreak

(Image credit: A24 / FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Much like “Talk to Me,” you’ll come to “Bring Her Back” for the razor-sharp atmosphere and the intense gore, but what will really stick with you is the emotionally devastating story.

Beyond the fake blood and the gnarly practical effects, there is some remarkably strong character work. Andy, in particular, is a tragic and compelling protagonist.

Traumatised by his father’s death (among other adolescent scars), but trying to hold things together to show strength for Piper. He’s a troubled youth, forced to grow up fast, and already world-weary at such a young age. A funeral scene really shows Barratt’s talent and is an early movie high point.

(Image credit: A24 / TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo)

But the headline act here is very much Sally Hawkins as Laura. Struggling with her own grief, following the accidental death of her blind daughter, Cathy, Laura appears initially good-natured, but she’s hiding shocking secrets that eventually come to light in horrific ways.

Not since Toni Collette in “Hereditary” have I seen a performance in a horror movie of this quality. We’re talking Oscar-levels of acting here. Hawkins totally transforms, showing a considerable range and the ability to make you, as a viewer, both resent her completely, but also feel just a small shred of sympathy. Well, that is until the third act descends into complete chaos.

And for viewers looking for shock value, “Bring Her Back” more than earns its R-rating. This is one of the most disgusting horror movies in ages, with moments that will have you wincing, and maybe even watching between your fingers. I remain eager to avoid spoilers, but a sequence involving a knife and a cantaloupe had me feeling a little queasy. But I loved every second.

(Image credit: A24 / THA / Alamy Stock Photo)

What makes “Bring Her Back” so special is that there’s so much to unpack here beyond spooky scares and harsh sound cues. While the Philippous deliver the bloody mayhem genre fans demand, they package it up in an emotionally impactful vehicle that is anchored by strong performances from the entire cast. It’s a horror movie with a lot going on under the skin.

The directing duo also retains their habit of not directly spelling things out to viewers. While the “twist” can be figured out fairly early on (the cue is in the name), with enough cards shown to make a pretty accurate guess, this isn’t a movie where everything is neatly explained. Even when Laura’s true intentions are revealed, you’re asked to fill in some blanks, which feels highly satisfying.

Stream ‘Bring Her Back’ right now (if you dare)

(Image credit: A24 / Album / Alamy Stock Photo)

If my write-up above hasn’t quite convinced you to give “Bring Her Back” a shot, perhaps the movie’s strong critical reception will tip you over the edge.

The movie currently holds an impressive 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s enough to earn a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval.

A domestic nightmare that draws its most profound scares from Sally Hawkins' deranged performance, Bring Her Back is an exemplary chiller that reaffirms directors Danny and Michael Philippou as modern masters of horror,” reads RT’s ‘Critics Consensus.

There’s no doubt that the Philippou brothers are two of the biggest talents in horror right now, and “Back Her Back” rubber-stamps that deserved reputation. It’s a multi-layered horror movie that offers intense shock, but plenty of tactile emotional depth, which only serves to make the tragedy of the unfolding nightmare all the more harrowing and heartbreaking.

If “Bring Her Back” sounds a little too intense for you, or you just can’t quite stomach such a blood-curdling ride right now, here’s a guide to the top new movies available to stream this week, which does include a few viewing options that are a little more family-friendly.