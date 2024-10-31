Netflix’s new spy thriller show gets first trailer — and it looks like the perfect binge-watch

If you’re looking for something to watch this holiday season that is a little less cheerful, and a lot more thrilling, in steps “Black Doves” on Netflix. This new spy thriller show will debut in early December, and based on the recently released first trailer, it looks like it's going to be an essential binge-watch this winter.

“Black Doves” is a six-episode series described as “a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice," Set in London at Christmas, it centers on Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a loving mother and professional spy, who has secretly been sharing her politician husband’s secrets with a shadowy organization known as the Black Doves.

However, when Helen’s lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, Helen’s life and her family’s are in danger. Her handler Reed (Sarah Lancashire) calls in an old friend Sam Young (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe, and what follows is a city-spanning adventure as the duo looks to avoid a clutch of gun-totting pursuers.

Of course, Helen and Sam aren’t just on the run; they’re also attempting to solve the mystery of Jason’s murder. This mission for answers sees the all-action pair uncover a much bigger conspiracy that stretches beyond the London underworld into a full geopolitical crisis.

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Star Keira Knightley labeled the show “a very exciting spy thriller set at Christmas in London” at a press event back in May, and that seems a very succinct summary. The first trailer certainly suggests that it’ll be a Netflix show that will get your heart racing this festive season. However, “Black Doves” doesn’t appear to be just about the action, the relationship between Helen and Sam looks to be key, and there appears to be a comedic element to balance out the darkness.

It definitely looks like “Black Doves” is going to make a strong push up the Netflix most-watched charts over the Christmas period, and considering its combination of action thrills, compelling characters and twisting mystery, it’s likely to make quite an impression on subscribers in just a few weeks.

Created, written and executive produced by Joe Barton, and directed by Alex Gabassi and Lisa Gunning, Netflix is clearly pulling quite a bit of faith in “Black Doves”. The show hasn’t even started streaming yet but it’s already been commissioned for a second season. So, fingers crossed, when it does drop on Netflix, it manages to find an audience right out of the gate.

If all the details above, and the slick first trailer, have you sold on “Black Doves”, you’ll be pleased to know the show begins streaming on Netflix on Thursday, December 5. And it’s not the only slice of holiday-themed action offered by the streaming service this year. Netflix also has a new thriller movie set in a busy airport during the festive season and it looks like it could topple “Die Hard” as the go-to seasonal pick for adrenaline junkies.