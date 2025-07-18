I actually love ‘Superman’ — but I have 3 big issues we need to talk about

Let me start with a confession. I have a slightly unhealthy obsession with Superman. Every single time "Man of Steel" comes on TV, I just drop what I’m doing and start watching.

My kids recently got me a framed illustration of myself as Superman that hangs in my home office. And when it came time to watch "Superman" in theaters on opening day, I wore a Superman T-shirt with the new logo along with my daughter. And I felt more proud than embarrassed.

So when I say I have some issues with the new "Superman" movie, you should know that it’s coming from a place of love.

Overall, I really enjoyed the film, and especially liked the heartfelt performance from David Corenswet. His Superman is a bit self-righteous and impetuous in this first installment from James Gunn, but there’s a warmth and self-doubt in the character that I appreciate.

I also liked Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) as a reluctant hero who manages to steal the show during the most thrilling action scene in the film, and overall, there’s some welcome levity to balance the intense action and some impressive special effects.

But I also have some issues with "Superman" that I need to get off my chest, and I’d like to know what you think. I will warn you that there are some spoilers ahead, so if you haven’t watched yet, be warned!

How does Superman not know that the Fortress of Solitude is being invaded?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Listen, I get that the Fortress of Solitude is fairly secure in that it disappears into the frickin’ ice when Superman isn’t home. Plus, you need to have Kal-El’s DNA to unlock the door.

But how could Superman not plan for the very remote possibility that someone could break in? This movie is supposedly set in 2025. Do security cameras not exist in the DC universe?

And once Lex Luthor, Ultraman and The Engineer enter the premises and start wreaking havoc, I had questions:

1. Why can’t the robots contact Superman in some way? A beeper? Something!

2. Why is there not a protocol in place to self-destruct or at least render the data that villains might want to steal useless?

Instead, Superman figures out his Fortress has been violated only after a video of his parents’ private message to him airs on TV.

It’s time for some upgrades, people.

Why does Lex need monkeys to sh*t-post about Superman?

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Here’s a head scratcher. As Superman is taken away as a prisoner into a pocket dimension, Lex brags about his army of literal monkeys that are posting misinformation and hatred about Superman.

It’s a mildly humorous scene seeing all of these monkeys typing away, but why does Lex need them?

We’re talking about a super genius who has managed to create a pocket dimension, forge a clone of Superman and use an AI algorithm to anticipate Superman’s fight moves and beat him in battle.

But he’s not smart enough to create an AI program to trash-talk Superman on social media? Maybe he just likes having lots of pets as slaves.

How does Jimmy Olsen debate — even for a second — between spending a weekend with Eve versus saving the universe?

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

In the film, Jimmy tries to convince Lex’s girlfriend, Eve Teschmacher, to supply evidence that would implicate Lex in his plan to help Boravia invade a neighboring country.

Eve says she’s willing to give him that evidence, but only if Jimmy is willing to spend an entire weekend with her, as she has a crush on Olsen.

But then Jimmy does the unthinkable. With Superman currently abducted and the fate of the world in the balance, he actually ponders this decision.

Now, this “dilemma” did generate some nervous laughter in the theater (and I was one of those laughing), but this is one of those times where you don’t think about it and take one for the team.

At least Jimmy ultimately does the right thing.

Bottom line

Ultimately, I really liked "Superman" and I think it sets the stage for a fun new DC universe. But I found a few flaws with the film. Let me know if you agree or not. Now I’m going to go watch "Man of Steel" again until ’Superman’ comes out on streaming.