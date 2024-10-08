One of my favorite thriller movies is finally getting released in theaters — and you need to watch it on the big screen

Some movies are simply made for the big screen, and “Hush” is about to prove that for the first time. I first discovered Mike Flanagan’s intense thriller during its Netflix run back in 2016, and it instantly became one of my favorites (watching it with friends made it even more thrilling).

The claustrophobic atmosphere and the quiet terror of being hunted in silence is everything a tense thriller should be. But as much as I loved watching it at home, I always wondered what it would be like to experience it in a theater.

After disappearing from Netflix back in 2023 and spending some time in digital limbo, “Hush” resurfaced just over a month ago on PVOD platforms. But now, it’s taking an even bigger step — coming to select U.S. theaters for the first time ever, starting on October 16.

Fully restored and approved by director Mike Flanagan himself, this special engagement is giving fans like me the chance to experience the movie in a whole new way. Here’s why “Hush” deserves to be seen on the big screen this month...

‘Hush’ stays in high gear the whole time

Mike Flanaganâ€™s HUSH | IN THEATERS OCTOBER 16 - YouTube Watch On

“Hush” is a gripping thriller that centers on Maddie (Kate Siegel), a deaf and mute author living alone in a remote house in the woods. Her quiet, isolated life takes a terrifying turn when a masked killer targets her, fully aware of her disability. With no ability to hear or call for help, Maddie is forced into a tense game of survival, using her intelligence and heightened senses to evade her attacker. It’s a genuinely claustrophobic experience as Maddie fights against the odds to outsmart her predator.

Now going off this premise it’s easy to assume that Maddie doesn’t have much luck considering she’s alone and can’t hear the attacker, but you’ll be surprised at how resourceful she gets in such a tough spot. Maddie isn’t a character who suddenly knows how to fight her way out of every situation either. She feels real. Her decisions throughout the movie (some smart, others less so) mirror how most of us would probably react in the same scenario. It can definitely be frustrating to watch, but I still root for her the whole time, even when her choices don't seem like the best ones.

The movie really nails that feeling of suspense, making it hard to relax once the tension kicks into high gear. Rather than relying on jump scares or tired horror tropes, “Hush” builds suspense through other senses, like the sound of a door opening or car lights flickering outside the house. The sheer amount of silence in this movie has to be the best part, and a big reason why it would feel even more terrifying in a movie theater.

(Image credit: Silence Productions California LLC.)

I also have to give credit to John Gallagher Jr., who delivers a standout performance as the masked killer. He has no real motive beyond his enjoyment of the hunt, which makes him even more terrifying. In horror-thrillers like these there’s no need for supernatural forces or big monsters to make the plot seem scarier. Instead, at the center of this horrible situation is another human, which is arguably worse…

Of course, don’t go into “Hush” expecting a fast-paced, action-packed thriller. The movie thrives on slow-burning tension, designed to make you feel Maddie’s growing sense of fear and isolation. The pacing, while not to everyone’s taste, allows that pounding dread to simmer. It’s this deliberate, uncomfortable pacing that makes the movie so good, and I can't help but recommend it to other movie lovers.

Here’s why you need to see ‘Hush’ in theaters

(Image credit: Silence Productions California LLC)

“Hush” might not seem like the kind of movie you need to see in theaters. It’s a slow-burn thriller without huge action sequences or flashy visual effects. But trust me, there’s going to be something special about experiencing it on the big screen. Hearing those subtle details through theater-grade speakers will probably make the tension even more unbearable.

The newly restored version of “Hush” will look and sound better than ever. Plus, considering this is its first-ever theatrical release, many fans missed out on the chance to see it when it first gained popularity on Netflix. Now is the perfect opportunity to experience it in the setting it was truly meant for.

What’s even better is that the event screening will feature a livestream Q&A with director Mike Flanagan and star Kate Siegel on Wednesday, October 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT. The live Q&A is set to be held at Vidiots in Eagle Rock, California, immediately after the screening, and will be livestreamed to select theaters nationwide. A list of venues showing “Hush” will be released later this week.

With “Hush” hitting theaters just in time for spooky season, you’ll find me sitting in the theater (maybe hiding behind my hands). This month, I urge you to experience one of the most intense thrillers of the decade the way it deserves to be seen.

“Hush” will be released in select U.S. theaters on October 16.