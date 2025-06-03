Hulu just got one of the most gripping supernatural thriller movies of 2025 so far — I’m still thinking about the twist ending

When most supernatural thrillers rely on jump scares and loud sound cues, “Presence” does something a little different by building a real sense of dread. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, this eerie, inventive movie just landed on Hulu, and I genuinely haven’t stopped thinking about it.

I missed “Presence” during its theatrical run earlier this year, but I finally caught it on streaming. And I soon realized this isn’t your typical haunted house story. It’s told entirely from the perspective of an unseen spirit, making it feel intimate and claustrophobic in the best way, as you watch a fractured family slowly unravel under the gaze of something they can’t see but might be able to feel.

If you love character-driven thrillers with a strong emotional core, “Presence” is absolutely worth your time. It’s a movie that trusts its audience to sit with discomfort, to pay attention, and to let the story breathe.

So if you’re browsing Hulu and wondering what to stream next, do yourself a favor and add “Presence” to your watchlist. But if you need a little more context before going in, I’ve got you covered.

What is ‘Presence’ about?

PRESENCE - Official Trailer - In Theaters January - YouTube Watch On

“Presence” is told entirely from the perspective of an unseen spirit. The story follows the Payne family — Rebekah (Lucy Liu), Chris (Chris Sullivan), and their two children, Tyler (Eddy Maday) and Chloe (Callina Liang) — as they move into a new home seeking a fresh start.

But the house is not empty. A silent presence watches from the shadows, observing the family’s attempts to rebuild their lives while quietly influencing events around them.

Chloe, still mourning the recent death of her best friend, begins to sense the presence and believes it may be someone she once knew. As tensions rise within the household, secrets unravel, relationships are tested, and danger slowly creeps in from unexpected places.

‘Presence’ is a quietly powerful thriller that will stay with you

(Image credit: Neon)

If you only watched the trailer and skipped the synopsis, you wouldn’t be alone in thinking this is just another haunted house thriller. A family disturbed by an invisible force while facing their own personal struggles isn’t exactly a new story. But what makes this movie stand out is the clever way it’s told and presented.

The entire story unfolds through the eyes of the mysterious, unseen presence itself. As viewers, we become invisible witnesses to the Payne family’s decaying relationships, sharing the same hidden vantage point as the spirit watching over them. This means many scenes are shown from unusual perspectives, including overhearing a tense conversation through a window or hiding in a closet.

At first, the camera work feels unsettling since “Presence” doesn’t immediately explain what’s happening or why we’re seeing things from this perspective. Instead, you get drawn into the family drama, gradually growing frustrated with the neglectful mother Rebekah, who clearly favors her son over her daughter, and becoming intrigued by Chloe’s growing sensitivity to an unseen force around her.

(Image credit: Neon)

But what I like most about “Presence” is how it trusts the viewer to piece the story together through moments with the family. There’s even a scene with a psychic who drops subtle clues without giving too much away, just enough to deepen our understanding. That careful storytelling makes the final reveal even more haunting, literally. I’m still not over the twist.

Part supernatural thriller, part family drama, “Presence” is one of the most unique movies I’ve seen in a long time. Much of its impact comes from the strong central performances, especially by Liang and Maday, who play realistic siblings struggling to navigate a dysfunctional family.

The movie’s slow, deliberate pacing (and trailers that hint at something very different) might turn some viewers away. But trust me, this thriller offers a compelling, emotional experience, and it’s rare for a movie to linger in my mind this way.

You need to stream ‘Presence’ on Hulu now

(Image credit: Neon)

If you’re looking for a supernatural thriller that breaks the mold and stays with you after a very impactful final scene, “Presence” is exactly that rare find. It’s a movie that invites you to slow down and really pay attention, rewarding viewers who appreciate subtle storytelling and atmospheric tension.

I’m glad that it’s found a home on Hulu, since this quietly powerful movie proves how much impact a well-crafted story can have, especially when it comes from a truly unique point of view.

You don’t need to take my word for it either, since “Presence” has a solid rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes from over 200 critic reviews. The audience score is lower, at 53%, but that likely reflects the fact that this isn’t your traditional horror flick. The site’s critics consensus reads: “A slow-burning spectral thriller, Presence reaffirms that Soderbergh plays with form as deftly as he flits between genres.”

So, add “Presence” to your Hulu watchlist now. And for more streaming recommendations, see what’s new on Hulu in June 2025.