The most intense thriller movie I've ever seen is finally streaming again — and it's 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

The first time I ever watched "Hush" was at a sleepover, and being a very young teen at the time, I was expecting just another scary thriller to keep me and my friends entertained. But as the night went on, we found ourselves completely engrossed in the movie, not uttering a word to one another (or even going on our phones, as you would expect a teenager to do). By the end, I knew it was the most intense thriller I’d ever seen.

But over a year ago in April 2023, "Hush" vanished from Netflix when the distribution license expired, and it remained unavailable for quite some time. Now, it’s finally available again on video-on-demand (VOD) platforms like Amazon.

If you’re curious to know more about this incredible thriller, here’s why you shouldn’t pass up the chance to stream it…

What is 'Hush' about?

"Hush" is a horror-thriller about Maddie Young (Kate Siegel), a deaf-mute author living in isolation in the woods. One night, she becomes the target of a masked killer who discovers her condition and decides to torment her, believing she will be an easy victim.

The movie revolves around a tense cat-and-mouse game between Maddie and the intruder. Despite her disabilities, Maddie uses her intelligence and resourcefulness to outsmart the killer, leading to a climactic battle for survival. The movie is notable for its minimal dialogue and effective use of visual storytelling and sound design, creating an intense atmosphere that will have you on the edge of your seat.

'Hush' is a tense but incredibly clever thriller

"Hush" gripped me from the start because it’s not your typical horror-thriller. It’s incredibly clever in how it builds tension without relying on dialogue or jump scares. Instead, it uses silence and isolation to its advantage, making every sound, or lack thereof, incredibly significant.

The main character, Maddie, is deaf and mute, which flips the usual horror dynamics on their head. I found myself completely immersed in her experience — imagining what it would be like to not hear your attacker creeping around outside your door (and even walking around your house without you knowing). The movie made you hyper-aware of the environment, focusing on the tiniest details, like a creaking floorboard or the movement in the shadows.

What makes "Hush" so clever is how Maddie’s disability, which the killer initially sees as a weakness, turns into her greatest strength. The way she uses her intelligence and resourcefulness to fight back had me rooting for her the whole time. Without using brute force, she decides to outsmart her predator, which makes the thriller not only tense but also incredibly satisfying to watch.

"Hush" received plenty of praise when it was first released on Netflix. It holds a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Chris Evangelista from CutPrintFilm said: "Hush is quick and agile, and the script from [Mike] Flanagan and [Kate] Siegel always manages to be clever enough to be effective. Hush doesn't break new ground, but that doesn't mean it's not a bloody good time."

Meanwhile, The Fright File’s Dustin Putman stated: "So tense and involving as to make everyone watching a flinching, wincing, cheering participant, Hush ought to join the best works of Hitchcock, Carpenter and De Palma as a future teaching tool in genre film courses. This is how it's done."

You need to stream 'Hush' right now

I would highly recommend watching "Hush" because it’s a masterclass in suspense, turning the familiar horror-thriller genre into something refreshingly clever and intensely gripping. With its smart use of silence and a protagonist who defies the odds, this movie will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. I’ll definitely be watching this unforgettable thriller again now that it’s finally available after a year.

Buy or rent “Hush” on Amazon now.

