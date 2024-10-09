5 best Halloween movies to stream on Max this October

Halloween has always held a special place in my heart — it’s my favorite season, and I was lucky enough to be born right in the middle of all the spooky fun (maybe that’s why I love it so much). But nothing sets the mood for the season quite like a perfect Halloween movie night.

While many associate the horror genre with mere jump scares and gore, I believe it deserves far more love and recognition. Horror is very much capable of exploring deeper themes that you might not otherwise expect — delving into our deepest fears and even serving as a mirror to society. Sadly, this depth often gets overshadowed by the genre’s reputation as purely “scary.”

Of course, I understand that horror isn't to everyone’s taste. That’s why I’ve compiled a list of five must-see movies now streaming on Max that cater to a range of preferences. Whether you’re in the mood for something genuinely frightening or a more subdued suspense, these selections promise to elevate your Halloween experience.

Here’s what you should be watching on one of the best streaming services this month…

‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

The Conjuring - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“The Conjuring” is undoubtedly in my top five horror movies of all time, and it deserves to be watched even outside of spooky season. Everything about it is perfect — the story, performances and chilling soundtrack (which might replay in your mind for a few days).

Directed by James Wan, “The Conjuring” is based on the true story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played brilliantly by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Set in the 1970s, the story follows the Warrens as they are called to assist the Perron family, who are experiencing increasingly disturbing and supernatural events in their Rhode Island farmhouse. The Warrens soon learn the dark history of the house and its previous occupants, revealing a malevolent spirit that preys on the family.

Watch on Max

‘Salem’s Lot’ (2024)

Salem's Lot | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

As a huge fan of vampire movies, I’ve been eagerly awaiting “Salem's Lot”, the latest adaptation of Stephen King's iconic horror story. This movie is perfect for anyone who enjoys a dark horror-thriller infused with gore, humor and jump scares. It offers a fresh take on vampire lore, drawing inspiration from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” to delve into the decline of small-town America.

Author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) returns to his childhood hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. However, he soon finds himself trapped in a nightmare as he discovers that a sinister vampire is preying on the town’s residents. Joining forces with a group of locals, Ben races against time to save what remains of their beloved community before it's too late.

Watch on Max

‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Official Trailer - Wes Craven, Johnny Depp Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” remains one of my go-to classics every Halloween, and it will never fail to get me in the mood for spooky season. Just don’t expect a good night’s sleep after you watch it, for obvious reasons.

This iconic slasher introduces viewers to the terrifying character of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). The story revolves around a group of teenagers in the quiet suburban town of Elm Street, who find themselves haunted by Freddy, a vengeful spirit with a horrifying ability: he can invade their dreams and kill them while they sleep.

As the teenagers begin to suffer from terrifying nightmares, they realize that they are being stalked by Freddy, who was once a child murderer before being burned alive by the townspeople. The movie follows Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp), as she struggles to stay awake and find a way to confront Freddy in the dream world to save herself and her friends.

Watch on Max

‘IT’ (2017)

IT - Official Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

“IT” is one of the theater experiences I'll never forget; seeing it on the big screen made it even scarier. I remember being utterly shocked by the opening scene alone. This adaptation of Stephen King's novel follows a group of misfit kids known as the Losers' Club in the small town of Derry, Maine. They come together to confront a malevolent entity that takes the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård).

The story begins with the terrifying disappearance of a young boy named Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott), who encounters Pennywise while playing outside during a rainstorm. As the Losers' Club begins to uncover the dark history of their town, they realize that Pennywise has been preying on the children of Derry for decades. “IT” knows how to blend horror and coming-of-age tropes perfectly, showing the bond between the children as they face their deepest fears and battle the evil that lurks beneath their town.

Watch on Max

‘Corpse Bride’ (2005)

Corpse Bride (2005) Official Trailer - Tim Burton Animated Musical HD - YouTube Watch On

“Corpse Bride” is perfect for anyone who prefers a lighthearted watch around Halloween time without being scared. Any Tim Burton movie is ideal for spooky season really, but this one stands out. It’s an animated musical that tells the whimsical story of Victor Van Dort (Johnny Depp), a shy young man who is preparing for his arranged marriage to Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson).

While practicing his wedding vows in the woods, Victor accidentally proposes to a mysterious bride, who turns out to be a deceased woman named Emily (Helena Bonham Carter).

After being whisked away to the Land of the Dead, Victor finds himself in a vibrant and colorful underworld filled with quirky characters and unexpected twists. As he navigates his way through this strange new world, Victor must choose between his living bride, Victoria, and the charming yet haunting Emily, who longs for love and acceptance. This enchanting movie is a charming option for those looking to enjoy the spirit of Halloween without the fright.

Watch on Max