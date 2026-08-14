‘The End of Oak Street’ review: The dinosaurs are back, and so is the summer blockbuster fun

I’m not going to sit here and pretend I’m not exactly the target audience for “The End of Oak Street.” This new dinosaur movie is essentially a love letter to Spielberg’s classic movies, and as a huge lover of anything sci-fi, this is exactly the kind of film that appealed to me. The obvious comparison is to “Jurassic Park” with a more suburban spin, but since those iconic dinosaur movies mean a great deal to me, I’m absolutely okay with “The End of Oak Street” wearing its influences so proudly.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'The End of Oak Street' Rating: 4/5 stars

4/5 stars Verdict: “The End of Oak Street” is a silly, chaotic dinosaur adventure that knows exactly how to have fun. Its fractured logic and questionable time-travel rules hold it back, but the Spielbergian nostalgia, great dinosaurs and carnage make this an easy summer blockbuster to enjoy.

“The End of Oak Street” is a silly, chaotic dinosaur adventure that knows exactly how to have fun. Its fractured logic and questionable time-travel rules hold it back, but the Spielbergian nostalgia, great dinosaurs and carnage make this an easy summer blockbuster to enjoy. Where to watch: "The End of Oak Street" is now in theaters

Directed by David Robert Mitchell, best known for the horror “It Follows,” this new sci-fi adventure follows the Platt family after a mysterious cosmic event transports their suburban neighborhood to an unfamiliar prehistoric world, forcing them to band together as they come face-to-face with some very hungry dinosaurs. It’s certainly a compelling premise, and one you have to give Mitchell credit for making feel original. Plus, J.J. Abrams’ involvement as a producer is another incentive to watch, particularly given the film’s heavy sci-fi influences.

“The End of Oak Street” was one of my most anticipated films of the summer, and after attending an early screening, I have no defense for how much I enjoyed it. But even though this dinosaur movie has plenty to roar about given its fun premise and talented cast, there are a few bones to pick with it, and they might determine whether you see this on the big screen.

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I’m tired of pretending silly dinosaur movies aren’t fun

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Starting off with the positive: “The End of Oak Street” is an absolute blast. There is so much fun to be had here, from the vast array of dinosaurs roaming the streets to watching the family survive some incredibly chaotic situations. If you went into this and didn’t have a single ounce of fun, I’d be shocked. The film begins by introducing us to the central Platt family, Denise (Anne Hathaway) and Greg (Ewan McGregor), and their children, Audrey (Maisy Stella) and Brian (Christian Convery), as they take part in some summer festivities in the neighborhood.

But beneath this warm exterior is a fractured relationship between Denise and Greg, which very much becomes the driving force behind the human drama. The opening segment takes its time setting the scene (albeit a little clunky at times), showing us what ordinary life looks like on Oak Street before things start to get decidedly strange. The temperatures begin rising, unfamiliar plants start appearing, and increasingly bizarre events, including flashes of bright light, suggest that something is very wrong.

When the family wakes up the next morning and starts to panic, they realize there’s literally no way out because their neighborhood is now sitting in the middle of a prehistoric jungle.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The End of Oak Street” picks up the pace as soon as the dinosaurs arrive on screen, and from there, it’s pretty much non-stop bursts of carnage. It’s a lot of fun, largely because the film is aware of its comedic elements and dark humor. The dinosaurs look great (huge credit to the special effects team), the cast are clearly having a great time running around and screaming, and the Spielbergian feel somehow gives the whole thing a comforting vibe. It’s an entertaining dinosaur movie that really pushes against its 12A rating. But if you’re someone who needs logic, you might be left feeling incredibly frustrated.

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The concept of being transported back in time, and the time-travel lore in general, gets quite convoluted. Not because it’s hard to understand, but because none of it really makes much sense. Of course, this is a sci-fi flick about dinosaurs, so it can embrace some absurdity. But I at least need some consistency in how time travel works, especially in a film literally about traveling back in time. Beyond the broken logic, the characters constantly make questionable decisions, and sadly, the family drama isn’t strong enough to make you truly care about them. To enjoy this film, you have to leave logic at the door and embrace the madness.

Verdict: A silly blockbuster that scratches exactly the right itch

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The End of Oak Street” is not a great movie, but it’s not a bad one either. It ends up being a fun summer blockbuster that makes me believe we should all be allowed to enjoy silly dinosaur movies sometimes. It’s not every day you see Anne Hathaway shooting at dinosaurs with a shotgun and Ewan McGregor swinging at a T-Rex with a sledgehammer. It’s all kind of ridiculous, but if you can excuse the fractured logic, you’ll likely have a great time.

Plus, the heavy Spielberg influences won’t work for everyone, especially if you’re looking for something completely original. From “Jurassic Park” and “E.T.” to “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Poltergeist,” “The End of Oak Street” wears its inspirations firmly on its sleeve, while its ’80s setting makes it a very nostalgia-driven experience. But as someone who finds a lot of comfort in those classics, I didn’t mind how obvious those influences were. Sometimes, a girl just wants dinosaurs and chaos. Is that so bad?

"The End of Oak Street" is now in theaters

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