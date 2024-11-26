How to watch 'Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae' online – stream true crime doc from anywhere

Four-part true crime docu-series 'Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae' takes a considered look at the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of political activist and campaigner for the rights of indigenous people Annie Mae Aquash (Mi'kmaq name Naguset Eask) in December 1975.

'Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae' arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Tuesday, November 26 and everywhere else on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 11.

A member of the American Indian Movement (AIM) at a time of tumult and political violence in the United States, Aquash took part in several occupations and other political actions but AIM believed their organization had been compromised by FBI informants. And some believed Aquash may have been one of them.

Her body was found in South Dakota in February 1976 and initially it was declared that she died of exposure. An exhumation and subsequent autopsy revealed that she had actually been executed by a bullet to the head. Continued investigations then led to a raft of arrests of AIM members into the 2000s and even 2010.

This complicated and tragic case with several twists and turns is brought to life by Annie Mae's daughter who is on a journey to unravel some of the puzzles remain about her mother's death and place it in the context of the struggle Native and First Nations women face in their own communities even today.

How to watch 'Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae' online in the U.S.

"Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Tuesday, November 26 in the U.S..

Worth noting: this Black Friday you can get Hulu for just 99 cents a month for 12 months, saving a huge 90% over the standard $9.99 price. Anyone can sign up provided they've not previously subscribed to Hulu.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. with Hulu and Disney Plus from only $10.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for $16.99 a month.

There's also Hulu + Live TV. Prices start from $76.99/month after a 3-day free trial.

Americans traveling abroad can catch the show via their own domestic streamer by using a VPN.

Watch 'Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae' around the world

'Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae' will stream on Disney Plus in Canada and the UK on Wednesday, December 11. Release date in Australia TBA.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

Wherever you are traveling you will be able to catch the docuseries if it is streaming on your usual domestic platform by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

'Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae' - Episode guide

Episode 1 - Americanize You

In 1972, Mi'kmaq Annie Mae Pictou Aquash answers a call by the American Indian Movement (AIM) to go to Washington to force the government to honor its treat obligations with indigenous people. Tensions rise and the activists make a disturbing discovery.

Episode 2 - Wounded Knee 1973

Annie Mae risks her life to join a dangerous occupation in South Dakota. The Movement is embraced by Hollywood, the government secretly infiltrates AIM at the highest levels, and Annie Mae makes a dangerous decision in her personal life.

Episode 3 - Exposure

A clash between the FBI and AIM proves deadly. Annie Mae makes a secret pact with a close friend before going on the run with a group of fugitives, then disappears. A body is discovered a short while later in the Badlands.

Episode 4 - A Cry For Justice

After a strange incident, the first Indigenous U.S. Marshall investigates Annie Mae's fate. Evidence leads to three surprising names. Investigators struggle to find enough evidence to go to trial but then someone comes forward and agrees to wear a wire.

