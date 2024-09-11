How to watch 'Seoul Busters' online from anywhere

Quick to judge, slow to act, careless in speech. That just about sums up Songwon Police Violent Crimes Unit 2, consistently the worst-performing police team in South Korea and the subject of K-drama "Seoul Busters". Read on for how to watch "Seoul Busters" online andfrom anywhere with a VPN.

'Seoul Busters' streams, release date "Seoul Busters" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus everywhere else on Wednesday, September 11.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

There are shades of "Hot Fuzz" and "Slow Horses" about the four-part comedy, with Dongbang assuming the Nicholas Angel/Jackson Lamb role, albeit willingly rather than with both hands and legs tightly bound. But do his team of lovable misfits have the capacity to learn?

Mu Jung-ryeok (Park Ji-hwan) was once a boxer of national standing, sharp-shooter Jeong Jeong-hwan (Seo Hyun-woo) held Olympic ambitions but now has four children to keep dressed and fed, Seo Min-seo (Park Se-wan) stands out not just because she's the only woman in the unit but because she seems to be a high-functioning grown-up, which can't be said of Jang Tan-sik (Lee Seung-woo), who's enthusiastic but gaffe-prone.

When a homicide case comes in, Dongbang sense and opportunity to turn Songwon Police Violent Crimes Unit 2's fortunes around. Read on to see the ways you can watch "Seoul Busters" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'Seoul Busters' online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All four episodes of "Seoul Busters" will be available to stream on Hulu from Wednesday, September 11 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only $5 more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'Seoul Busters' from anywhere in the world

If "Seoul Busters" isn't streaming where you are right now, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream it from anywhere.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Seoul Busters" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Seoul Busters' around the world

"Seoul Busters" is streaming on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the entire four-episode run arriving on Wednesday, September 11.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

Live in the U.K.? From September 12 – 28, 2024, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Standard with Ads for £1.99/month for three months – an £18 saving compared to the regular monthly price for three months.

'Seoul Busters' trailer

Seoul Busters | Official Trailer | Disney+ Singapore - YouTube Watch On

'Seoul Busters' cast list

Kim Dong-wook as Dongbang Yu-bin

Park Ji-hwan as Mu Jung-ryeok

Seo Hyun-woo as Jeong Jeong-hwan

Park Se-wan as Seo Min-seo

Lee Seung-woo as Jang Tan-sik

Son Eun-seo as Jang Eun-kyeong

