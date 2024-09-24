How to watch 'Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal' online from anywhere — stream spooky UFO series

Lizard people, UFOs, skinwalkers – Hulu's is starting spooky season right with "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal". The eight-part true crime series explores what happens when crime crosses over into the paranormal.

Prepare to quiver as we explain how to watch "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" online — no matter where you are in the world.

'Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal' streaming details "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Tuesday, Sept 24.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus (date TBC)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Created by the team behind Hulu's "Sasquatch", "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" takes you inside eight shocking supernatural true crime cases through eyewitnesses, expert interviews and all-new investigations.

These include an alleged UFO (UAP) crash in Long Island that is said to have sparked an assassination attempt, a coven of Satanic witches in New Jersey linked to the death of a 16-year-old girl, and an evil Goatman in Kentucky (who dares walk the infamous Pope Lick Train Trestle?!).

Episode 1 kicks things off with a deadly explosion in Nashville that seems to shine a light on the lizard people – murky swamp creatures said to exist in the darkest corners of South Carolina.

Whether you love true crime, conspiracies or the supernatural, read on to see all the ways you can watch "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal' online in the U.S.

"Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 in the U.S. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal' from anywhere in the world

If "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Hulu, for example — and watch "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal' around the world

"Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" is streaming on Disney Plus internationally. You can watch new episodes now on Disney Plus in the U.K., for example.

Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99/month.

'Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal' episode guide

Episode 1 (Web of Lizard People) - A deadly explosion in Nashville shines a national spotlight on the decades-long history of lizard people, from the murky swamps of South Carolina to the darkest corners of the web.

- A deadly explosion in Nashville shines a national spotlight on the decades-long history of lizard people, from the murky swamps of South Carolina to the darkest corners of the web. Episode 2 (Lights Over Long Island) - A UFO enthusiast in Long Island is arrested for allegedly attempting to poison elected officials; but he insists he's innocent and alleges the real criminals are the officials covering up remains from a nearby alien crash landing.

- A UFO enthusiast in Long Island is arrested for allegedly attempting to poison elected officials; but he insists he's innocent and alleges the real criminals are the officials covering up remains from a nearby alien crash landing. Episode 3 (The Pope Lick Goatman) - For decades, on the outskirts of Louisville, KY, thrill-seeking teenagers have dared each other to walk the rickety Pope Lick Train Trestle in hopes of glimpsing an evil Goatman; but locals are horrified when the creature's death count becomes real.

- For decades, on the outskirts of Louisville, KY, thrill-seeking teenagers have dared each other to walk the rickety Pope Lick Train Trestle in hopes of glimpsing an evil Goatman; but locals are horrified when the creature's death count becomes real. Episode 4 (Jersey Witch Hunt) - The body of devout 16-year-old Jeannette DePalma is found near the site of rumoured witch activity; police officers, reporters and a local church leader insist that she fell prey to the deadly rituals of a local coven.

- The body of devout 16-year-old Jeannette DePalma is found near the site of rumoured witch activity; police officers, reporters and a local church leader insist that she fell prey to the deadly rituals of a local coven. Episode 5 (Interstellar Voyager) - When a space-obsessed mechanical genius mysteriously vanishes after building a UFO in his backyard, his friends and family are left to investigate the possibility of an intergalactic journey.

- When a space-obsessed mechanical genius mysteriously vanishes after building a UFO in his backyard, his friends and family are left to investigate the possibility of an intergalactic journey. Episode 6 (The Shape-shifting Defense) - A Navajo woman named Sarah Saganitso is murdered in Flagstaff, AZ; when a local white man confesses, his attorney's defense that a skinwalker did it forces the victim's family to fight centuries of anti-Native racism for justice.

- A Navajo woman named Sarah Saganitso is murdered in Flagstaff, AZ; when a local white man confesses, his attorney's defense that a skinwalker did it forces the victim's family to fight centuries of anti-Native racism for justice. Episode 7 (Smokey Mountain Nightmare) - A family backpacking trip to the Smoky Mountains turns tragic when six-year-old Dennis Martin suddenly disappears, catalyzing a massive manhunt and rumours of a kidnapping by a giant, hairy wildman believed to roam around in that region.

- A family backpacking trip to the Smoky Mountains turns tragic when six-year-old Dennis Martin suddenly disappears, catalyzing a massive manhunt and rumours of a kidnapping by a giant, hairy wildman believed to roam around in that region. Episode 8 (Ghosts of Chinatown) - In 2012, detectives in San Francisco's Chinatown uncover a wave of hauntings; female ghosts threaten to kill elderly mothers' sons to marry them in the afterlife.

