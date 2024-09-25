Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services , in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards and several others scoring nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed that list down to three of Hulu's current top 10 shows that stand out from the rest. Unsurprisingly, Hulu original "Only Murders in the Building" makes an appearance. It's joined by a new ABC crime drama starring "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Kaitlin Olson and a shocking new true crime docuseries.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, make sure to check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, Sept. 25.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'High Potential'

High Potential (ABC) Trailer HD - Kaitlin Olson series

"High Potential" is a new ABC crime drama starring Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a cleaning lady for the Los Angeles Police Department. She's also brilliant, with a high IQ and expansive knowledge.

One day, LAPD Major Crimes head Captain Selena (Judy Reyes) picks up on Morgan's talents and hires her as a consultant, much to the chagrin of Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). Fans of crime procedurals will definitely want to check out this comedy-drama, watching as Morgan balances her current life as a single mother of three with her new life as LAPD's newest consultant.

Watch on Hulu

'Only Murders in the Building'

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Trailer

With season 4 in full swing and season 3 receiving 21 Emmy nominations earlier this year, it's no surprise that "Only Murders in the Building" is in the Hulu top 10. It'll probably be a while before it's gone from the top 10, let alone the top 15.

The show is centered around the trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mable (Selena Gomez), three strangers whose obsession with true crime brings them together when a crime shocks their building. Season 4 has them headed to Hollywood to investigate the shocking events from the end of season 3, joining a cast loaded with stars, including Meryl Streep returning as Loretta Durkin.

If you're new to this Hulu murder mystery comedy, start today with season 1 episode 1 so you can catch up with season 4 before it's over.

Watch on Hulu

'Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison'

Trailer | â€˜Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.â€™

In 2017, Kaitlyn Conley was convicted for the 2015 death of her former boss, Mary Yoder. Further complicating things, Mary was also the mother of Kaitlyn's ex-boyfriend Adam.

Conley has always maintained her innocence, claiming she's been wrongly imprisoned for the manslaughter conviction. In "Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison," Conley reveals the details of her allegedly toxic relationship with Adam as well as her theories on who really killed Yoder. The Hulu docuseries includes police interviews, audio recordings and even a never-before-heard interview with the victim’s husband, Bill Yoder. It's also the first time in seven years the Yoder family has spoken to the public and the first time since Kaitlyn's conviction that her parents have spoken out on the matter.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"High Potential" s1 ep1 "Episode 1" "ABC 20/20" s40 ep17 "Fri, Jan 19, 2018" "The Golden Bachelorette" s1 ep1 "Week 1" "Rescue: HI-Surf" s1 ep 2 "Mauka to Makai" "Only Murders in the Building" s1 ep1 "True Crime" "Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison." "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" s1 ep8 "The Book of Rumors" "Tell Me Lies" s1 ep2 "Hot-Blooded" "General Hospital" s62 ep7 "Wed, Sep 11, 2024" "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" s1 ep4 "Jersey Witch Hunt" "Asphalt City" (2023) "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" s1 ep1 "If It's to Be" "Futurama" s12 ep8 "Cuteness Overlord" "Bob's Burgers" s10 ep11 "Drumforgiven" "The Old Man" s1 ep1 "I"