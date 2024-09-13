5 best Hulu miniseries to binge-watch this weekend

Hulu has a ton of great miniseries to binge-watch this weekend. There are historical dramas and sports shows, book adaptations and anthology series — the list goes on and on.

Admittedly, some of these have become so successful that they get greenlit for second seasons or more. For the most part, these new seasons won't violate the spirit of a miniseries or limited series, which is designed to tell a wholly contained story within one season. Unfortunately, "Shogun" which previously would have been a lock for this list, has pivoted fully into an ongoing drama series, so it's not eligible.

But don't worry, there are still great options from Disney's other streaming service. I've put together a curated list of five Hulu miniseries you can watch in their entirety over a weekend. If you're ambitious, you could probably even knock out one of these on Saturday and another one on Sunday. Many of these are also available on Disney Plus if you don't have Hulu.

So here are my picks for the best Hulu miniseries to binge-watch this weekend. If you have more streaming services besides Hulu, check out our guide to the best miniseries with 95% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes for more great options.

'Nine Perfect Strangers' (2021)

If you just finished watching "The Perfect Couple" on Netflix, then this Hulu show should be next on your list. "Nine Perfect Strangers" stars Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, the founder of the wellness resort Tranquility House. She brings in nine strangers for a 10-day retreat at her resort, but it soon turns out that things are not as they seem. As the guests learn more, they start to question everything about the retreat.

Technically, this is no longer a miniseries because the success of season 1 led to a (currently unproduced) second season being greenlit. But these eight episodes were constructed to tell a complete story, and only Kidman is set to appear in both seasons. It's still a miniseries by the spirit of the term, even if by the letter of the law it no longer fits the bill. With a stacked cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale and Manny Jacinto, you're going to want to watch anyway.

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59%

'We Were the Lucky Ones' (2024)

"We Were the Lucky Ones" is based on the 2017 book of the same name by Georgia Hunter, which was inspired by the story of her family's experiences during the Holocaust. The eight-episode limited series largely focuses on a group of siblings — Halina Kurc (Joey King), Addy Kurc (Logan Lerman), Genek Kurc (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), Jakob Kurc (Amit Rahav) and Mila Kurc (Hadas Yaron) — and their parents, Sol (Lior Ashkenazi) and Nechuma Kurc (Robin Weigert).

Over the eight-episodes, we see the family thriving before World War II and then ripped apart by the rise of Nazi Germany. Some members are lucky to have escaped the Holocaust, making it to France, Brazil, West Africa and Russia, but others were not so lucky. After the war is over, the family must undergo the emotional task of reuniting whoever is left. Not a show for the faint of heart, but an important story worth telling nonetheless.

Genre: Historical drama

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

'Clipped' (2024)

In 2014, the sports world was rocked when an explosive recording between Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling and his mistress V. Stiviano was released by TMZ. If you haven't heard the recording, I won't spoil it here, but suffice it to say that no few words have led to so swift and conclusive a downfall in American sports as Sterling's comments to his mistress.

If you think that premise would make for a great documentary, let alone a miniseries, you'd be right. ESPN's "30 for 30" documentary podcast "The Sterling Affairs" serves as the source material for this dramatization. But that source material doesn't star Laurence Fishburne as Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and Ed O'Neill as Sterling alongside Jacki Weaver as Sterling's wife Shelly and Cleopatra Coleman as Stiviano. If you love shows like "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," this miniseries is a must-watch.

Genre: Sports drama

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

'A Murder at the End of the World' (2023)

"A Murder at the End of the World" was one of my favorite shows in 2023. Essentially a darker version of "Knives Out," this murder mystery has a great balance of suspense, horror and humor, though by the end of the show it fully transitions into a suspenseful thriller.

"A Murder at the End of the World" stars Emma Corrin as Darby Hart. Darby is an amateur forensic scientist and hacker turned author, whose first book launches her to fame. She is invited to a summit in Iceland by the reclusive tech mogul Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) via his AI assistant (Edoardo Ballerini). But once she arrives, nobody is sure why she's invited. Come for an interesting take on the dangers of tech, stay for the excellent performances from Corrin and Owen.

Genre: Psychological thriller

Episodes: 7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

'Fargo' season 1 (2014)

Is "Fargo" a miniseries? Technically, no. This now five-season spin-off from the Coen Brothers movie is an anthology series. But, anthology series, like limited series, tell complete stories from start to finish. That's why they compete against each other in the Emmys for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. So if it's close enough that they can compete for the same awards, it's close enough to include in this list.

"Fargo" season 1 stars Martin Freeman as mild-mannered Minnesotan insurance salesman Lester Nygaard. Lester's life takes a turn when he meets the cold-blooded assassin-for-hire Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton) at a hospital. Following their meeting, Lorne proceeds to murder Nygaard's bully (Kevin O'Grady) because ... well, Lester didn't explicitly tell him not to. That murder sets off a series of murders thanks to the arrival of Fargo mob hitmen Mr. Wrench (Russell Harvard) and Mr. Numbers (Adam Goldberg), which forces police officers Molly Solverson (Allison Tolman) and Gus Grimly (Colin Hanks) to investigate.

Genre: Anthology black comedy/crime drama

Episodes: 10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

