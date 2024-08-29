New on Hulu in September 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

As summer fades into fall, Hulu, one of the best streaming services , is ready to keep your entertainment lineup strong with a fresh batch of shows and movies arriving this September.

Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies or chilling thrillers, Hulu’s diverse offerings have something for every viewer. This month, the streaming platform is rolling out highly anticipated new series and a variety of blockbuster movies to keep your watchlist packed.

Get ready to settle in for some serious screen time — here’s your guide to all the new and exciting content hitting (and leaving) Hulu in September 2024.

NEW ON HULU IN SEPTEMBER 2024: TOP PICKS

'Sicario' (2015)

"Sicario" is a crime thriller that follows FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), who is recruited by a government task force to combat the escalating drug war along the U.S.-Mexico border. As Kate joins the mission, she is introduced to Alejandro (Benicio del Toro), a mysterious consultant, and Matt Graver (Josh Brolin), a government official.

The task force's primary goal is to take down a powerful Mexican drug cartel. However, Kate soon realizes that the methods used by her new team are morally ambiguous and far more ruthless than she expected. As the operation progresses, she is forced to confront the harsh realities of the drug war and question her own principles and values.

Watch on Hulu starting September 1

'Us' (2019)

If you’re in the mood for some horror, "Us" should be your next watch in September. This movie follows the Wilson family — Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o), her husband Gabe (Winston Duke), and their two children — as they go on a vacation to their beach house in Santa Cruz. What starts as a peaceful getaway quickly turns into a nightmare when they are confronted by a group of sinister doppelgängers, who look exactly like them but are menacing and violent. As the night goes on, the Wilsons must fight for their survival against these terrifying doubles, who call themselves "The Tethered."

Watch on Hulu starting September 1

'Ready Player One' (2018)

"Ready Player One" is a sci-fi adventure set in the year 2045, and the movie takes place in a dystopian future where much of humanity escapes the harsh realities of life by immersing themselves in the OASIS, a vast and highly immersive virtual reality world.

The story follows Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), a teenager who, like many others, spends most of his time in the OASIS. The creator of the OASIS, James Halliday (Mark Rylance), has passed away, leaving behind a challenge: whoever can find the Easter egg hidden within the OASIS will inherit his massive fortune and control of the virtual world. Wade, using his avatar Parzival, joins the race to find the egg, facing off against other players and a powerful corporation called IOI, which wants to seize control of the OASIS for its own gain.

Watch on Hulu starting September 3

'Tell Me Lies' season 2 premiere (2024)

In the second season of "Tell Me Lies," Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) head back to college after their dramatic breakup at the end of the first season. Even though they aren't talking anymore, their messy relationship still has a big impact on their lives and the people around them.

The first season just introduced us to the characters, but season 2 is going to get way more exciting and dramatic. There are a lot of unanswered questions, especially about Stephen's engagement to Lydia (Natalee Linez) in the 2015 timeline. Plus, the problems from Stephen's relationship with Diana at the end of season 1 will make Lucy extremely jealous, which could cause some serious issues down the line.

Watch on Hulu starting September 4

'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 premiere (2024)

A key focus of "Grey's Anatomy" season 21 will be the fallout at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital following the season 20 finale. Teddy (Kim Raver) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) were dismissed after Catherine (Debbie Allen) found out about their involvement in Meredith's Alzheimer's research. Although Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia lost their jobs, Meredith managed to publish their findings before Catherine could hand them over to Koracick (Greg Germann).

In season 21, viewers will see how the medical community reacts to Meredith and Amelia's controversial approach to Alzheimer's research and whether they can secure new funding to continue their work.

Watch on Hulu starting September 27

EVERYTHING NEW ON HULU IN SEPTEMBER 2024

September 1

America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 24

27 Dresses (2008)

A Glitch in the Matrix (2021)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Amsterdam (2022)

Bandidas (2006)

Bedtime Stories (2008)

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

Breaking Up (1997)

Camp Rock (2010)

Camp Rock 2 (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001)

Enough Said (2013)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

High School Musical (2006)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Independence Day (1996)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mothering Sunday (2021)

Neighbors (2014)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

The Pacifier (2005)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Princess Protection Program (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The Roommate (2011)

See How They Run (2022)

Sicario (2015)

Snatch (2000)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Super 8 (2011)

Superbad (2007)

Us (2019)

September 3

English Teacher: Series Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25

Ready Player One (2018)

September 4

Murai in Love: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere

September 5

Arranged: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10

Dragonkeeper (2022)

September 6

Cash Out (2023)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1

September 9

Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere

Beyond: Messages from 9/11

Clean This House: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4

Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1

Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11

9/11: The Legacy

9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1

September 10

The Disappearance of Shere Hite (2023)

September 11

Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (SUBBED)

September 12

Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

September 13

How to Die Alone: Series Premiere

In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere

The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed (2023)

Boy Kills World (2023)

September 14

Catfish: Complete Season 9A

September 15

Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5

The Favourite (2018)

September 16

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere

September 17

Child Star: Documentary Premiere

Handling the Undead (2024)

September 18

American Sports Story: Series Premiere

Dancing with the Stars: Season 33 Premiere

High Potential: Series Premiere

September 19

The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere

UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1

Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

September 20

Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries

The Absence of Eden (2023)

September 21

Come Out Fighting (2022)

September 23

Rescue: HI-Surf: Series Premiere

September 24

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5

September 25

The Judge from Hell: Series Premiere (SUBBED)

Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

FLY

Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere

September 26

The Floor: Season 2 Premiere

Grotesquerie: Series Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7

September 27

She Taught Love: Film Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere

Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere

Grey's Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere

Hell's Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere

What You Wish For (2023)

September 28

Asphalt City

Social Studies: Series Premiere

September 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 11

September 30

Bob's Burgers: Season 15 Premiere

Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere

Babes (2024)

Blippi Ball Pit Specials

Poltergeist (2015)

LEAVING HULU IN SEPTEMBER 2024

September 4

The Estate (2022)

September 11

Call Jane (2021)

September 12

Around the World in 80 Days (2021)

September 13

Higher Power (2018)

Theater Camp (2023)

September 14

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It a Year (2013)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

Lemon (2017)

Red Dog (2019)

Results (2015)

The Rest of Us (2019)

White God (2014)

2 Days in New York (2012)

September 15

Lullaby (2022)

September 19

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

September 20

Inu-Oh (2021)

September 29

Nitram (2021)

September 30

The ABCs of Death (2012)

The ABCs of Death 2 (2014)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Buffaloed (2019)

Dashcam (2021)

Honeymoon (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

Jack and Diane (2012)

Marrowbone (2017)

Satanic (2016)

Splinter (2008)

The Tank (2023)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

XX (2017)

