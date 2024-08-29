New on Hulu in September 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch
All the Hulu shows and movies you should stream this month
As summer fades into fall, Hulu, one of the best streaming services, is ready to keep your entertainment lineup strong with a fresh batch of shows and movies arriving this September.
Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies or chilling thrillers, Hulu’s diverse offerings have something for every viewer. This month, the streaming platform is rolling out highly anticipated new series and a variety of blockbuster movies to keep your watchlist packed.
Get ready to settle in for some serious screen time — here’s your guide to all the new and exciting content hitting (and leaving) Hulu in September 2024.
NEW ON HULU IN SEPTEMBER 2024: TOP PICKS
'Sicario' (2015)
"Sicario" is a crime thriller that follows FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), who is recruited by a government task force to combat the escalating drug war along the U.S.-Mexico border. As Kate joins the mission, she is introduced to Alejandro (Benicio del Toro), a mysterious consultant, and Matt Graver (Josh Brolin), a government official.
The task force's primary goal is to take down a powerful Mexican drug cartel. However, Kate soon realizes that the methods used by her new team are morally ambiguous and far more ruthless than she expected. As the operation progresses, she is forced to confront the harsh realities of the drug war and question her own principles and values.
Watch on Hulu starting September 1
'Us' (2019)
If you’re in the mood for some horror, "Us" should be your next watch in September. This movie follows the Wilson family — Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o), her husband Gabe (Winston Duke), and their two children — as they go on a vacation to their beach house in Santa Cruz. What starts as a peaceful getaway quickly turns into a nightmare when they are confronted by a group of sinister doppelgängers, who look exactly like them but are menacing and violent. As the night goes on, the Wilsons must fight for their survival against these terrifying doubles, who call themselves "The Tethered."
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Watch on Hulu starting September 1
'Ready Player One' (2018)
"Ready Player One" is a sci-fi adventure set in the year 2045, and the movie takes place in a dystopian future where much of humanity escapes the harsh realities of life by immersing themselves in the OASIS, a vast and highly immersive virtual reality world.
The story follows Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), a teenager who, like many others, spends most of his time in the OASIS. The creator of the OASIS, James Halliday (Mark Rylance), has passed away, leaving behind a challenge: whoever can find the Easter egg hidden within the OASIS will inherit his massive fortune and control of the virtual world. Wade, using his avatar Parzival, joins the race to find the egg, facing off against other players and a powerful corporation called IOI, which wants to seize control of the OASIS for its own gain.
Watch on Hulu starting September 3
'Tell Me Lies' season 2 premiere (2024)
In the second season of "Tell Me Lies," Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) head back to college after their dramatic breakup at the end of the first season. Even though they aren't talking anymore, their messy relationship still has a big impact on their lives and the people around them.
The first season just introduced us to the characters, but season 2 is going to get way more exciting and dramatic. There are a lot of unanswered questions, especially about Stephen's engagement to Lydia (Natalee Linez) in the 2015 timeline. Plus, the problems from Stephen's relationship with Diana at the end of season 1 will make Lucy extremely jealous, which could cause some serious issues down the line.
Watch on Hulu starting September 4
'Grey's Anatomy' season 21 premiere (2024)
A key focus of "Grey's Anatomy" season 21 will be the fallout at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital following the season 20 finale. Teddy (Kim Raver) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) were dismissed after Catherine (Debbie Allen) found out about their involvement in Meredith's Alzheimer's research. Although Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia lost their jobs, Meredith managed to publish their findings before Catherine could hand them over to Koracick (Greg Germann).
In season 21, viewers will see how the medical community reacts to Meredith and Amelia's controversial approach to Alzheimer's research and whether they can secure new funding to continue their work.
Watch on Hulu starting September 27
EVERYTHING NEW ON HULU IN SEPTEMBER 2024
September 1
- America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 24
- 27 Dresses (2008)
- A Glitch in the Matrix (2021)
- A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
- Amsterdam (2022)
- Bandidas (2006)
- Bedtime Stories (2008)
- The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)
- Breaking Up (1997)
- Camp Rock (2010)
- Camp Rock 2 (2009)
- Date Night (2010)
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
- Dead Poets Society (1989)
- Deliver Us from Evil (2014)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Die Hard 2 (1990)
- Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)
- Dr. Dolittle (1998)
- Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001)
- Enough Said (2013)
- Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
- High School Musical (2006)
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
- Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
- Independence Day (1996)
- Jennifer's Body (2009)
- Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Mothering Sunday (2021)
- Neighbors (2014)
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)
- Never Been Kissed (1999)
- The Pacifier (2005)
- Pearl Harbor (2001)
- The Princess Diaries (2001)
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)
- Princess Protection Program (2008)
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
- The Roommate (2011)
- See How They Run (2022)
- Sicario (2015)
- Snatch (2000)
- Straw Dogs (2011)
- Super 8 (2011)
- Superbad (2007)
- Us (2019)
September 3
- English Teacher: Series Premiere
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25
- Ready Player One (2018)
September 4
- Murai in Love: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere
September 5
- Arranged: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
- Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
- Dragonkeeper (2022)
September 6
- Cash Out (2023)
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1
September 9
- Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere
- Beyond: Messages from 9/11
- Clean This House: Complete Season 1
- Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4
- Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1
- Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11
- 9/11: The Legacy
- 9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1
September 10
- The Disappearance of Shere Hite (2023)
September 11
- Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (SUBBED)
September 12
- Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
September 13
- How to Die Alone: Series Premiere
- In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere
- The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere
- The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed (2023)
- Boy Kills World (2023)
September 14
- Catfish: Complete Season 9A
September 15
- Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5
- The Favourite (2018)
September 16
- The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
September 17
- Child Star: Documentary Premiere
- Handling the Undead (2024)
September 18
- American Sports Story: Series Premiere
- Dancing with the Stars: Season 33 Premiere
- High Potential: Series Premiere
September 19
- The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere
- UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1
- Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
- Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)
September 20
- Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries
- The Absence of Eden (2023)
September 21
- Come Out Fighting (2022)
September 23
- Rescue: HI-Surf: Series Premiere
September 24
- Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- 9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5
September 25
- The Judge from Hell: Series Premiere (SUBBED)
- Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- FLY
- Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere
September 26
- The Floor: Season 2 Premiere
- Grotesquerie: Series Premiere
- The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere
- Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
- My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7
September 27
- She Taught Love: Film Premiere
- Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere
- Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere
- Hell's Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere
- 9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere
- What You Wish For (2023)
September 28
- Asphalt City
- Social Studies: Series Premiere
September 29
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 11
September 30
- Bob's Burgers: Season 15 Premiere
- Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere
- The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere
- Babes (2024)
- Blippi Ball Pit Specials
- Poltergeist (2015)
LEAVING HULU IN SEPTEMBER 2024
September 4
- The Estate (2022)
September 11
- Call Jane (2021)
September 12
- Around the World in 80 Days (2021)
September 13
- Higher Power (2018)
- Theater Camp (2023)
September 14
- Alan Partridge (2013)
- Cosmos (2019)
- The Dustwalker (2020)
- Freakonomics (2010)
- I Give It a Year (2013)
- The Mandela Effect (2019)
- This Mountain Life (2018)
- Lemon (2017)
- Red Dog (2019)
- Results (2015)
- The Rest of Us (2019)
- White God (2014)
- 2 Days in New York (2012)
September 15
- Lullaby (2022)
September 19
- Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)
September 20
- Inu-Oh (2021)
September 29
- Nitram (2021)
September 30
- The ABCs of Death (2012)
- The ABCs of Death 2 (2014)
- All My Puny Sorrows (2021)
- Bad Milo! (2013)
- Buffaloed (2019)
- Dashcam (2021)
- Honeymoon (2014)
- I Am Number Four (2011)
- I Saw the Devil (2010)
- Jack and Diane (2012)
- Marrowbone (2017)
- Satanic (2016)
- Splinter (2008)
- The Tank (2023)
- V/H/S (2012)
- V/H/S 2 (2013)
- V/H/S: Viral (2014)
- Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)
- XX (2017)
More from Tom's Guide
Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.