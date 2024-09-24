Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to be watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week though, the movies in the top 15 are scant. In fact, there are just two movies in the top 15 and one in the top 10. One — "Asphalt City" — is a dark gritty thriller about two New York City paramedics. The other — "Child Star" — is a documentary film from Demi Lovato about the impact fame has on young actors. Both are worthy of your consideration for what to watch this week.

So without further ado, here are the movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, Sept. 24.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Asphalt City' (2023)

Asphalt City | Official Trailer

"Asphalt City" stars Tye Sheridan as rookie New York City Fire Department paramedic Ollie Cross. He's partnered with grizzled veteran paramedic Gene Rutkovsky. The pair have to deal with gang shootings, dog bites, junkies and more. But as their time together goes on, Ollie realizes that he and his partner might not agree on the best practices for providing treatment.

This is not a movie for the faint of heart. This thriller is dark, it's gritty. It's been described by some critics as "extremely grim," and "a hyperviolent nightmare." Tori Brazier for Metro even went as far as to call it "A ruthlessly blood-spattered paramedic thriller determined to drain you."

But, if you go in expecting this movie to be sufficiently dark, you may find it a movie worth watching. Patrice Witherspoon of Pop Culture Reviews called it " truly an entertaining film" and Nathaniel Fetalvero of The New Paper in Singapore says "If you're willing to brave the darkness, Asphalt City offers a compelling and unforgettable experience that is bound to leave a lasting impression." So don't miss this 2023 Palm d'Or contender while it's in the Hulu top 10.

Watch on Hulu

Honorable mentions

'Child Star' (2024)

Child Star | Official Trailer

"Child Star" just misses the cut for the Hulu top 10, but still firmly resides in the Hulu top 15. And given the documentary about child stardom was in the top 10 at points last week when it debuted, we felt it was still worth mentioning this week.

This documentary is largely driven by child actor turned pop star Demi Lovato. In her directorial debut, she sits down with fellow child stars Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Raven-Symoné, Christina Ricci, Kenan Thompson, and Alyson Stoner to discuss the trials and tribulations of being so famous at such a young age.

Warning, this movie could be too difficult for some to watch, as it covers topics like drug use and suicide. But, unlike "Asphalt City," which is just dark, "Child Star" ends on an uplifting note, and seems aimed at being more of a group therapy session with a positive outcome in mind rather than a tale of misery and woe.

Watch on Hulu