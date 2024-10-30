Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services , in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards and several others scoring nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, we've narrowed the list down to three standouts from Hulu's current top 10 shows. "Only Murders in the Building" probably needs no introduction — the murder mystery comedy has been one of Hulu's best shows since it debuted. But unless you watch a lot of network TV, you might not be familiar with "9-1-1" or "High Potential," both of which are consistently trending on Hulu.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, Oct. 30.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Only Murders in the Building'

Only Murders in the Building (Official) Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The season 4 finale of "Only Murders in the Building" just dropped on Hulu yesterday, so it's no surprise to see this Hulu hit show trending. By all accounts, this finale really hit with an emotional gut punch, so you won't want to miss it.

If you've never watched this Emmy-nominated Hulu original comedy show, it's probably one of the most popular shows the streaming service has ever produced. It stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, as Charles, Oliver and Mabel (respectively). This trio's obsession with true crime moves them to start a podcast when a murder rocks their apartment building.

Watch on Hulu

'9-1-1'

9-1-1 (FOX) Trailer HD - Ryan Murphy drama series - YouTube Watch On

From prodigious TV producer Ryan Murphy, "9-1-1" follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders, including police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and 9-1-1 dispatchers. It features a large ensemble cast but stars the incredible Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, an LAPD patrol sergeant and wife of fellow main character Bobby's Nash, an LAFD station captain.

"9-1-1" is hardly groundbreaking. But that doesn't mean it isn't good. If you love a network procedural drama like Law and Order, then this show is a must-watch.

Watch on Hulu

'High Potential'

High Potential (ABC) Trailer HD - Kaitlin Olson series - YouTube Watch On

"High Potential" has been a surprise hit this fall, and Kaitlin Olson's performance as Morgan has been a winner for ABC. Morgan is a single mother working as a cleaning lady for the Los Angeles Police Department and her IQ ultimately lands her a consulting gig working with LAPD Major Crimes Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and Captain Selena (Judy Reyes).

Episode 6 just dropped on Hulu last night and has Morgan and the LAPD investigating a shocking murder at an office party. It also has Morgan catching the attention of a new member of the precinct. Start watching now and catch up fast.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"ABC 20/20" "Only Murders in the Building" "9-1-1" "High Potential" "Bob's Burgers" "Grey's Anatomy" "General Hospital" "The Beast Within" "Doctor Odyssey" "Abbott Elementary" "The Golden Bachelorette" "The Old Man" "Tell Me Lies" "Don't Turn Out the Lights" "The Simpsons"