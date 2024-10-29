Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to be watching right now

Hulu is always packed with an impressive variety of movies. It's one of many reasons that Hulu is one of the best streaming services . But with such a vast library, choosing what to watch can be incredibly frustrating.

Fortunately, Hulu also regularly has a curated list of the top 15 movies and shows currently trending on the streaming service. That makes it easier to find exactly what movies you need to watch.

There are a few options in the top 10 of that list this week. A new horror movie starring Kit Harrington is surging up the top 10, as is "Don't Turn Out the Lights," a horror movie about a road trip that goes horribly wrong. After previewing those, we'll also give you a look at our favorite movie in the top 15 that's currently just outside the top 10.

So without further ado, here are the top picks worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, October 29.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'The Beast Within' (2024)

"The Beast Within" stars Kit Harrington as Noah, a loving father living in the English countryside with his family. But the film's central character is really his daughter Willow (Caoilinn Springall).

Willow's life in the remote countryside with her father and mother (Ashleigh Cummings) seems idyllic at first, but one night she grows a bit too curious about the strict rules her parents have set for life in their compound. When she follows them into the forest, she discovers that her loving father is really a monster, doomed by a curse to transform into a beast at night.

'Don't Turn Out the Lights' (2023)

Initially titled "Blue Light," this movie follows a group of high school friends on a road trip to a music festival. But while this debaucherous road trip starts out fun, it takes a wrong turn and quickly becomes the road trip from Hell.

Based on the reviews so far, don't expect this supernatural horror film to reinvent the genre. But it does seem that those who liked it found it to be a movie that does a decent job with the tropes of a teen horror movie. Just maybe don't expect constant scares based on the audience reviews.

Honorable Mentions

‘Late Night with the Devil’ (2023)

“Late Night with the Devil” was a relatively big horror hit earlier this year. It stars David Dastmalchian as Jack Delroy, host of the late-night show "Night Owls with Jack Delroy." The show was a hit once upon a time, but now, slumping ratings and the loss of his wife Madeline have Jack desperate for a ratings boost.

Jack's solution? An occult-themed special episode on Halloween. Some of the guests are more mundane, like psychics and magicians. But the main event is far from normal — a 13-year-old girl allegedly possessed by a demon. When they try and summon that demon, things go horribly wrong.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

