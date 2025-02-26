Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, I found there was a lot to choose from in Hulu's current top 10 shows. "Paradise" continues to dominate the list of Hulu's trending shows, which is no surprise. Of the 17 TV shows I've watched this year, it's currently second on my list and has produced two of the best TV episodes I've seen all year. But there are a few other shows of note worth a watch.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, February 26.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Paradise'

"Paradise" stars Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service Special Agent Xavier Collins. He's assigned to the detail of U.S. President Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) job that goes wrong when President Bradford is murdered in his own home.

That's the sort of twist you could end a season on, but "Paradise" gives it away in the trailer. I've now watched the entire season so far and I can tell you for a fact that Bradford's death isn't even close to the biggest twist of the show so far. It's not even the biggest twist in that episode. Fans of action thrillers like "The Night Agent," action crime shows like "Reacher" or even a mystery show like "Severance" should start watching now before next week's season finale.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Hulu

'How I Escaped My Cult'

"How I Escaped My Cult" is a new show from Freeform that debuted last week. It is a true crime docuseries featuring deep insight into some of the worst modern-day cults. This includes firsthand accounts from former cult members, interviews with their family members, and investigators who helped bring cult leaders to justice for their heinous actions.

Right now, you can stream the entire 10-episode series on Hulu. This includes episodes on notorious cults like Word of Life, NXIVM and more. Don't miss it if you're a true crime fan.

Watch on Hulu

'The Kardashians'

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is probably one of the most famous reality shows of all-time. It's certainly in the conversation. The E! show about the famous Los Angeles Armenian-American family and its domineering matriarch Kris Jenner was a massive hit, making stars and even a billionaire out of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

That show ended a few years ago though, and the Kardashians have since moved to Hulu for a sequel series simply dubbed "The Kardashians." It still follows the Kardashian/Jenner sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and of course, their mother Kris, as they navigate celebrity, motherhood, business ventures and more. Season 6 has just started, with episodes 1-3 already available to stream on Hulu. Go check them out now before episode 4 drops Thursday at 12 a.m. ET.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Paradise" "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer" "How I Escaped My Cult" "The Kardashians" "Scamanda" "The Rookie" "General Hospital" "Family Guy" "Ratatouille" "Longlegs" "Avatar" "ABC 20/20" "The Bachelor" "Finding Nemo" "Will Trent"