Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
These are the best movies to watch this week
The best streaming services, including Hulu, have deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.
The top 10 movies this week are relatively unchanged from last week. There's still a family-friendly Pixar movie, though this time, it's "Ratatouille" instead of "Finding Nemo." But my top pick this week is still last year's smash indie thriller, "Longlegs," which was one of my favorite horror/thriller movies of the year.
So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out these five best new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, February 25.
BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10
'Longlegs' (2024)
"Longlegs" starts as more of a "The Silence of the Lambs" homage than pure horror. The movie opens with a mysterious, creepy voice talking with a young girl in the Oregon snow. But then we quickly flash forward 20 years later to FBI Special Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe).
Lee is a relatively new agent in her 20s. On her first case, she shows signs of possible clairvoyance that leads to the successful capture of a suspect. She's then thrown onto the case of a series of murder-suicides that her boss William Carter (Blair Underwood) views as a serial killer's work. At each crime scene, the FBI has found a note written in code signed Longlegs, indicating that something more sinister is afoot.
This was one of my favorite thrillers from last year and I recommend it for any horror or thriller fans. Not only do you get a great performance from Nicolas Cage as the titular Longlegs, but the second half of the movie shifts from "The Silence of the Lambs" homage to something else entirely and it works perfectly.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Watch on Hulu
'Avatar' (2009)
Full disclosure, I never saw "Avatar" in theaters. I thought 3D movies were the worst thing to ever happen to movies and I boycotted in protest.
But while I didn't see it, plenty of other people did, because it's the top-grossing movie of all time at nearly $3 billion. This sci-fi epic stars Sam Worthington as former Marine Jake Sully, who is a paraplegic. Normally, that could end a career, but when his identical twin suddenly dies, the Resources Development Administration (RDA) recruits him for their unobtanium mining efforts on the moon Pandora.
The reason he's recruited becomes clear early on in the movie. The atmosphere of Pandora is inhospitable to human life. That required the RDA to develop "avatars," which are part-human and part-Na'vi, the native humanoid species of the moon. Operating these avatars requires a genetic match, and so when Sully's twin dies, only he can step in to fill his shoes.
Watch on Hulu
'Ratatouille' (2007)
"Ratatouille" is one of my favorite Pixar movies. It stars Patton Oswalt as the voice of Remy, a young Parisian rat passionate about cooking. He lives with his family above the late great chef Auguste Gusteau's (Brad Garrett) restaurant and assumes his dreams of cooking will remain just that — dreams.
But one day, his dreams become a reality when he helps the restaurant's garbage boy Alfredo Linguini (Romano) fix a soup. That launches Alfredo to fame, but Alfredo still can't cook. So Remy has to control him like a marionette to ensure that they keep up the ruse.
Watch on Hulu
HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW
- "Paradise"
- "Scamanda"
- "How I Escaped My Cult"
- "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer"
- "The Kardashians"
- "The Rookie"
- "Longlegs"
- "Ratatouille"
- "Avatar"
- "A Thousand Blows"
- "Finding Nemo"
- "Things Will Be Different"
- "The Incredibles"
- "Will Trent"
- "Next Level Chef"
More from Tom's Guide
Malcolm McMillan is a senior writer for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it. Previously, Malcolm had been a staff writer for Tom's Guide for over a year, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), A/V tech and VR headsets.
Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to watch 'Memes and Nightmares' online from anywhere — stream NBA Twitter mockumentary
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now