Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, have deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

The top 10 movies this week are relatively unchanged from last week. There's still a family-friendly Pixar movie, though this time, it's "Ratatouille" instead of "Finding Nemo." But my top pick this week is still last year's smash indie thriller, "Longlegs," which was one of my favorite horror/thriller movies of the year.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out these five best new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, February 25.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Longlegs' (2024)

Longlegs Trailer - You've Got the Teeth of the Hydra Upon You (2024) - YouTube Watch On

"Longlegs" starts as more of a "The Silence of the Lambs" homage than pure horror. The movie opens with a mysterious, creepy voice talking with a young girl in the Oregon snow. But then we quickly flash forward 20 years later to FBI Special Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe).

Lee is a relatively new agent in her 20s. On her first case, she shows signs of possible clairvoyance that leads to the successful capture of a suspect. She's then thrown onto the case of a series of murder-suicides that her boss William Carter (Blair Underwood) views as a serial killer's work. At each crime scene, the FBI has found a note written in code signed Longlegs, indicating that something more sinister is afoot.

This was one of my favorite thrillers from last year and I recommend it for any horror or thriller fans. Not only do you get a great performance from Nicolas Cage as the titular Longlegs, but the second half of the movie shifts from "The Silence of the Lambs" homage to something else entirely and it works perfectly.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Hulu

'Avatar' (2009)

Avatar | Official Trailer (HD) | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Full disclosure, I never saw "Avatar" in theaters. I thought 3D movies were the worst thing to ever happen to movies and I boycotted in protest.

But while I didn't see it, plenty of other people did, because it's the top-grossing movie of all time at nearly $3 billion. This sci-fi epic stars Sam Worthington as former Marine Jake Sully, who is a paraplegic. Normally, that could end a career, but when his identical twin suddenly dies, the Resources Development Administration (RDA) recruits him for their unobtanium mining efforts on the moon Pandora.

The reason he's recruited becomes clear early on in the movie. The atmosphere of Pandora is inhospitable to human life. That required the RDA to develop "avatars," which are part-human and part-Na'vi, the native humanoid species of the moon. Operating these avatars requires a genetic match, and so when Sully's twin dies, only he can step in to fill his shoes.

Watch on Hulu

'Ratatouille' (2007)

Ratatouille (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Ratatouille" is one of my favorite Pixar movies. It stars Patton Oswalt as the voice of Remy, a young Parisian rat passionate about cooking. He lives with his family above the late great chef Auguste Gusteau's (Brad Garrett) restaurant and assumes his dreams of cooking will remain just that — dreams.

But one day, his dreams become a reality when he helps the restaurant's garbage boy Alfredo Linguini (Romano) fix a soup. That launches Alfredo to fame, but Alfredo still can't cook. So Remy has to control him like a marionette to ensure that they keep up the ruse.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Paradise" "Scamanda" "How I Escaped My Cult" "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer" "The Kardashians" "The Rookie" "Longlegs" "Ratatouille" "Avatar" "A Thousand Blows" "Finding Nemo" "Things Will Be Different" "The Incredibles" "Will Trent" "Next Level Chef"