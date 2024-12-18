Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, there are a few clear choices. The Hulu top 10 is still heavy on movies, as people binge-watch some holiday movies. But a popular soap opera has a ton of episodes that are about to leave Hulu and "Love Island: Australia" is heating up mere episodes away from its season finale. And one of my favorite animated comedies is returning to Hulu's list of trending shows.

Without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, December 18.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'General Hospital'

"General Hospital" is the longest-running soap opera still on TV in the U.S. While the cast is regularly changing, the modern era of the show has revolved around the wealthy Quartermaine family and the fictional town of Port Charles. The Quartermaines are heavily involved in the city's business, which always causes some drama. But it's not just the Quartermaine family causing trouble — the Spencer family also often plays a prominent role.

This week a ton of new episodes arrived on Hulu. Currently, the episodes in season 62 since "Wed, Dec 04, 2024" are all available to stream. But there's a catch. Many of these episodes are leaving just as quickly as they arrived, with some disappearing as soon as today. So start watching now before it's too late.

'Bob's Burgers'

"Bob's Burgers" is one of my favorite animated shows you can watch on TV right now. It centers around the Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts), and kids Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — as they go through their daily lives. Sure, it's sort of about Bob struggling to run his small burger shop, but really, it's just as much if not more about the crazy things that happen to the entire family.

If you're a fan of "The Simpsons," "Family Guy" or "Archer," then this animated comedy should be an easy show for you to get into. Start binging now so you can catch up to the latest episodes of season 15.

'Love Island: Australia'

"Love Island: Australia" works in the same way as the other shows in the "Love Island" franchise. A group of Aussie singles — known as "Islanders" — live together in a luxury villa that is isolated from the outside world. Throughout the season, the Islanders couple up to find love, as well as avoid being dumped from the villa. Meanwhile, Australians also vote for their favorite islanders to stay in the villa.

But it's not just the initial contestants participating. As old islanders are dumped, new islanders enter the villa and compete for the prize. "Love Island: Australia" is currently 27 episodes deep into season 6, and the season finale is just a few episodes away So catch up now before Australia decides the winner.

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Elf" "No Way Up" "A Sudden Case of Christmas" "The Polar Express" "General Hospital" "National Lampoon Christmas Vacation" "Bob's Burgers" "Love Island: Australia" "ABC 20/20" "Nutcrackers" "Christmas with the Cranks" "Twilight" "Gilmore Girls" "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" "Fred Claus"