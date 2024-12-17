Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week, like in recent weeks there are a ton of movies to choose from in the top 10. While Will Ferrell's beloved Christmas movie "Elf" continues to dominate, there are some new movies from this year as well. There are two in particular to consider this week, including an action movie about escaping an underwater plane crash, and a new Christmas movie starring Danny DeVito.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, December 17.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Elf' (2003)

"Elf" stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves as one of their own. He came to the North Pole after crawling into Santa's sack as a baby at an orphanage and always assumed he was just a large elf. One day though, Papa Elf (Bob Newhart) informs Buddy that his birth parents are humans Walter Hobbs (James Caan) and Susan Wells, and that his mother gave him up for adoption shortly before dying.

So Buddy heads to New York City to meet his father, who runs a children's book publisher and has no idea he has a son who thinks he's an elf. Once Buddy is in NYC, hijinks ensue in what is a classic fish-out-of-water comedy. If you haven't seen it before, or haven't in a while, definitely watch one of this century's most beloved Christmas movies.

'No Way Up' (2024)

There are plane disaster movies, and then there are thriller movies set in the water. But "No Way Up" is both, and you'll never leave your seatbelt unbuckled on a plane again after watching the trailer.

This survival thriller movie stars Sophie McIntosh as Ava, a politician's daughter headed to Cabo for a vacation with her boyfriend (Jeremias Amoore) and a few others. But the plane hits a bird midflight and crashes into the Pacific Ocean, leaving them stranded underwater. Luckily, also on board is Ava's personal bodyguard Brandon (Colm Meaney). Will he be enough help to get them to safety? Or will the arrival of a great white shark doom them all?

'A Sudden Case of Christmas' (2024)

"A Sudden Case of Christmas" stars Antonella Rose as Claire, a girl who wants one last Christmas with her family when she learns her parents (Wilmer Valderrama and Lucy DeVito) are splitting up. Secretly, she's hoping that she can use the opportunity to get them back together.

There's just one problem — it's August. But with the picturesque Italian setting of her grandfather's (Danny DeVito) hotel, there are still plenty of romantic opportunities. Also starring Andie McDowell, this movie feels like part "The Parent Trap" and part Hallmark Channel Christmas movie. So if that speaks to you, watch it now on Hulu.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Elf" "No Way Up" "ABC 20/20" "A Sudden Case of Christmas" "National Lampoon Christmas Vacation" "The Polar Express" "Nutcrackers" "Christmas with the Cranks" "Love Island: Australia" "Twilight" "Summer Camp" "Four Christmases" "Fred Claus" "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" "Jack Frost"