Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services , in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. Between original shows, as well as shows from FX, ABC and more, there's a ton of great TV to watch. In fact, the Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed down three of Hulu's current top 10 shows that stand out from the rest.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies. If you're looking for more to watch, make sure to check out our guide to the Hulu top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wed., Sept. 18.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Only Murders in the Building'

Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

While season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" largely got shut out at this year's Emmys it still earned 21 Emmy nominations, which was the third most of any TV show. Season 4 has also been a hit so far, following the trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mable (Selena Gomez) to Hollywood to investigate the shocking events from the end of season 3.

This season is a star-studded affair, headlined by Meryl Streep returning as Loretta Durkin. But if you're new to this Hulu murder mystery comedy, start with season 1 episode 1 "True Crime," which is currently in the top 10 for Hulu as people start catching up following the show's Emmy buzz. If you are caught up though, make sure to check out our guide on how to watch 'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 from anywhere.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Hulu

'The Old Man'

The Old Man Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Season 2 of “The Old Man” just kicked off, with the first two episodes already available to stream on Hulu — if you want to watch them as they air, you'll need to watch on FX (via Sling or Fubo), but they air on Hulu the next day. So with that in mind, it's no surprise that people are catching up, putting the show's first episode firmly in the Hulu top 10.

“The Old Man” stars Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative just trying to enjoy retirement in Vermont. He manages to stay hidden for 30 years but then one day an intruder breaks in and Chase knows he’s been found and he knows that FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is going to be the one hunting for him. Start watching now so you can catch up with season 2.

Watch on Hulu

'Shogun'

ShÅgun - Official Trailer | Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai | FX - YouTube Watch On

Those who've read my articles for Tom's Guide know that I've long thought "Shogun" is the best show of the year. It's the closest thing we've had to "Game of Thrones" since that show ended and was so undeniable that FX changed it from being a limited series to an ongoing series and greenlit the show for a season 2.

At the Emmys, this sentiment was vindicated, with "Shogun" winning a record 18 wins from 25 nominations, and breaking multiple barriers for foreign-language shows and actors in the process. So, unsurprisingly, people are catching up with the historical fiction drama about Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and his rise to power in feudal Japan. While the season finale — "A Dream of a Dream" — is what's currently trending in the Hulu top 10, definitely start with episode 1 if you haven't already seen "Shogun."

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"76th Emmy Awards" s76 ep1 "76th Emmy Awards" "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" s1 ep6 "The First Book of Sin" "Child Star" (2024) "ABC 20/20" s40 ep17 "Fri, Jan 19, 2018" "Only Murders in the Building" s1 ep1 "True Crime" "The Old Man" s1 ep1 "I" "Shogun" s1 ep10 "A Dream of a Dream" "General Hospital" s62 ep2 "Wed, Sep 04, 2024" "Tell Me Lies" s1 ep2 "Hot-Blooded" "Futurama" s12 ep8 "Cuteness Overload" "Bob's Burgers" s10 ep10 "Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas" "How To Die Alone" s1 ep4 "Settle" "Reasonable Doubt" s1 ep1 "Can't Knock the Hustle" "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" (2016) "Boy Kills World" (2024)