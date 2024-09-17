Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed down three of Hulu's current top movies that stand out from the rest. Inside the top 10, we have a newcomer — "Boy Kills World" — a hyper-violent action movie starring Bill Skarsgård. "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" also sits in the top 10, as it has done essentially every week since it arrived on Hulu. Just outside the top 10 but still worthy of mention is "Superbad," which might just be the best coming-of-age movie ever made

So without further ado, here are the movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, Sept. 17.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Boy Kills World' (2024)

Boy Kills World (2024) Official Trailer - Bill SkarsgÃ¥rd, Jessica Rothe - YouTube Watch On

"Boy Kills World" stars Bill Skarsgård as a deaf boy living in a dystopian metropolis that undergoes "The Culling" once a year. In this barbaric practice, the ruling Van Der Koy selects 12 random people from the city to be executed on live television to maintain the appearance of strength and security. Trained by a shaman in hand-to-hand combat, Boy plans to take down the Van Der Koy family — singlehandedly if needed.

I saw this movie in theaters, and I'll be honest, the premise is better than the execution. However, the movie genuinely has some positives. The combat is good, the performances of Sharlto Copley and Brett Gelman as members of the Van Der Koy family are excellent and H. Jon Benjamin is often hilarious as Boy's inner voice.

Watch on Hulu

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Either people are somehow still discovering this movie or they just love watching it, because "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" hasn't often left the top 10 since it arrived on Hulu.

For those who are just discovering this movie, here's the lowdown. "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is the latest installment of the "Planet of the Apes" reboot franchise and is set generations after the rise of Caesar in the previous movies. Apes are now the dominant species and have been for some time, while humans either subjugated or left scavenging in the wild. One ape King, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), has his sights set on further cementing his dominance over apes and humans, but when a young ape named Noa (Owen Teague) befriends a human scavenger Mae (Freya Allan), his plans are thrown into chaos.

Watch on Hulu

'Superbad' (2007)

Superbad (2007) Official Trailer 1 - Jonah Hill Movie - YouTube Watch On

"Superbad" follows best friends Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) as they make their way to one last party before college. The end goal? Hook up with their respective crushes Jules (Emma Stone) and Becca (Martha MacIssac).

To achieve this goal though, they need alcohol. The good news is their friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) has a fake ID. The bad news? The ID says his name is McLovin. Unsurprisingly ... things don't go according to plan.

"Superbad" is hilarious from start to finish. For a certain generation, it even surpasses "Dazed and Confused" and "The Breakfast Club" as the greatest coming-of-age movie of all time. Don't miss it on Hulu this week.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Only Murders in the Building" s1 ep1 "True Crime" "WWE Monday Night Raw" s24 ep1229 "Mon, Dec 12, 2016" "English Teacher" s1 ep2 "Powderpuff" "Tell Me Lies" s1 ep2 "Hot-Blooded" "General Hospital" s61 ep244 "Thu, Aug 22, 2024" "Kinds of Kindness" (2024) "Something in the Water" (2024) "The Bachelorette" s13 ep3 "Week 3" "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (2024) "Superbad" (2007) "Futurama" s12 ep6 "Attack of the Clothes" "Reasonable Doubt" s1 ep1 "Can't Knock the Hustle" "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" (2024) "Alien: Covenant" (2017) "Mean Girls" (2004)