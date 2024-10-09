This new Hulu show is my biggest surprise of the year — and I can't wait to watch more

Until very recently, I had no idea what "La Máquina" was. I hadn't really come across any promo material until I first saw it in our list of everything new on Hulu in October 2024.

The set-up was intriguing enough — a boxing drama about two friends played by some stellar actors sounded like a solid enough watch — but I didn't give the show too much thought. As a streaming writer, I constantly have a ton of shows and movies on rotation that, sometimes, I just can't make space for everything that sounds interesting.

However, I had the chance to attend an early showing of the very first episode in advance of the show's debut on Hulu — one of the best streaming services — I've been patiently waiting for the full season to drop so I could get it binged ASAP. Here's some more info about what to expect from "La Máquina" and why I'm quite so hyped for Hulu's first-ever Spanish language series.

What is 'La Máquina' about?

La MÃ¡quina | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

For the uninitiated, “La Máquina” is a boxing comedy-drama that revolves around Esteban “‘La Máquina” Osuna (Bernal), a fighter who finds himself languishing in a bit of a career low point after being on the receiving end of a devastating loss.

Thankfully, though, his best friend and manager, Andy Lujan (Luna), is determined to help him bounce back and works his magic and manages to set Esteban up for one last shot in the ring with a new title fight.

So what's the big problem? Well, it soon comes to light that the stakes for Esteban's big match are actually way higher than Andy or "La Máquina" might have thought. A nefarious organization rears its head and threatens the pair with death if they do not comply with their demands.

And as if that wasn't enough, Esteban's also grappling with his own personal demons and now he's also worrying about protecting his family, including his journalist ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González) from the dark side of the boxing world.

What was so surprising about 'La Maquina'?

(Image credit: La Corriente del Golfo/Carlos Somonte/Hulu)

If you read the above synopsis and thought "OK, "La Máquina sounds pretty intense," you're not alone. I, too, had the idea that this was going to be quite a serious, emotional watch. What I wasn't expecting was for "La Máquina" to be an absolute riot.

That's not to say the show is only a comedy or underdog story; by the time credits rolled on the pilot episode, those high stakes I mentioned are already teed up, We've also seen Irasema and Esteban's strained relationship, and a few sequences showcasing his own issues. But between all this drama (and some thrilling in-ring action), I thought "La Máquina" was hilarious.

In this first episode alone, you won't just see Esteban stepping in the ring. You'll see Andy sashaying around his fancy home, experience his rather close relationship with his mother, and watch him try to smooth-talk his way into the big rematch.

Andy (Diego Luna) is my standout star from episode 1. (Image credit: Alexandro Bolaños Escamilla/Hulu)

There are mishaps along the way, quips and if you love a big song-and-dance moment ... just wait until our stars step into a karaoke bar. The whole episode is laced with this sense of swagger and energy, and it just seems like everyone involved is having a ton of fun.

Don't be put off by the prospect of needing to read subtitles, either. I'm not a Spanish speaker whatsoever, but there's a real sense of fun laced into the series, and even though I had to keep an eye on the dialogue on-screen, you can still feel the rhythm of the dialogue and feel the gags landing as they did.

Whether or not the series manages to wrap up as well as it starts remains to be seen; this enthusiasm is, after all, based on the pilot alone. But based on what I've seen thus far, I am determined to carve out some time to watch more episodes of "La Máquina". And judging by the majority of early reactions —at the time of writing, it's got an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — it looks like that won't be wasted time.

All six episodes of "La Máquina" are available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, October 9. Looking for more streaming recommendations? Check out our guide to the best shows on Hulu and the best Hulu movies to find your next must-watch.