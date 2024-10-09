5 new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

A new month means a smorgasbord of new movies coming to the best streaming services, which can make narrowing down what to watch next a tall order. Fortunately, Hulu is serving up a great mix of critically acclaimed movies, making it easy to pick your next movie night hit.

Whether you're craving some terrifying thrills and scares for spooky season or are in the mood for something more lighthearted, there's something for everyone on this list — and each movie is certified "fresh" according to critics' scores on Rotten Tomatoes. So without further ado, here are five new Hulu releases you won't want to miss this month, all boasting scores of 90% or higher.

'Barbarian' (2022)

BARBARIAN | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 9 - YouTube Watch On

"Barbarian" is one of those horror movies that haunts you long after the credits roll. Georgina Campbell stars as Tess, a young woman in town for a job interview who finds herself renting the most cursed Airbnb of all time. It's in an ill-lit, rundown Detroit neighborhood that looks otherwise abandoned, and due to a booking mistake, she's stuck there with a strange man (Bill Skarsgård).

But it's only once she stumbles upon a corridor in the basement that leads to a room with a camcorder, a stained mattress, and bloody handprints that she realizes the true danger she's in. Because hidden beneath the house is a catacomb of tunnels haunted by something truly terrifying.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Hulu now

'Birdman' (2014)

BIRDMAN - Official Worldwide Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu of "Bable" and "The Revenant" fame, "Birdman" is a dark dramedy that swept the Oscars back in 2014, including taking home the coveted Best Picture award. It stars Michael Keaton as washed-up actor Riggan Thomson, once famous for playing a superhero named Birdman and now desperate to revive his fading career by hitching his wagon to an ambitious but ill-advised Broadway production.

At the same time, he's grappling with the family he sidelined for years while chasing stardom, including his daughter, Sam (Emma Stone), a new girlfriend (Andrea Riseborough) and his ex-wife, Sylvia (Amy Ryan). Worst still, as opening night approaches, a castmate becomes injured, forcing him to bring on a brilliant but self-absorbed method actor (Edward Norton) who is guaranteed to shake things up.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch on Hulu now

'Late Night with the Devil' (2023)

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

“Late Night with the Devil” breathes new life (and plenty of scares) into the well-trodden found-footage horror genre. Framed as a documentary about a fictional '70s late-night talk show, it delves into a mysterious supernatural incident that occurred during a live broadcast.

David Dastmalchian stars as Jack Delroy, the host of a struggling chat show named “Night Owls,” who, in a desperate attempt to boost ratings, brings a supposedly possessed girl onto the show. As you might expect, all hell breaks loose. What sets “Late Night with the Devil” apart is its inventive use of the talk show format, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, to gradually build tension, leading to a chilling finale.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch on Hulu starting October 19

'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Edward Scissorhands (1990) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Tim Burton's classic "Edward Scissorhands" showcases one of the legendary director's most unforgettable oddballs. Johnny Depp stars as the titular character, an artificial man whose inventor died before completing him, leaving Edward with scissor blades instead of hands. His solitary life is turned upside-down when a door-to-door Avon saleswoman from the suburbs named Peg (Dianne Wiest) cheerfully tries to introduce him to her community.

Despite his intimidating appearance, Edward's gentle and artistic nature wins over the locals as his scissorhands prove to be the perfect tools to craft beautiful topiaries and stylish haircuts. However, his status as an outsider and struggle to fit in lead to plenty of misunderstandings and mishaps, especially when he falls in love with Peg's daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch on Hulu now

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

The Princess Bride Official Trailer #2 - Wallace Shawn Movie (1987) HD - YouTube Watch On

Whether you're revisiting this classic or just watching it for the first time, you're in for a real treat with "The Princess Bride." This playful fantasy pokes fun at all the usual cliches and tropes associated with fairy tales and princess movies. Two star-crossed lovers, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and the farmboy-turned-dread-pirate Westley (Cary Elwes), must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to secure their happily ever after.

Along the way, they assemble a motley crew of unforgettable characters, including a giant from Greenland (André the Giant) and a Spanish swordsman hellbent on avenging his father (Mandy Patinkin). The twist is that the story unfolds as a grandfather (Peter Falk) reads the tale to his sick grandson (Fred Savage), with both chiming in with commentary along the way.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch on Hulu now