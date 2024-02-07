How to watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 3 online: premiere date and time

It’s back to school season as after a Hollywood-strike-enforced delay, “Abbott Elementary” finally returns to our screens. While it’s due to be a shorter season of the Emmy-winning sitcom, it’s sure to deliver all the laughs and feels we’ve come to expect – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Abbott Elementary season 3 release date, time and channel "Abbott Elementary" season 3 premieres Wednesday, February 7 at 9:00 p.m ET/PT

• U.S. — Watch on ABC via Sling Blue or Fubo or the next day on Hulu

• Canada — Watch on Global TV or later on Disney Plus

• U.K. and Australia — Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

When we last left the faculty of Abbott in the season 2 finale, Ava (Janelle James) had decided to attend night school while Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) had decided to remain friends, despite their newly discovered feelings for one another. Season 3 looks set to develop these threads with an awkward relationship between Jannine and Gregory and Ava bringing her new, Harvard-inspired style to the school.

The usual faces return this season, with Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis also back as Mellissa and Mr. Johnson. Meanwhile, Kimia Behpoornia and Benjamin Norris are set to join the cast as school district representatives.

The classroom is due to reopen on Wednesday, February 7, so pack your pencils and read on for how to watch “Abbott Elementary” season 3 from wherever you are.

How to watch "Abbott Elementary" season 3 from anywhere

Just because ABC and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "Abbott Elementary" season 3 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch "Abbott Elementary" season 3 in the US

In the U.S., "Abbott Elementary" season 3 premieres on Wednesday, February 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and weekly at the same day/time thereafter.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, or, if you're already thinking Hulu, Hulu With Live TV.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

If you're away from home when "Abbott Elementary" season 3 airs, you can tune in as you usually would using a VPN.

You can get ABC in Sling TV Blue, which starts at $40 per month. Sling Blue also includes the USA network, TBS, Food Network, the NFL Network and Lifetime.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with ABC, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch "Abbott Elementary" season 3 on Hulu

If you prefer to stream on catch-up, "Abbott Elementary" season 3 episodes drop on Hulu in the U.S. on Thursdays, at 3 a.m. ET.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "Handmaid's Tale" and movie exclusives like "Prey." Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $7.99.

How to watch "Abbott Elementary" season 3 in Canada

Canadians can tune in to "Abbott Elementary" season 3 at the same time as Americans (Wednesdays, starting February 7) on Global TV, if they get the channel through their cable package. Alternatively, the school sitcom also has a home on Disney Plus, with season 3 being added at a later date.

Americans travelling in The Great North looking to watch the mockumentary overseas can use a VPN to stream as you would back home.

How to watch "Abbott Elementary" season 3 in the UK and Australia

"Abbott Elementary" will land on Disney Plus for viewers in the U.K. and Australia. Seasons 1 and 2 are available now, although an exact date for season 3 episodes is yet to be confirmed.

If you're a U.S. citizen travelling in the U.K. or Oz, a VPN will let you stream just as if you were Stateside.

"Abbott Elementary" season 3 trailer

"Abbott Elementary" episode guide

Episode 1 – "Career Day, Part 1": Wednesday, February 7

Wednesday, February 7 Episode 2 – "Career Day, Part 2": Wednesday, February 7

Wednesday, February 7 Episode 3 – "Gregory's Garden Goofballs": Wednesday, February 14

Wednesday, February 14 Episode 4 – "Smoking": Wednesday, February 21

Wednesday, February 21 Episode 5 – "Jacob Breakup": Wednesday, February 28

Wednesday, February 28 Episode 6 – TBC: Wednesday, March 6

Wednesday, March 6 Episode 7 – TBC: Wednesday, March 13

Wednesday, March 13 Episode 8 – TBC: Wednesday, March 20

Wednesday, March 20 Episode 9 – TBC: Wednesday, March 27

Wednesday, March 27 Episode 10 – TBC: Wednesday, April 3

Wednesday, April 3 Episode 11 – TBC: Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 10 Episode 12 –TBC: Wednesday, April 17