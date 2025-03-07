Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal is too good to miss — get both for just $2.99 a month now

Disney Plus and Hulu have teamed up for one of the best streaming deals we’ve seen in a while. For a limited time, new and eligible returning customers can subscribe to the streaming bundle (with ads) for just $2.99 per month for 4 months — a $32 savings from the regular price of $10.99.

With this unbeatable offer, you’ll gain access to an extensive library of hit shows, blockbuster movies, and exclusive content from both platforms, all while saving $8 per month. And the best part? You won’t need to commit to an annual payment upfront; the discounted rate is billed monthly, making it even easier to jump in.

This is hands down one of the best streaming deals available right now, and if you’re looking to load up on quality entertainment without breaking the bank, it’s a no-brainer.

Disney Plus/Hulu Duo Basic Bundle: $2.99 per month

This streaming bundle deal is a total steal if you're looking to get both Disney Plus and Hulu on a budget. You get access to a huge library of content on two of the best streaming services, from Disney flicks like "Moana 2" and the new "Daredevil: Born Again" to Hulu originals like “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Bear.” All of this for just $2.99 a month, so don't miss out!

New subscribers and those who canceled more than a month ago can take advantage of this Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle (with ads) for the next four months! But hurry — this limited-time offer ends on March 30 at 2:59 AM ET, so don't miss out!

After the 4-month promotional period, the Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle Basic will automatically renew at the current monthly rate of $10.99 until you decide to cancel.

To grab this bundle for just $2.99 a month, head to the Disney Plus website and make sure you're eligible as either a new subscriber or someone who canceled their subscription over a month ago. Follow the easy steps to sign up and create your account, and you'll gain access to both Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads).

We rated both Disney Plus and Hulu four stars in our reviews. Disney Plus is a solid choice at an affordable price, offering tons of content. Typically, Disney Plus starts at $9.99 per month for the ad-supported version or $15.99 for the ad-free option. Hulu is priced around $9.99 monthly (with ads) or $19.99 annually. So, paying under $3 a month for both is a steal!

With what streaming costs in 2025, locking in a deal that's over 72% off is a smart move. Plus, with exciting shows like "Daredevil: Born Again" and new Hulu originals like "Control Freak" and "Good America Family" on the horizon, this bundle is the perfect way to upgrade your streaming setup without breaking the bank, because I think we're all sick of how much streaming costs now.