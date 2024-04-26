3 best movies to watch right now before they leave Hulu this month

April was a great month on Hulu, bringing the season finale of FX's blockbuster series "Shogun" to the service, as well as new original movies like the musically-focused "The Greatest Hits" and the heartwarming romantic comedy "Dinosaur." However, despite the plethora of new shows and movies released this past month, if you have been waiting to stream some of Hulu's critically acclaimed library titles, the clock is ticking for several of them, as these are all set to be removed April 30.

From an acclaimed sci-fi sequel from "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve to one of the most iconic films of the '80s, here are our picks for movies you should definitely stream on Hulu right now before they leave at the end of the month.

‘Ghostbusters' (1984)

While recent sequels like "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" have received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, there's no denying that the original 1984 "Ghostbusters" is something special.

Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson as the titular Ghostbusters as well as Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis and Annie Potts in supporting roles, this iconic film blends laugh-out-loud moments with genuine scares and thrills, making it a timeless classic that old fans and new revisit time and time again.

Watch on Hulu

‘Pacific Rim’

Starring Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi and Idris Elba, "Pacific Rim" follows the last surviving members of humanity as they attempt to battle giant overpowered monsters called Kaiju who emerge from an interdimensional portal in the ocean, leaving devastation in their wake.

To combat this existential threat, humanity builds giant robots called Jaegers, piloted by mentally-linked pairs. After a devastating attack, a washed-up pilot and a promising rookie are humanity's last hope as they make one last stand to close the undersea portal forever in a last-ditch effort to save the world.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Director Guillermo del Toro, known for his love of monsters, brings his unique eye for detail to this film, which has some incredibly unique creature designs and some of the best world-building ever seen in a Western monster movie. And of course, the film features plenty of epic fight scenes that showcase the immense scale and power of both Jaegers and Kaiju, making it a must-see for sci-fi action fans.

Watch on Hulu

‘Blade Runner 2049'

The rare legacy sequel that is a worthy follow-up to the original, "Blade Runner 2049," came out in 2017, 35 years after the original film, and stars Ryan Gosling as Officer K, who is investigating the mysterious disappearance of Rick Deckard as well as the Wallace company’s engineering of replicant reproduction to expand interstellar colonization. The film also stars Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, and Ana de Armas.

The film is helmed by "Dune" and "Arrival" director Denis Villeneuve and has a very distinct visual style that references the original groundbreaking film while continuing to push the world of "Blade Runner" even further into the future. Unfortunately, when it was released the film was a box office flop, failing to make back its production budget and grossing just $267.5 millionworldwide for a reported loss of $80 million.

However, despite its poor reception from audiences, "Blade Runner 2049" was praised by critics and went on to be nominated for five Academy Awards, winning Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

Watch on Hulu