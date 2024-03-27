New on Hulu in April 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

April is a packed month on Hulu, including the season premieres of two popular FX series; new reality shows featuring a cannabis dispensary, Armie Hammer’s ex-wife, and one of the Real Housewives; and new documentaries about political hip-hop, horse racing and a legendary rock band.

Other new Hulu originals this month include the romantic comedy feature film “The Greatest Hits,” starring Lucy Boynton as a woman who can travel back in time via her favorite songs; “Vanderpump Villa,” the latest installment in Bravolebrity Lisa Vanderpump’s multi-pronged business empire; and British comedy “Dinosaur,” about two sisters whose close relationship is challenged when one of them suddenly gets engaged.

Wrexham A.F.C., Bon Jovi, Elisabeth Moss and more round out this month’s new on Hulu highlights.

New on Hulu in April 2024: Top picks

'American Horror Story: Delicate' part 2

Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series has now lasted long enough for him to leave its production company 20th Television for a deal at Netflix, and then return to 20th Television. Murphy has been involved with “American Horror Story” the entire time, crafting its blend of campiness and terror, across 12 seasons that present standalone stories with occasional minor connections.

The show’s 12th season is the first to be based on outside source material, adapting Danielle Valentine’s novel “Delicate Condition.” Kim Kardashian stars in her first major acting role, playing an actress who seems to be facing sinister forces that want to stop her from getting pregnant. The cast also includes “American Horror Story” regulars like Emma Roberts and Denis O’Hare. After the first half of the season premiered this past September, the final four episodes debut beginning this month.

Premieres April 4 on Hulu

'Under the Bridge'

For her first project since her Oscar nomination for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Lily Gladstone co-stars in this true-crime drama based on a murder that took place in Canada in the 1990s. Gladstone plays Cam Bentland, a police officer in the town of Saanich on Vancouver Island. She joins with author Rebecca Godfrey (Riley Keough) to investigate the death of a teenage girl that occurred at a gathering of teens under a local bridge.

“Under the Bridge” is based on the real-life Godfrey’s book of the same name, chronicling a case that made national news in Canada. The cast also includes Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) as the victim’s mother, in a story that explores issues of class, race and religion within an insular community.

Premieres April 17 on Hulu

'Welcome to Wrexham' season 3

The third season of this unlikely hit continues to chronicle the equally unlikely rise of the football (or “soccer,” for uncouth Americans) team from the Welsh city of Wrexham, following its purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. It’s a feel-good docu-series about a pair of celebrities who do more than just lend their names to an investment property. They’re directly involved in building up the team and raising its status within the English football leagues.

That effort has paid off, and the third season finds the team in a new position in the National League, with the challenges of more intense, high-level competition. This season will also focus on Wrexham’s women’s football team, expanding the scope of a popular series that combines the self-deprecating humor of its Hollywood stars with the excitement of athletic achievement.

Premieres April 19 on Hulu

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'

Although the term “hair metal” now sounds amusingly quaint, there was a time when bands like Bon Jovi, with their hook-laden pop-rock, teased hairdos and tight outfits, were considered the enemies of “real” hard rock music. Decades later, Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates have come out ahead, with a career of enduring hits, a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and now this retrospective documentary.

The four-part series looks back at four decades of the band’s career, starting in small New Jersey clubs and extending through hits like “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.” It also catches up with the band in the present, as they continue making music and look toward the next phase of a prosperous career that has silenced all the doubters.

Premieres April 26 on Hulu

‘The Veil’

Elisabeth Moss starred in Hulu’s first major hit original series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and she returns to Hulu (via FX) this month for a globe-trotting espionage thriller created by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). In this six-episode limited series, Moss plays Mi6 agent Imogen Salter, who’s been undercover so many times that she may be losing her grip on her own identity.

Imogen’s latest assignment sends her to a refugee camp in Turkey, where she’s tasked with escorting Adilah (Yumna Marwan), a woman who may have information about a terrorist plot to kill half a million people. Of course, neither Adilah nor Imogen’s bosses (including Josh Charles as a CIA agent) can be trusted, leading to plenty of double-crosses and shoot-outs as Imogen searches for the truth about her mission and attempts to avert disaster.

Premieres April 30 on Hulu

Everything new on Hulu in April 2024

April 1

Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere

Annie, 2014

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blair Witch, 2016

Blockers, 2018

Boys on the Side, 1995

Capone, 2020

Captain Phillips, 2013

Copycat, 1995

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012

Don't Worry Darling, 2022

The Fifth Element, 1997

The Fog, 2005

Get Him to the Greek, 2010

The Grudge 2, 2006

Hellboy, 2004

The Host, 2006

The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013

The Karate Kid, 2010

Letters to Juliet, 2010

Made in America, 1993

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Pacific Rim, 2013

Runaway Jury, 2003

Seven Years in Tibet, 1997

Shazam!, 2019

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, 2023

Take Shelter, 2011

Wonder Woman, 2017

You Don't Mess With The Zohan, 2008

X2: X-Men United, 2003

50 First Dates, 2004

April 2

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere

The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1

Jumanji: The Next Level, 2019

April 3

UFO Factory: Complete Season 1

April 4

American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere

American Pickers: Complete Season 24B

Best in Chow: Complete Season 1

Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B

Lord of Misrule, 2023

April 5

Dinosaur: Complete Season 1

She Came to Me, 2023

April 6

The Fable: Series Premiere

April 7

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)

April 8

Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

April 9

The Grudge, 2020

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

April 10

Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere

Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)

Curtain Call: Complete Season 1

Kusama: Infinity, 2018

April 11

Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1

Scraps: Complete Season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2

Immediate Family, 2022

Trapped in the Farmhouse, 2023

April 12

The Channel, 2023

The Greatest Hits, 2024

April 13

Alone, 2020

April 15

A Kind Of Murder, 2016

The Stranger, 2020

April 17

See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1

Under the Bridge: Series Premiere

Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere

April 18

All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 8

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story, 2023

Blacklight, 2022

April 19

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere

Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4

April 20

High Hopes: Complete Season 1

The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1

April 22

Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary

Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere

Little Women, 2019

Yes, God, Yes, 2019

April 23

The Meg, 2018

April 24

Wonderful World: Complete Season 1

Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1

April 25

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 11

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7

Barber, 2023

Boy in the Walls, 2023

April 26

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries

April 27

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere

American Woman, 2018

April 28

Isn't It Romantic, 2019

Stars at Noon, 2022

Welcome to Smelliville, 2021

April 30

The Veil: Limited Series Premiere

Leaving Hulu in April 2024

April 1

Savage Salvation, 2022

April 2

The Menu, 2022

April 4

Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect, 2021

April 5

Son of Bigfoot, 2017

April 6

Beast of Burden, 2018

Mr. Right, 2015

The Program, 2015

April 8

The War With Grandpa, 2020

April 14

Black Death, 2010

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon, 2015

The Two Faces Of January, 2014

April 15

Benediction, 2021

April 27

Banana Split, 2018

April 28

Permanent, 2017

April 29

Escape from Pretoria, 2020



April 30

Billionaire Boys Club, 2018

Blade Runner 2049, 2017

Downhill, 2020

Failure to Launch, 2006

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Ghostbusters, 1984

Goosebumps, 2015

The Last Duel, 2021

Ong-Bak 3, 2010

Ong-Bak 2, 2008

Ong Bak, 2003

Pacific Rim, 2013

Pacific Rim: Uprising, 2018

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020

Shazam!, 2019

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, 2023

Sisters, 2015

Stand by Me, 1986

Take This Waltz, 2011

Wonder Woman, 2017