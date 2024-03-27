New on Hulu in April 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

April is a packed month on Hulu, including the season premieres of two popular FX series; new reality shows featuring a cannabis dispensary, Armie Hammer’s ex-wife, and one of the Real Housewives; and new documentaries about political hip-hop, horse racing and a legendary rock band.
Other new Hulu originals this month include the romantic comedy feature film “The Greatest Hits,” starring Lucy Boynton as a woman who can travel back in time via her favorite songs; “Vanderpump Villa,” the latest installment in Bravolebrity Lisa Vanderpump’s multi-pronged business empire; and British comedy “Dinosaur,” about two sisters whose close relationship is challenged when one of them suddenly gets engaged.
Wrexham A.F.C., Bon Jovi, Elisabeth Moss and more round out this month’s new on Hulu highlights.
New on Hulu in April 2024: Top picks
'American Horror Story: Delicate' part 2
Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series has now lasted long enough for him to leave its production company 20th Television for a deal at Netflix, and then return to 20th Television. Murphy has been involved with “American Horror Story” the entire time, crafting its blend of campiness and terror, across 12 seasons that present standalone stories with occasional minor connections.
The show’s 12th season is the first to be based on outside source material, adapting Danielle Valentine’s novel “Delicate Condition.” Kim Kardashian stars in her first major acting role, playing an actress who seems to be facing sinister forces that want to stop her from getting pregnant. The cast also includes “American Horror Story” regulars like Emma Roberts and Denis O’Hare. After the first half of the season premiered this past September, the final four episodes debut beginning this month.
Premieres April 4 on Hulu
'Under the Bridge'
For her first project since her Oscar nomination for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Lily Gladstone co-stars in this true-crime drama based on a murder that took place in Canada in the 1990s. Gladstone plays Cam Bentland, a police officer in the town of Saanich on Vancouver Island. She joins with author Rebecca Godfrey (Riley Keough) to investigate the death of a teenage girl that occurred at a gathering of teens under a local bridge.
“Under the Bridge” is based on the real-life Godfrey’s book of the same name, chronicling a case that made national news in Canada. The cast also includes Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) as the victim’s mother, in a story that explores issues of class, race and religion within an insular community.
Premieres April 17 on Hulu
'Welcome to Wrexham' season 3
The third season of this unlikely hit continues to chronicle the equally unlikely rise of the football (or “soccer,” for uncouth Americans) team from the Welsh city of Wrexham, following its purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. It’s a feel-good docu-series about a pair of celebrities who do more than just lend their names to an investment property. They’re directly involved in building up the team and raising its status within the English football leagues.
That effort has paid off, and the third season finds the team in a new position in the National League, with the challenges of more intense, high-level competition. This season will also focus on Wrexham’s women’s football team, expanding the scope of a popular series that combines the self-deprecating humor of its Hollywood stars with the excitement of athletic achievement.
Premieres April 19 on Hulu
'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'
Although the term “hair metal” now sounds amusingly quaint, there was a time when bands like Bon Jovi, with their hook-laden pop-rock, teased hairdos and tight outfits, were considered the enemies of “real” hard rock music. Decades later, Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates have come out ahead, with a career of enduring hits, a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and now this retrospective documentary.
The four-part series looks back at four decades of the band’s career, starting in small New Jersey clubs and extending through hits like “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.” It also catches up with the band in the present, as they continue making music and look toward the next phase of a prosperous career that has silenced all the doubters.
Premieres April 26 on Hulu
‘The Veil’
Elisabeth Moss starred in Hulu’s first major hit original series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and she returns to Hulu (via FX) this month for a globe-trotting espionage thriller created by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). In this six-episode limited series, Moss plays Mi6 agent Imogen Salter, who’s been undercover so many times that she may be losing her grip on her own identity.
Imogen’s latest assignment sends her to a refugee camp in Turkey, where she’s tasked with escorting Adilah (Yumna Marwan), a woman who may have information about a terrorist plot to kill half a million people. Of course, neither Adilah nor Imogen’s bosses (including Josh Charles as a CIA agent) can be trusted, leading to plenty of double-crosses and shoot-outs as Imogen searches for the truth about her mission and attempts to avert disaster.
Premieres April 30 on Hulu
Everything new on Hulu in April 2024
April 1
- Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
- Annie, 2014
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- Blair Witch, 2016
- Blockers, 2018
- Boys on the Side, 1995
- Capone, 2020
- Captain Phillips, 2013
- Copycat, 1995
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012
- Don't Worry Darling, 2022
- The Fifth Element, 1997
- The Fog, 2005
- Get Him to the Greek, 2010
- The Grudge 2, 2006
- Hellboy, 2004
- The Host, 2006
- The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016
- Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013
- The Karate Kid, 2010
- Letters to Juliet, 2010
- Made in America, 1993
- The Next Karate Kid, 1994
- Ocean's Eleven, 2001
- Ocean's Twelve, 2004
- Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
- Pacific Rim, 2013
- Runaway Jury, 2003
- Seven Years in Tibet, 1997
- Shazam!, 2019
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods, 2023
- Take Shelter, 2011
- Wonder Woman, 2017
- You Don't Mess With The Zohan, 2008
- X2: X-Men United, 2003
- 50 First Dates, 2004
April 2
- iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere
- The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1
- Jumanji: The Next Level, 2019
April 3
- UFO Factory: Complete Season 1
April 4
- American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere
- American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
- Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
- Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
- Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
- Lord of Misrule, 2023
April 5
- Dinosaur: Complete Season 1
- She Came to Me, 2023
April 6
- The Fable: Series Premiere
April 7
- GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere
- Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)
April 8
- Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
April 9
- The Grudge, 2020
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
April 10
- Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere
- Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)
- Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
- Kusama: Infinity, 2018
April 11
- Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
- Scraps: Complete Season 1
- #TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
- Immediate Family, 2022
- Trapped in the Farmhouse, 2023
April 12
- The Channel, 2023
- The Greatest Hits, 2024
April 13
- Alone, 2020
April 15
- A Kind Of Murder, 2016
- The Stranger, 2020
April 17
- See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1
- Under the Bridge: Series Premiere
- Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere
April 18
- All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
- Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
- 60 Days In: Complete Season 8
- Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story, 2023
- Blacklight, 2022
April 19
- Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
- Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4
April 20
- High Hopes: Complete Season 1
- The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1
April 22
- Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary
- Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere
- Little Women, 2019
- Yes, God, Yes, 2019
April 23
- The Meg, 2018
April 24
- Wonderful World: Complete Season 1
- Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1
April 25
- Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
- Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
- Barber, 2023
- Boy in the Walls, 2023
April 26
- Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries
April 27
- The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere
- American Woman, 2018
April 28
- Isn't It Romantic, 2019
- Stars at Noon, 2022
- Welcome to Smelliville, 2021
April 30
- The Veil: Limited Series Premiere
Leaving Hulu in April 2024
April 1
Savage Salvation, 2022
April 2
The Menu, 2022
April 4
Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect, 2021
April 5
Son of Bigfoot, 2017
April 6
Beast of Burden, 2018
Mr. Right, 2015
The Program, 2015
April 8
The War With Grandpa, 2020
April 14
Black Death, 2010
Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon, 2015
The Two Faces Of January, 2014
April 15
Benediction, 2021
April 27
Banana Split, 2018
April 28
Permanent, 2017
April 29
Escape from Pretoria, 2020
April 30
Billionaire Boys Club, 2018
Blade Runner 2049, 2017
Downhill, 2020
Failure to Launch, 2006
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Ghostbusters, 1984
Goosebumps, 2015
The Last Duel, 2021
Ong-Bak 3, 2010
Ong-Bak 2, 2008
Ong Bak, 2003
Pacific Rim, 2013
Pacific Rim: Uprising, 2018
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020
Shazam!, 2019
Shazam! Fury of the Gods, 2023
Sisters, 2015
Stand by Me, 1986
Take This Waltz, 2011
Wonder Woman, 2017
Josh Bell is a freelance writer and movie/TV critic based in Las Vegas. He's the former film editor of Las Vegas Weekly and has written about movies and TV for Vulture, Inverse, CBR, Crooked Marquee and more. With comedian Jason Harris, he co-hosts the podcast Awesome Movie Year.
