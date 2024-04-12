3 best romantic comedies on Hulu right now

Looking for some comfort food in streaming form? Nothing beats settling in with a romantic comedy, especially after a long day when you've got a comfy blanket, a snack and your favorite beverage by your side. These movies often have deep emotional stakes, but keep the action light and fun with irresistible humor, heart, and of course a guaranteed happily ever after.

From a modern twist on the beloved classic "Pride and Prejudice" to one of the most iconic movies of the '90s, here are our picks for the best romantic comedies on Hulu right now.

‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back'

One of the most iconic rom-coms from the '90's, "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" stars Angela Bassett as the title character, a workaholic mom who feels stuck in a rut. On the advice of a friend, Stella takes an impromptu trip to Jamaica to try and get away from the stress and routine of her life. However, during her vacation Stella unexpectedly forms a deep connection with the unspeakably handsome Winston Shakespeare, played by Taye Diggs. As the pair begin to grow closer over the course of her trip, Stella comes to realize that Winston might just be the perfect man for her, but the age difference between them makes things complicated.

This film's defining feature is the sizzling chemistry between Bassett and Diggs, but first-time viewers might be surprised to find that the film is quite thoughtful as well, covering complex themes like the rocky road to self-discovery, second chances at love, and the value in finding your own path to happiness.

Watch on Hulu

‘Fire Island'

A modern-day retelling of "Pride and Prejudice" with an LGBTQ+ twist, "Fire Island" follows a group of friends as they embark on their annual summer getaway to the fabled Long Island location, looking for fun, hookups and community connection. Noah, played by Joel Kim Booster, is happy to play wingman most of the time, but when he encounters enigmatic (and rich) lawyer Will, he has to confront his own complicated feelings about sex, class differences, and relationships.

The film features empowering themes about the power of friendship and community while incorporating some tender scenes that fans of the original "Pride and Prejudice" will find endearing. Throw in a strong supporting cast (featuring "SNL" mainstay Bowen Yang) and a pivotal karaoke scene featuring Britney Spears' "Sometimes" and you've got a recipe for a heartwarming film that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Hulu

‘Palm Springs’

"Palm Springs" is a unique romantic comedy that stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as Nyles and Sarah, two wedding attendees who find themselves in a "Groundhog Day" style time loop, where they relive the same day over and over again. The pair develop a unique bond as the day continues to repeat, and humor and romance ensue as they discover what their life is like without consequences, and grapple with what it means to be alive in a seemingly endless loop.

There are some serious moments in the film, especially as the pair begin to have different ideas about what they should do about their continued existence inside the loop. However, the film manages to keep the tone lighthearted with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and a sweet and funny final sequence that manages to subvert viewers' expectations just enough to be surprising without compromising the all-important happy ending.

Watch on Hulu