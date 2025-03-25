Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to stream right now

These are the best movies to watch this week

(L-R) Yura Borisov as Igor, Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya, Karren Karagulian as Toros and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
(Image credit: Neon / Universal / FilmNation Entertainment)
The best streaming services, including Hulu, have deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch.

Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform. This week, there are two movies in the top 10 that are a must-watch and one just outside the top 10 but still trending.

Leading the pack is the newly minted Best Picture winner, "Anora." But there's also a video game adaptaion that you might have missed from 2020 and a brand new comedy special from Bill Burr.

So here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out the latest on when "A Complete Unknown" is coming to Hulu.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, March 25.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Anora' (2024)

Anora Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Anora Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube
Watch On

"Anora" stars Mikey Madison as the titular Anora "Ani" Mikheeva. Ani is a New York City stripper who meets Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), the wealthy son of a Russian oligarch (Aleksei Serebryakov).

They begin a whirlwind romance that culminates in a Vegas wedding. But when Vanya's family tries to annul the wedding, the movie becomes a comical, somewhat farcical chase across New York City.

This comedy drama was a big winner at Oscars 2025 and one of my favorite movies of last year. Madison's performance as Ani is incredible, and this movie will make you laugh and feel heartbroken by the time it's over.

Watch on Hulu

'Monster Hunter' (2020)

MONSTER HUNTER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube MONSTER HUNTER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube
Watch On

Did you know that Paul W.S. Anderson adapted the "Monster Hunter" video game franchise in 2020? Because I did not. Not until I saw this movie trending in Hulu's top 15.

Admittedly, that could be due to the movie launching in 2020, meaning it suffered from a lack of box office buzz due to COVID-19. But it's also possible it didn't get a ton of buzz because, by all accounts, it's just ok.

"Monster Hunter" stars Anderson's wife and "Resident Evil" movie franchise star Milla Jovovich as Natalie Artemis, a member of a U.N. military team that has been pulled into New World, a land where humans and savage monsters co-exist. She and her team have to team up with a native Hunter (Tony Jaa) to get back to Earth before the monsters destroy them all.

Watch on Hulu

Honorable mention

'Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years' (2025)

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube
Watch On

"Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years" is the latest hourlong comedy special from acclaimed comedian Bill Burr. The Boston-area comedian has had multiple successful specials, earning a Grammy nomination for his Netflix special "Paper Tiger."

But after an impressive seven Netflix specials, Hulu has left the streaming giant for Hulu. In this special, "Drop Dead Years," he dives into some of his most personal and introspective material to date, covering everything from male sadness to dating advice.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

  1. "Good American Family"
  2. "Anora"
  3. "9-1-1"
  4. "The Kardashians"
  5. "Grey's Anatomy"
  6. "ABC 20/20"
  7. "The Rookie"
  8. "Abbott Elementary"
  9. "Monster Hunter"
  10. "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks"
  11. "Impact x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride: Courtney Stodden's Story"
  12. "Will Trent"
  13. "Doctor Odyssey"
  14. "Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years"
  15. "Next Level Chef"

