How to watch 'Like Water For Chocolate' online – stream the Latino TV drama from anywhere, date, time

HBO's new Spanish-language TV series "Like Water For Chocolate" is just the most recent adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s classic novel of the same name – following a film and a ballet in 1992 and 2022 respectively – and brings the age old story of star-crossed lovers to a new audience with a distinctly Latino flavor.

Here's how you can watch "Like Water For Chocolate" online around the world.

And flavor is very much the operative word in this magic-realist tale of thwarted passion in conflict with family tradition and a brand of robotic cruel parenting that would probably struggle to make it into any manuals today. Although the same cannot be said for what takes place in the kitchen.

As the HBO release insists, "For Tita (played by Azul Guaita), her magical connection to cooking becomes an active resistance against oppression, allowing her to channel her deepest desires and passions into her recipes, transforming those who taste them." But will it be enough to bring her and Pedro (Andrés Baida) together?

As ever with the adaptation of a beloved and iconic work of literature, there is a lot at stake here but with an impressive cast and Salma Hayek Pinault as one of the exec producers, Esquivel’s imagination successfully makes the jump to six-part television series.

How to watch 'Like Water For Chocolate' online in the U.S.

The first episode of "Like Water For Chocolate" will premiere on HBO Latino in the U.S. and also be available to stream via its Max platform on Sunday, November 3. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list thanks to its vast, high-quality library, which includes prestige HBO shows such as "Game of Thrones", plus recent documentaries "Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery" and "Breath of Fire".

If "Like Water For Chocolate" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Can I watch 'Like Water For Chocolate' online in Canada?

"Like Water For Chocolate" is streaming globally on HBO's Max service and therefore unavailable Canada at the moment. Max is currently not available in Canada due to the complexities of various licensing agreements.

Can I watch 'Like Water For Chocolate' in the U.K.?

As with Canada, "Like Water For Chocolate" is streaming globally on HBO's Max service and therefore unavailable in the U.K. at the moment.

Can I watch 'Like Water For Chocolate' online in Australia?

As with Canada and the U.K., "Like Water For Chocolate" is streaming globally on HBO's Max service and therefore unavailable in Australia at the moment.

However, the streaming service will launch Down Under in "the first half of 2025" and the series is sure to be available then.

Like Water For Chocolate cast

Irene Azuela as Mamá Elena

Azul Guaita as Tita

Ana Valeria Becerril as Rosaura

Andrea Chaparro as Gertrudis

Andrés Baida as Pedro

Ángeles Cruz as Nacha

Mauricio García Lozano as Don Pedro Múzquiz

Ari Brickman as Don Felipe Múzquiz

Louis David Horné as Juan Alejandrez

Everything we know about 'Like Water For Chocolate'

Like Water For Chocolate | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Where was 'Like Water For Chocolate' (2024) filmed? Season 1 of "Like Water For Chocolate", based on the novel by Laura Esquivel, was filmed in Mexico City and in Haciendas (ranches) in the State of Tlaxcala.

What has exec producer Salma Hayek Pinault said about 'Like Water For Chocolate'? "Like Water for Chocolate is a classic of Mexican literature. The story, set in times of the Revolution, also speaks to another type of struggle: that of women fighting to control their own destiny. Ventanarosa [productions] is very excited to adapt this extraordinary novel by Laura Esquivel for a new generation of viewers”.