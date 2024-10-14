Max's new No. 1 movie is a twisty, mystery thriller you should stream right now

Looks like Max has a sleeper hit perfect for the spooky season on its hands, in the form of "Caddo Lake". This moody, Max-exclusive mystery thriller might have skipped theaters, but it's drawn some solid praise from viewers and has even managed to fend off the streamer's new "Salem's Lot" adaptation to the No. 1 spot on Max's Top 10 movies list.

The movie comes courtesy of filmmaker duo Celine Held and Logan George. The pair previously worked with "Caddo Lake" producer M. Night Shyamalan ("Trap") on the Apple TV Plus drama, "Servant". Having become fascinated with the real-world location, the pair crafted a family drama that plays out within this striking environment.

Max has been quick to signpost Shyamalan's name in the marketing material for the new thriller, and, frankly, I can see why they'd want to. Shyamalan is known for stacking twist upon twist, and "Caddo Lake" sports a story that will suck you in, but one which is difficult to fully get your head around. Tempted? Here's a little more info about "Caddo Lake", including what critics have to say.

What is 'Caddo Lake' about?

Caddo Lake | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

While I want to preserve as much of the "Caddo Lake" mystery as possible, here's a very brief rundown of the set-up.

The real Caddo Lake sits on the border of Texas and Louisiana, and the story chiefly revolves around a couple of characters living in the region. You've got Paris (Dylan O'Brien), a young man grappling with survivors' guilt after a car crash in the lake claimed the life of his mother, and you've got Ellie (Eliza Scanlen), a teenager who butts heads with her mother (Lauren Ambrose) but at least has a friendship with her eight-year-old stepsister, Anna (Caroline Falk).

After one of their family fights, Ellie heads off on her boat into the lake; Ellie gives chase, but subsequently disappears, and its this disappearance that begin to tie our two leads' lives together. Beyond that, the "Caddo Lake" story is best experienced unspoiled.

Should you stream 'Caddo Lake'?

(Image credit: Max)

If you're on the hunt for an engrossing, complex mystery and don't mind waiting for the pay-off, then you should give "Caddo Lake" a go, like so many Max subscribers already have.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Critically, "Caddo Lake" has performed pretty well. At the time of writing, it holds an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes, from a total of 27 reviews, indicating solid (though not universal) praise. Here's a brief snapshot of what some critics had to say.

Writing for RogerEbert.com, Brian Tallerico gave "Caddo Lake" a 3/4 star rating. Describing it as "a flick best experienced cold", he wrote: "Some people are going to freak out over the major twist of "Caddo Lake" that I can't even write about by request of the network, but I found it refreshing to see a movie that feels like a traditional streaming thriller but reveals itself to be something very different."

Forbes' Paul Tassi, meanwhile, said: "Caddo Lake" has come out of nowhere to make it to my best films of 2024 list", adding: " One of the most enjoyable things about "Caddo Lake" is truly not knowing what the hell is going on for half the film, even what type of film this actually is [...] even once you do understand what's happening, that's when things escalate quickly and by the end you have an exceptional, brilliant film".

And finally, in his review for Deadline, Pete Hammond wrote: "Perhaps the real mystery here is why it has taken three years to get this in front of audiences as it is on a par with much of what Shyamalan puts his name on. The skill of these filmmakers [director-writers Celine Held and Logan George] takes a ludicrous family story and makes it work for those who are susceptible for this kind of twisty ride and want to invest the time for its ultimate emotional payoff."

And if you're not usually swayed by critics' opinions, "Caddo Lake" has also received over 250 viewer ratings on the same site, and it currently holds an 82% score on the Popcornmeter. Positive reactions genuinely highlighted how many twists and turns the story took and how engaging (on both intellectual and emotional levels) it is, though several weren't fans of the more sedate pacing.

Still not sold on "Caddo Lake", but in need of more Max streaming recommendations? Check out our roundup of the best Max movies and the best shows on Max to find your next streaming fix.