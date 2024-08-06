5 best movies like 'Trap' to watch right now

Now that "Trap" has been in theaters for a few days, you might be on the hunt for similar movies to fill the void left by this intense thriller.

"Trap" is about a man named Cooper (Josh Hartnett) who attends a pop concert with his teenage daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue), only to realize they’re in the middle of a dark and sinister event. It turns out that the concert is a set-up to help authorities catch a local serial killer named The Butcher. This mystery thriller is full of surprises — no surprise considering it’s a M. Night Shyamalan movie.

If you’re craving some good thriller movies (including ones with twists), we've got you covered. So, without further ado, dive into these movies like "Trap" to keep your adrenaline pumping.

'American Psycho' (2000)

"American Psycho" is a dark satire set in the 1980s that follows Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a wealthy and narcissistic New York City investment banker. Bateman leads a double life as a serial killer, and the movie explores his descent into violent madness. His obsession with his appearance and material wealth contrasts sharply with his lack of empathy and increasing detachment from reality.

Throughout the movie, Bateman's violent tendencies escalate from petty cruelty to gruesome murders. The narrative blurs the lines between reality and his psychotic hallucinations, leaving viewers questioning what is real. As you can probably already guess, this movie shares plenty of similarities to "Trap" considering the protagonist isn’t being all that truthful.

Watch on Netflix

'Split' (2016)

Split Official Trailer 1 (2017) - M. Night Shyamalan Movie - YouTube Watch On

Of course, I had to add at least one M. Night Shyamalan movie to this list. "Split" stars James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with dissociative identity disorder (DID) who has 23 distinct personalities. The plot centers around the kidnapping of three teenage girls — Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), Claire (Haley Lu Richardson) and Marcia (Jessica Sula) — by one of Kevin's more dominant personalities, known as "Dennis."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As the girls are held captive, they encounter various other personalities within Kevin, including a strict matriarch named "Patricia" and a nine-year-old boy named "Hedwig." The movie delves into the complexities of Kevin's condition, particularly focusing on the emergence of a 24th personality known as "The Beast," which possesses superhuman strength and a predatory nature. Much like "Trap," we have the unreliable protagonist and the kidnapping of unsuspecting victims.

Watch on Hulu

'Inside Man' (2006)

Inside Man Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Plummer Movie (2006) HD - YouTube Watch On

"Inside Man" is a heist thriller that centers on a meticulously planned bank robbery orchestrated by Dalton Russell (Clive Owen), who takes hostages in a Manhattan bank. Detective Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington) is called to negotiate, but the situation becomes more complex with the involvement of Madeline White (Jodie Foster), a power broker hired by the bank's chairman to protect a hidden secret in a safe deposit box. This movie features a narrative structure that intercuts between the heist and the subsequent interrogation of hostages.

"Trap" and "Inside Man" explore a cat-and-mouse dynamic between criminals and law enforcement. Central to both narratives are themes of deception and strategic planning, as characters use cunning and strategy to achieve their goals.

Watch on Starz

'Grand Piano' (2013)

Grand Piano Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Elijah Wood Thriller HD - YouTube Watch On

A colleague actually brought up the movie "Grand Piano" not too long ago, and I thought it was perfect for this list since, much like “Trap," it’s a thriller and also includes a musical aspect.

"Grand Piano" stars Elijah Wood as Tom Selznick, a renowned pianist who returns to the stage after a five-year hiatus due to a crippling bout of stage fright. The movie unfolds during a high-stakes concert where Tom must perform on a grand piano once owned by his late mentor. Things take a turn when Tom discovers a threatening note written on his sheet music, warning that he must play the performance perfectly or face dire consequences.

As he begins to play, he receives instructions through an earpiece from a mysterious sniper (John Cusack) who is watching him from the audience. The sniper threatens to kill Tom and his wife, Emma (Kerry Bishé), if he makes a single mistake. Tension builds as Tom struggles to maintain his composure and play flawlessly while trying to outsmart the sniper and uncover his motives.

Watch on Max

'Deep Red' (1975)

Deep Red | Official Trailer | 4K - YouTube Watch On

I chose "Deep Red" for the same reason as the above option (a thriller with musical themes). The plot follows a pianist named Marcus Daly (David Hemmings), who witnesses the brutal murder of a psychic named Helga Ulmann (Macha Méril). As Marcus becomes entangled in the investigation, he partners with a spirited reporter, Gianna Brezzi (Daria Nicolodi), to uncover the identity of the killer.

As Marcus digs deeper, he realizes that the key to solving the murders lies in his fragmented memories of the night Helga was killed. This thriller is renowned for its complex plot, intense suspense and the distinctive visual style that Argento is known for.

Rent/buy on Apple TV