'Presumed Innocent' is the most important show of 2024 — here's why

Let me state for the record: "Presumed Innocent" isn't the best show of this year so far. I'm not arguing that and no jury would buy it. While the Apple TV Plus show has had some incredible moments, it's been far from flawless. Even the shocking finale wasn't a perfect episode of television.

No, what I'm here to argue is that "Presumed Innocent" is the most important show of this year so far. This show has proven, beyond a reasonable doubt that your run-of-the-mill show still works and we need more of them.

Don't believe me? Just ask Apple. Bloomberg just reported that the tech giant is reining in spending on shows and movies for its streaming service Apple TV Plus. Do you know which show it's not cutting off financially? "Presumed Innocent," which it just renewed for a second season before the show's season 1 finale.

'Presumed Innocent' did for Apple what $250 million couldn't

The main reason that Apple isn't turning away from "Presumed Innocent" is simple — people watched it. The show was Apple's most-watched drama of all time even before the release of its final two episodes (h/t Deadline).

To be fair, it helps that this legal drama is good. Jake Gyllenhaal's performance as Rusty Sabich has been a bit uneven at times, but his brother-in-law Peter Sarsgaard has been excellent as Tommy Molto. Both shined in their courtroom showdown in "The Witness," season 1's penultimate episode, putting on performances that will no doubt garner attention at next year's Emmy nominations. As will the supporting performances by Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan and O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della "Delay" Guardia.

Presumed Innocent â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

But whether or not you like the show it's tough to argue with that statistic. Despite sinking in tens of millions of dollars on the science fiction epic "Foundation" and a reported $250-$300 million on the World War II miniseries "Masters of the Air," it was the simple, satisfying legal drama that was a massive hit for Apple.

Maybe that shouldn't have surprised us, even before we knew the show was good. People have talked about shows that can be comfort food — that don't require homework, massive CGI budgets and reliance on popular IP (though admittedly "Presumed Innocent" is a remake). Yes, you still get some incredible performances from big-name actors with an air of prestige drama, but you don't need to invest years of your life into it to enjoy it. It's just enjoyable from the jump.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's why "Suits," a legal comedy-drama from the last decade on the USA Network was the No. 1 show on streaming last year and why "Your Honor" is trending to be the hit of this summer. It's why "Suits" is getting a spin-off in "Suits: LA" and "Your Honor" is getting buzz for a possible season 3 despite having been canceled. This is the type of TV that people want.

That is why "Presumed Innocent" is the most important show of this year so far. It didn't just prove that this is the type of TV that people want. It proved that a new show on one of the smaller streaming services could still become one of the biggest hits of the year just by being engaging to watch and a baseline level of quality. Because in the end, that's all TV needs to be.