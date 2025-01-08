Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, we've narrowed the list to three standouts from Hulu's current top 10 shows. The headliner is, undoubtedly "Shogun," which dominated the Emmys, Golden Globes and my best shows of 2024. It also featured some of the best TV episodes of 2024, so it's no exaggeration when I say this show is a must-watch.

Without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, January 8.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Shogun'

Shōgun - Official Trailer | Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai | FX - YouTube Watch On

"Shogun" was my pick for the best show of 2024. Set in late 16th-century feudal Japan, this show chronicles the rise of the fictional shogun Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), who is based on the real shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu. It's largely told through the perspective of pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an Englishman who arrives on the shores of Japan and builds a surprising bond with the island nation and its nascent ruler. Blackthorne is also based on a real person, William Adams, who was an English navigator who became a samurai under Tokugawa Ieyasu.

This show was incredible, on par with shows like "Breaking Bad" or "Game of Thrones," and bears a lot in common with the latter. While there is some action and violence, the show is really about verbal jousting, scheming characters and world-building. Make sure to turn subtitles on (it's largely in Japanese) and pay special attention to the episode "Ladies of the Willow World," which was my top TV episode of 2024. Stream season 1 now, then get ready for season 2.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Hulu

'General Hospital'

"General Hospital" is the longest-running soap opera still on TV in the U.S. While the cast regularly changes, the show's modern era has largely revolved around the wealthy Quartermaine family and the fictional town of Port Charles. The Quartermaines are heavily involved in the city's business, which always causes some drama. And if it's not the Quartermaine family causing trouble then it's probably the Spencer family, which also plays a prominent role.

There are currently quite a few episodes available on Hulu including an explosive new episode that arrives at 8 p.m. ET tonight (Wednesday). But be warned — these episodes don't stay up on Hulu forever. So start watching now before it's too late.

Watch on Hulu

'ABC 20/20'

Trailer: 20/20 ‘The Last Text’ airs Jan. 3rd on ABC - YouTube Watch On

"ABC 20/20" is ABC News's long-running investigative news program, currently presented by anchors David Muir and Deborah Roberts. It's been on since 1978 and while there's been some changes, investigative journalism remains its focus.

This week, the latest episode of this news show is "The Last Text." In this episode, "ABC 20/20" dives into the 2018 murder of college teen Blaze Bernstein, who vanished while home on winter break. Exclusive interviews with the Bernstein family and the detectives involved will uncover what happened and how Blaze's social media ultimately uncovered his killer.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Mothers' Instinct" "Nightbitch" "General Hospital" "Amber Alert" "ABC 20/20" "Shogun" "Twilight" "John Wick" "The Town" "John Wick: Chapter 2" "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" "Alice, Darling" "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1"