Max top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

In Tom's Guide's opinion, Max is one of the absolute best streaming services on the market. That's because its content library is comprised of quality programming and plenty of it. Max has everything from prestige HBO shows to Warner Bros. blockbusters, plus lighter reality watches from Discovery.

That impressive range of content has a downside, though: sometimes, it can make deciding what to watch next a real struggle. That is precisely why we keep an eye on the trending shows and movies across many of the major streaming services (Max included) and highlight three of the most popular shows you shouldn't miss.

Looking at the Max Top 10 right now, our three recommendations are a new epic, a must-watch crime drama, a hilarious, chaotic superhero satire, and a late-night HBO comedy series.

If you don't like the sound of our picks, be sure to check out our list of the best Max shows and everything new on Max this month for even more streaming recommendations. Otherwise, you can find more info about our top Max picks below.

This article is based on what was in the Max Top 10 Shows list as of Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

'The Franchise'

The Franchise | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"The Franchise" is a hilarious, satirical spin on the movie-making business from Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and Sam Mendes. Expect sharp, sweary exchanges and absolute chaos.

The series takes us behind the scenes on "Tecto: Eye of the Storm", a troubled superhero movie that's trying to justify its place in a tightly controlled, unruly cinematic universe.

Chiefly, we follow the first assistant director, Daniel, as he does his best to ensure their movie actually gets made, juggling bickering actors, stunts gone wrong, and countless other problems that crop up day in, day out.

'The Penguin'

The Penguin | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"The Penguin" is HBO and Max's latest must-watch series. Playing like "The Sopranos" set within the world of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe, this incredible series foregoes Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader entirely and foregrounds one of his many foes, Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell), aka "The Penguin".

Across eight episodes, this thrilling series follows directly on from the events of the 2022 movie and sees Oz striving to take advantage of the power vacuum Carmine Falcone's death left behind to establish himself as a major player in the city's criminal underworld.

'It's Florida, Man'

"It's Florida, Man" is a bizarre late-night HBO comedy series dedicated to one of the United States' most colorful locales.

Through a combination of interviews with real-life Floridians and playful reenactments featuring some of Hollywood's favorite stars (Anna Faris, Jake Johnson, Randall Park, Sam Richardson, and more), "It's Florida, Man" sheds light on some of the strangest stories to hit the headlines in the Sunshine State.

Max top 10 shows right now

"The Penguin" "Sister Wives" "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" "It's Florida, Man" "I'm Not a Monster: The Lois Reiss Murders" "Young Sheldon" "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" "The Franchise" "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" "Uzumaki"