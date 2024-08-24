Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Trying to narrow down what to watch can become a headache in and of itself, which is why I frequently check out the top 10 movies list on the best streaming services like Max. While they're not all guaranteed to be hits, it's as good a tool as any for cutting through the noise to see what people are buzzing about.

If you're also on the hunt for what to watch next, we've narrowed down the best movies in the Max top 10 to showcase the three that are truly worth the hype. This list includes a high-octane origin story set in the Mad Max universe, a classic ghoulish comedy from Tim Burton, and one of Guy Ritchie's best action movies of all time.

This article is based on the Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. ET on August 24. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of everything new on Max this month.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

Round up your war boys (and girls!) to witness the high-octane origin story "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on Max. Our own streaming writer Alix Blackburn called "Furiosa" "not just a great action movie, but the best action movie of 2024" — and its 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes can testify to that.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a young Furiosa living in the still-thriving oasis known as the Green Place of Many Mothers back before it turned into the barren wasteland we saw in "Mad Max: Fury Road." After the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) rips her from the only home she's ever known, she's handed off as a peace offering to Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) and rises through the ranks of the Citadel. There, she bonds with her driving partner Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), and the two begin to hatch an escape plan just as Dementus explodes into her life once more.

'Beetlejuice' (1988)

It may only be August, but it's never too early to start celebrating spooky season. And with the sequel, aptly named "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," coming out next month, now's the perfect time to watch the original that put everyone's favorite bio-exorcist on the map.

Tim Burton's ghoulish comedy stars Michael Keaton as the titular Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice), a zany and crude spirit in the business of scaring mortals out of their homes on behalf of the ghosts that haunt them. Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis play Adam and Barbara Maitland, a recently deceased couple horrified when a new family — Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones), Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara), and their goth daughter Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) — moves into their Connecticut home and starts changing everything. The Maitlands call on Betelgeuse to help, but in Lydia, who can see ghosts, he sees a chance to break free of his undead limitations and wreak havoc on the mortal world.

'Sherlock Holmes' (2009)

August has been a big month for classic action movies on Max. Legendary director Guy Ritchie reimagines Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic character as an action movie hero in "Sherlock Holmes." Robert Downey Jr. shines as the illustrious detective, infusing Holmes with his signature blend of attitude, wit, and charisma — in other words, it’s Downey at his peak Downey-iest — while Jude Law co-stars as Dr. John Watson, Holmes’s steadfast right-hand man.

Together, they embark on a quest to stop Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong), a sinister figure dabbling in dark magic and responsible for a series of gruesome murders in London. While the mystery takes a backseat to the action, "Sherlock Holmes" thrives on the electric performances of Downey and Law, whose humor and chemistry make them a captivating crime-fighting duo. And the excellent slow-mo shots used to illustrate Holmes's thinking are not to be missed.

