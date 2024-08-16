Max just got the best action movie of 2024 — and it's 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

I’m not really one to watch action movies, but when I find one that really takes me by surprise, I’ll never forget it. One such gem includes "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga", an epic, dystopian action movie that completely blew me away when I watched it in theaters a few months back. It’s safe to say that I left the theater convinced I had just witnessed the best action movie of the year.

"Furiosa" is a prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," focusing on the origin story of the fierce warrior Furiosa. The movie follows her journey from captivity to becoming a key figure in the battle against the tyrannical warlord Immortan Joe, set against a backdrop of relentless, post-apocalyptic action. So as you can imagine, the idea of being able to watch it again, this time from the comfort of my own home, is too good to pass up.

Now, with its arrival on one of the best streaming services, I knew I had to dive back into the chaos. And let me tell you, "Furiosa" is not just a great action movie, but the best action movie of 2024. Here’s why you need to stream it right now on Max.

What is 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' about?

For those who didn’t catch "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in theaters, here’s a brief synopsis of what it’s about.

The movie dives deep into the origins of the iconic character Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), who became a fan favorite in "Fury Road." This prequel takes us back to her early life, exploring how young Furiosa (Alyla Browne) was torn from her homeland as a child and thrust into a brutal, war-torn world dominated by savage warlords. We see her harrowing journey of survival and resilience as she navigates through a dystopian landscape filled with deadly foes and ruthless factions.

Furiosa's path unfortunately leads her into the clutches of Dr. Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), a powerful leader who controls vast areas of the desolate wasteland and wants to take over the gas supply. Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), another powerful figure, sparks an ongoing battle, and Furiosa has to survive the many trials as she figures out a way to get home.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' is such a badass movie

If any movie is going to take the ultimate "badass" crown this year, it would definitely be "Furiosa." It’s a standout action movie due to its relentless, fast-paced chase scenes and unique dieselpunk aesthetic. But, there’s one scene in particular that gave me goosebumps, and that was Furiosa’s "Stowaway to Nowhere" chase scene, which features a death-defying barrage of guns, cars and explosions. I won’t spoil too much — just know that it’s my favorite scene in the entire franchise.

However, I have to give credit to Taylor-Joy’s portrayal of Furiosa, who is both fierce and nuanced. She adds an incredible amount of depth to her role as a skilled warrior and determined survivor, even though she barely has any lines in the movie. Beyond the adrenaline-pumping action though, the movie manages to balance the fast-paced narrative with genuine emotion when it comes to Furiosa’s fight for freedom.

Of course, critics were also blown away by this movie since they gave it a high score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes (and it deserves that rating due to its disappointing earnings at the box office). Randy Myers from San Jose Mercury News said: "It is expertly shot, crafted, edited, and directed, and features a skyscraper-high stack of breathless action sequences as well as a pulse-pounding, metalized soundtrack."

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly's Christian Holub talked about the smaller, more impressive emotional touches throughout the movie: "Furiosa has car chases and biker hordes and flaming death, but almost more impressive are the small moments of beauty that you won’t find anywhere else."

Stream 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' right now

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you're looking for a movie that delivers non-stop action, stunning post-apocalyptic visuals and a gripping story with beautiful moments of genuine emotion, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is it. I will go as far as saying that it’s more than just an "action movie" — it's a thrilling experience that will leave you breathless.

Stream "Furiosa" right now on Max.