New on HBO and Max in August 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch this month

Another month brings another batch of unmissable TV shows, movies and documentaries to Max; that's precisely why we call it one of the very best streaming services you can subscribe to.

If you're planning your viewing for the month and trying to decide what to watch this month, we've highlighted a few of the very best things coming to Max in August 2024. We've obviously got the "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale to look forward to, but there's also a new documentary delving into the persona life of one of Hollywood's most famous stars, the new "Rick and Morty" anime and the return of "Industry" arriving this month, as well. Plus, there's also a ton of library titles coming your way this month.

Here is everything new to Max in August 2024. If you still need more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows and movies to watch this weekend.

New on Max in August 2024: Top Picks

'Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes' (August 3)

If you're a movie buff like myself, the prospect of listening to Elizabeth Taylor discuss her own complex life is surely a tempting one.

"Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes" makes use of 40 hours' worth of newly-discovered and never-before-heard interviews between Taylor and LIFE Magazine journalist, Richard Meryman, giving the star the opportunity to tell her own story, in her own voice and combining those tapes with unprecedented access to Taylor's archives to illustrate how she navigated life in the public eye, and the challenges she has faced.

Premieres Aug. 3 on Max

"House of the Dragon" season 2 finale (August 4)

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

It's hard to believe, but "House of the Dragon" season 2 is already coming to a close. This second chapter in George R.R. Martin's brutal civil war has already featured shock moments, death, drama and demonstrated the raw destructive power of dragons more than ever before. On the strength of some of this season's best episodes (Rook's Rest, anyone?), there's every reason the finale will be a truly unmissable piece of TV.

Premieres Aug. 4 on Max

'Industry' season 3 (August 11)

"Industry" gives us an inside view of the world of high finance, following a group of young bankers from the office of investment bank Pierpoint & Co's London office. Penned by former bankers, it's a compelling watch that makes you root for its ambitious young graduates... no matter how they behave. Let the financial jargon wash over you, and focus on the human drama in this scathing look at that high-flying world. It's a very solid follow-up to "Succession", now that the former has come to a close.

Premieres Aug. 11 on Max

'Rick and Morty: The Anime' (August 16)

Rick and Morty: The Anime | OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

"Rick and Morty: The Anime" is the latest incarnation of the hit Adult Swim animated series. Following a series of short films, this new spinoff continues the multiversal misadventures of mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his teenage sidekick, Morty.

This new 10-episode series comes from Takashi Sano (who led two of those anime shorts) and will adapt the major themes of the original show into this new visual style while exploring "new depths" in this particular universe. The show premieres first on Adult Swim, with the English dub airing on August 15 and then the Japanese dub airing on August 17 in Adult Swim's Toonami block.

Premieres Aug. 16 on Max

Bleacher Report Live Sports on Max in July 2024

MLB Tuesdays

August 6

Milwaukee Brewers* at Atlanta Bravers*, 7 p.m. ET

August 13

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers, 8 p.m. ET

August 20

Philadelphia Phillies* at Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. ET

August 29

Sacramento State at San José State 10 p.m.

August 31

Texas A&M Commerce at San Diego State, 8 p.m.

MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3

August 2-4

Monster Energy British Grand Prix

August 16-18

Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

Cycling

August 13-16

Tour of Limousin

August 14-18

Tour of Denmark

August 15

Tour of Leuven

Max Originals and Exclusives in August 2024

Synopses provided by Max

August 3 at 8 p.m. ET - "Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes"

HBO Original Documentary

"Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes" allows Elizabeth Taylor’s own voice to narrate her story, inviting audiences to rediscover not just a mega star of Hollywood’s Golden Age but a complex woman who navigated lifelong fame, personal identity, and public scrutiny on a global stage from an early childhood. Through newly recovered interviews with Taylor and unprecedented access to the movie star’s personal archive, the film reveals the complex inner life and vulnerability of the Hollywood legend while also challenging audiences to recontextualize her achievements and her legacy.

August 6 at 9 p.m. ET - "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears"

HBO Original Sports Documentary Series (5 episodes)

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" will mark the 19th edition of the 18-time Sports Emmy®-winning series, delivering all-access coverage at the Chicago Bears training camp in Lake Forest, Illinois this summer. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will be at the helm, guiding 2024’s first overall draft pick, quarterback Caleb Williams, 2024’s ninth overall pick, wide receiver Rome Odunze, and an array of veteran players including DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Jaylon Johnson, and Montez Sweat."

August 8 - "Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth?"

Max Original Docuseries (3 episodes)

"Known as “the case that haunts the Midwest,” the series dives into the haunting 2012 double abduction of two cousins, 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins, in Evansdale, Iowa. With over seven years of exclusive access and insider interviews conducted by Sires, including an additional young girl who escaped her kidnapper against all odds, compelling footage of the two victim’s families over a crucial passage of time and new information around the case, "Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth?" offers a searing and unforgettable lens on this unimaginable crime.

August 11 at 9 p.m. ET - "Industry" Season 3

HBO Original Drama (8 episodes)

"Industry" gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.



In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg)."

August 18 at 10 p.m. ET - "Chimp Crazy"

HBO Original Docuseries (4 episodes)

"Former nurse-turned-exotic animal broker Tonia Haddix, who refers to herself as the “Dolly Parton of chimps,” spends her days caring for animals in captivity. However, her limitless love for one chimpanzee in particular spins into a wild cat-and-mouse game with authorities and an animal rights group. Through Tonia’s and other “chimp mom” experiences, "Chimp Crazy" reveals the singular bonds that form between owners and their highly intelligent great ape pets. The series exposes the risks humans take when they try to raise these animals as members of their family, as well as the risks to the welfare of the animals themselves."



August 25 - "City of God: The Fight Rages On"

HBO Original Drama (6 episodes)

"In 2004, 20 years after the events of the movie, the release of a young trafficker from jail puts the favela City of God back into the midst of a power struggle. Residents find themselves trapped between traffickers, militia, businesspeople, and the government, but the need to break free from this cycle causes the community to unite around a project to confront the oppressor."

Everything New on Max in July 2024

August 1

3 Days to Kill (2014)

A Bigger Splash (2016)

Amelie (2001)

Arthur (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Blackthorn (2011)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Down Terrace (2010)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Frontera (2014)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hercules (2014)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

No Place on Earth (2013)

Pathology (2008)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Rio (2011)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Taken (2009)

The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4 (2022)

The Good Doctor (2012)

The Perfect Host (2010)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Two Lovers (2009)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

August 3

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO Original)

The Pioneer Woman, Season 37 (Food Network)

August 5

Love Off the Grid, Season 2 (2024)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School (2024)

August 6

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (HBO Original)

House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, Season 2 (HGTV)

August 7

See No Evil, Season 13 (ID)

Finding Amelia (Discovery)

August 8

Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction, Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters: All Stars, Season 1 (HGTV)

Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max Original)

August 9

Caught! Season 2 (Discovery)

August 10

Hoffman Family Gold Season 3 (Discovery)

August 11

Industry Season 3 (HBO Original)

August 12

Celebrity IOU Season 8 (HGTV)

August 13

100 Day Hotel Challenge Season 1 (HGTV)

Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024 (2024)

August 15

Hop Season 1B (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (HGTV)

August 16

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan Season 4 (Discovery)

Rick and Morty: The Anime (Adult Swim)

Where We Call Home Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

August 18

BBQ High Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Chimp Crazy (HBO Original)

Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials (2024)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

August 19

The Official DC Podcast (2024)

August 20

Divided by Design Season 1 (HGTV)

August 22

Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (HGTV)

August 23

The Thaw (Odwilż), Season 2 (Max Original)

August 24

The Kitchen Season 36 (Food Network)

August 25

City of God: The Fight Rages On / Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para) Season 1 (HBO Original)

Evil Lives Here Season 16 (ID)

Married to Evil Season 2 (ID)

Serengeti III (2024)

August 26

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? Season 8 (TLC)

Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special (2024)

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose (2024)

Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special (2024)

The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special (2024)

August 28

Late Night Lockup Season 2 (ID)

August 29

Beat Bobby Flay Season 35 (Food Network)

Cookie Monster's Bake Sale: Bake to School (Max Original)

House Hunters Volume 9 Season 219 (HGTV)

August 30

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

August 31

Impractical Jokers Specials (2024)