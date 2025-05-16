Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The Prime Video top 10 list is a great tool to help any indecisive streamer searching for their next must-watch movie on Amazon’s popular streaming service.

With just a quick glance at the list, you can get an idea of the biggest movies on the platform, without having to do endless scrolling.

But that recommendation tool comes with one big caveat: you cannot always guarantee that a high-ranking movie will be worth your time. You only need to look at “Another Simple Favor” (the streamer’s current No. 1 movie) as proof.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we keep a close eye on the Prime Video charts and regularly highlight three worthy watches perfect for your next movie night. Here are my favorites from the Prime Video top 10 movies list as it stands on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Conclave' (2024)

CONCLAVE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 25 - YouTube Watch On

I’m sure the reason why “Conclave” rocketed back into the top 10 was because of real-world events, but I’ll take any excuse to recommend Edward Berger’s Oscar-winning (and incredibly compelling) religious thriller.

The movie documents Cardinal Thomas Lawrence’s (Ralph Fiennes) efforts to oversee a conclave — a gathering of the college of cardinals to elect the next pope — and all the drama that follows suit within the walls of Vatican City.

That might not necessarily sound like the recipe for an enthralling watch, but as candidates vie for election, Lawrence begins to uncover secrets about many of the top contenders.

Before long, we’re mired in a beautifully shot, scandalous and utterly gripping affair — one that’s packed with twists that will keep you glued to your screen.

Watch "Conclave" on Prime Video now

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

With the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 just around the corner, it feels rather fitting to see “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” back in the Prime Video charts.

Borne out of a collaboration between Nintendo and “Minions” makers, Illumination, this 2023 animated video game adaptation brings the Mushroom Kingdom to life in a vibrant and decently entertaining family caper featuring the voice of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

The movie sees Brooklyn-based plumbers Mario (Pratt) and Luigi (Day) taking a tumble through a warp pipe into Nintendo’s most famous fantastical world. After they’re separated on their journey, plucky hero plumber Mario sets out to rescue his little brother.

This puts him on a collision course with the nefarious King of the Koopas, Bowser (Jack Black), who wants to marry Princess Peach and will destroy the Mushroom Kingdom with a Super Star if she refuses.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

‘Twisters’ (2024)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Twisters” was one of my favorite action movies from 2024 and it’s been a mainstay in the Prime Video charts ever since it landed on the streaming service.

I can totally see why: it’s a star-studded legacy sequel to Jan de Bont’s excellent 1996 disaster thriller, and it’s packed with blockbuster thrills.

Here, we meet meteorologist and former storm-chaser Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones). After tragedy strikes, she abandons her work in Oklahoma and moves to the big city… but when old pal Javi (Anthony Ramos) comes calling and asks her to help test out some new tornado-tracking tech, she reluctantly returns to her home state.

There, she crosses paths with social media star and self-styled “tornado wrangler," Tyler Owens (a charismatic Glen Powell).

While they initially butt heads, when the storm season worsens, Kate, Tyler and Javi are drawn together into a fight for survival against one of the most destructive, awe-inspiring forces of nature.

Watch "Twisters" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

‘Another Simple Favor’ (2025) ‘Homefront’ (2013) ‘Twisters’ (2024) ‘Conclave’ (2024) ‘Gladiator II’ (2024) ‘The Accountant’ (2016) ‘The Beekeeper’ (2024) ‘Road House’ (2024) ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax’ (2012) ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ (2023)